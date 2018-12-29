YRCW LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against YRC Worldwide Inc. – YRCW

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) resulting from allegations that YRC Worldwide may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC Worldwide “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills” from 2005 to at least 2013. On this news, shares of YRC Worldwide’s stock fell $1.26 per share or over 28% to close at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

