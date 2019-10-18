Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YRC Worldwide Inc.    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YRC Worldwide : UPDATE -- YRC Freight Driver Steve Fields Receives ATA Mike Russell Trucking Image Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:05am EDT

America's Road Team Captain Honored for Mentoring, Advocacy, Service

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Road Team Captain and YRC Freight professional truck driver, Steve Fields, was presented with the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California to a standing ovation. Steve Fields was chosen for 'being the epitome of an American truck driver in his actions, professionalism and words. Fields is a mentor to many drivers in the trucking industry and serves as an ambassador to the motoring public.'

'We are proud of Steve Fields for his professionalism, for his safety skills, for mentoring younger drivers and being a trucking ambassador,' states Darren D. Hawkins, YRC Worldwide Chief Executive Officer. 'Safety leaders such as Steve help make our nation's highways safer for everyone. We thank him and all of the dedicated YRC Worldwide employees for their focus on safety each and every day.'

As a professional driver, Fields has driven over 3.3 million accident-free miles in over 34 years; 22 of those years were spent with YRC Freight as a linehaul driver at the Kansas City, Missouri service center. He was chosen as an America's Road Team Captain in 2007, speaking and mentoring high schoolers, drivers, community groups, news media, and industry and government officials about highway safety (Share the Road) and the importance of the trucking industry. A certified Smith System Driver Trainer, Fields has competed in State Truck Driving Championships (TDC) for over 25 years. He placed first in Twins class and won the title of Missouri Grand Champion in 2003; and won first in Twins class in 2011 at TDC. He was named Missouri Driver of the Year in 2004, and Missouri State Driver of the Month in both September 2004 and January 2012. Fields competed at the National Truck Driving Championships in 2003 and 2011 as the Missouri Twins division champion.

A member of the YRC Freight Safety Committee, Fields is also a member of Trucker Buddy, a recipient of the America's Road Team Tony Sifford Impact Award, and was invited to the White House with distinguished Road Team Captains to talk trucking with President Trump in 2017. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Masons and the Shriners, helped to launch the 'Be Ready Be Buckled' Campaign with the Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta in 2005, and participates in the Convoy for Special Olympics.

Fields truly loves what he does: 'I get the biggest satisfaction in teaching teenagers about sharing the road--blind spots, stopping distances, the importance of seat belts, and the dangers of distracted driving. Today, so many people are glued to their phones and fail to look up in time. Seconds do make the difference between life or death. Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic on highways today. Keep your eyes wide open to what's going on around you. I speak from my heart and try to make a difference. I've spoken to thousands of students at schools across our country. I'm hopeful once drivers hear the message it will be shared, and lives will be saved on our nation's highways.'

'The image of trucking improves each year due to the efforts of these champions,' said ATA Executive Vice President, Industry Affairs and Senior Adviser Elisabeth Barna. 'Today's honorees have made a substantial impact on our industry's public perception through their words and deeds. As an industry, we appreciate their efforts and encourage others to use their work as a model for improving our industry's image going forward.'

Sponsored by HireRight for the fifth consecutive year, the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who demonstrates excellence in illustrating the industry's essentiality, safety-first approach to doing business and professionalism. It celebrates companies, organizations and individuals who creatively generate positive awareness of the trucking industry. The award is named in honor of the late Mike Russell, a trucking industry champion and former ATA vice president of public affairs.

About YRC Freight

YRC Freight, a leading transporter of industrial, commercial, and retail goods, specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) and short-haul shipping solutions for businesses. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, YRC Freight provides comprehensive North American coverage and offers a broad portfolio of services to bring flexibility and reliability to customers' supply chains. YRC Freight is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc., the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland,New Penn,Reddaway, and YRC Freight as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at yrcfreight.com for more information or connect with us on our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Vimeo.

Media Contact: Mike Kelley
YRC Worldwide Inc.
913-696-6121
Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, YRC Freight (Nasdaq: YRCW)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73b9f950-c63e-47b0-b960-af94d3cc4a7f

Disclaimer

YRC Worldwide Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
10:05aYRC WORLDWIDE : UPDATE -- YRC Freight Driver Steve Fields Receives ATA Mike Russ..
PU
09:35aUPDATE -- YRC Freight Driver Steve Fields Receives ATA Mike Russell Trucking..
GL
09:22aRC Freight Driver Steve Fields Receives ATA Mike Russell Trucking Image Awar..
GL
10/17Holland Professional Driver Robert “RB” Wolford Achieves Three-Mi..
GL
10/03YRC WORLDWIDE : Recognized by Women in Trucking as a 2019 Top Company for Women ..
AQ
10/02Reddaway Chosen 2019 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace
GL
10/02Holland Awarded 2019 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace
GL
09/30YRC WORLDWIDE : Freight and BNSF Strengthen Intermodal Commerce
AQ
09/23YRC WORLDWIDE : South Dakota Trucking Association Awards Wade Wagemann and Rick ..
AQ
09/19SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Investigation of YRC Worl..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 944 M
EBIT 2019 15,7 M
Net income 2019 -85,2 M
Debt 2019 813 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,67x
P/E ratio 2020 49,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 4,30  $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Thomas Joseph O'Connor Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.36.51%156
UNION PACIFIC18.41%115 317
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY13.86%62 950
CSX CORPORATION11.06%54 591
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION22.85%48 390
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.51%30 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group