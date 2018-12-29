YRCW LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against YRC Worldwide Inc. – YRCW

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to
investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of YRC
Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) resulting from allegations that YRC
Worldwide may have issued materially misleading business information to
the investing public.
On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the
United States Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that
YRC Worldwide “made false statements to the government and defrauded the
Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills” from
2005 to at least 2013. On this news, shares of YRC Worldwide’s stock
fell $1.26 per share or over 28% to close at $3.17 per share on December
14, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by YRC Worldwide investors. If you purchased shares of YRC
Worldwide please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181229005006/en/