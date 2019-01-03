Log in
YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
News 
Official Publications

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/03/2019 | 07:07pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against YRC Worldwide Inc. (“YRC Worldwide” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 4, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. YRC Worldwide overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services on a systemic basis from 2005 to 2013. The Company’s misconduct resulted in the DoD being overcharged by millions of dollars for freight loads that were lighter and therefore cheaper than what the Company charged the government for. YRC Worldwide’s business practices opened it up to government liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about YRC Worldwide, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 076 M
EBIT 2018 121 M
Net income 2018 26,2 M
Debt 2018 777 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 4,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC6.67%114
UNION PACIFIC0.00%101 515
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.00%53 655
CSX CORPORATION0.00%52 312
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.00%40 727
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%25 349
