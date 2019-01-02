Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. – YRCW

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) from March 10, 2014 through
December 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for YRC Worldwide investors under the federal securities
laws.
To join the YRC Worldwide class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least
2013, YRC Worldwide’s units systematically overcharged the federal
government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct
caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for
shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for
which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged
misconduct would subject YRC Worldwide to enhanced government scrutiny
and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the
False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC Worldwide’s public statements
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the
true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
-------------------------------
