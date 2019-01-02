Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. – YRCW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:43pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) from March 10, 2014 through December 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YRC Worldwide investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the YRC Worldwide class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC Worldwide’s units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC Worldwide to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC Worldwide’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YRC WORLDWIDE INC
04:43pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide In..
BU
2018YRCW LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Aga..
BU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide..
BU
2018Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of YRC World..
BU
2018Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of YRC Worldwid..
PR
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against YRC World..
BU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide..
BU
2018Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC World..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 076 M
EBIT 2018 121 M
Net income 2018 26,2 M
Debt 2018 777 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,81
P/E ratio 2019 3,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 107 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC0.00%107
UNION PACIFIC0.00%101 846
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.00%54 110
CSX CORPORATION12.94%52 464
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.20%40 727
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%25 336
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.