Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Sued for Misleading Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018. YRC Worldwide Inc. is a holding company that, through its operating subsidiaries, offers its customers a wide range of transportation services.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/yrc-worldwide-inc/

YRC Worldwide Accused of Defrauding Government

According to the complaint, from 2014 to 2018, YRC filed Forms 10-Ks and 10-Qs stating that the company had an extensive system to effectively manage revenue reserves, including reserves for assigning incorrect ratings based on weight verifications. On December 14, 2018, the Justice Department issued a press release revealing that it had filed a complaint against YRC for systematically overcharging the government. That same day, the Wall Street Journal reported on the lawsuit against YRC's units over military shipments from 2005 to at least 2013, stating that YRC had overcharged the Pentagon millions of dollars for shipping over several years and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills. On this news, YRC stock fell $1.26 per share, or over 28%, to close at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

YRC Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YRC WORLDWIDE INC
03:01pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
02:39pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of YRC Worldwide Inc.
PR
01/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
01/22YRC WORLDWIDE : Holland Professional Driver Richard Dain Achieves 3-Million-Mile..
AQ
01/15YRCW $100K ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
PR
01/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
01/11DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/11YRC WORLDWIDE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
01/11YRC Worldwide Provides Initial Look at Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
01/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 077 M
EBIT 2018 132 M
Net income 2018 29,2 M
Debt 2018 769 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,54
P/E ratio 2019 6,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 191 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC78.73%191
UNION PACIFIC12.15%113 709
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.29%59 044
CSX CORPORATION4.75%54 955
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.81%44 722
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.12%27 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.