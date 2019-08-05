Log in
YRC WORLDWIDE INC

(YRCW)
YRC Worldwide Professional Drivers Head to 2019 National Truck Driving Championships

08/05/2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced today that twenty-one of its professional drivers will compete at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC), the “Superbowl of Safety.” The event, sponsored by the American Trucking Association, runs from August 14-17 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The YRC Worldwide team includes sixteen drivers from YRC Freight, two drivers from Holland and three from Reddaway. They will compete against over 430 of the nation’s most elite professional drivers in a variety of safety challenges and competitions. To qualify for NTDC, drivers must first take top honors in class at their respective state competitions, maintain continuous employment with a motor carrier fleet for a period of at least one year, and remain accident-free, regardless of fault, for one year prior to NTDC.

The competition consists of: 1) driver skills challenge; 2) pre-trip inspection; and 3) written exam on subjects such as laws, regulations and vehicle maintenance. Winners are determined based on overall scores at the end of competition. First, second and third-place finishers compete for each class, plus a Professional Excellence award, Vehicle Condition award, Rookie of the Year award, and the ultimate--the Grand Champion award (the competitor with the highest overall score across all classes).

“The National Truck Driving Championships is a highly respected event,” said Darren Hawkins, YRC Worldwide Chief Executive Officer. “Just qualifying for this competition is an exceptional accomplishment. We are very proud of our professional drivers who are safety champions in their respective states. Through dedication, a lot of hard work, and a formidable safety focus, these drivers have established themselves as professionals and some of the very best drivers in the United States. Congratulations and the best of luck at NTDC! I thank each of them, as well as all of our hard-working, safety focused YRC Freight, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn employees. We are all winners when our roads are traveled by drivers with a strong safety focus.”

The 2019 YRC Worldwide National Truck Driving Championships Team:

YRC Freight DriversStateClass
   
Phil BeckTexasTwins
Randy EbingerVirginia4-Axle
Mike ErickConnecticutTwins
Russ JamesMontanaTanker
Mike JohnsonNew Mexico3-Axle
Bill KrouseMinnesotaFlatbed
Alphonso LewisAlabama5-Axle
Henry MahlerFloridaFlatbed
Kevin MailandKansas3-Axle
Neil NoguesNew HampshireStraight Truck
Kurt RoyerMaryland4-Axle
Jeff SlatenFlorida3-Axle
Richard ThatcherOhio3-Axle
Paul UnserIdahoStraight Truck
Wade WagemannSouth Dakota5-Axle
Jimmie WisleyKansas4-Axle


Holland DriversStateClass
   
Charles HyattIndiana5-Axle
Mike TobolicMichigan Tanker


Reddaway DriversStateClass
   
Robert CamposCaliforniaTwins
Carlos MontoyaCalifornia3-Axle
Jeff PayneUtahTwins


Additional Awards Received at State Competitions
DriverCompanyAward
   
Bill KrouseYRC FreightMinnesota Grand Champion
Kevin MailandYRC FreightKansas Grand Champion &
  Highest Field Test Score
Kurt RoyerYRC FreightMaryland Grand Champion
Paul UnserYRC FreightIdaho Grand Champion
Neil NoguesYRC FreightNew Hampshire First Place Pre-Trip
Doug PohlYRC FreightKMCA 40-Year Award
Josh KasingerHollandMichigan Rookie of the Year
Robert MitchellReddawayUtah Rookie of the Year

The National Truck Driving Championships bring elite drivers, the “best of the best,” dedicated safety professionals and their families together for a special week of safety superiority, enhanced knowledge, pride and comradery. Most drivers who attend say that it is one of the highlights of their careers.

Fans and supporters of Holland, Reddaway and YRC Freight professional drivers are invited to follow their NTDC progress on Facebook.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Media Contact:Mike Kelley
 913-696-6121
 mike.kelley@yrcw.com 

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
