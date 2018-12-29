Log in
YRC Worldwide Inc

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
YRCW LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against YRC Worldwide Inc. – YRCW

12/29/2018 | 05:03pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) resulting from allegations that YRC Worldwide may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC Worldwide “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills” from 2005 to at least 2013. On this news, shares of YRC Worldwide’s stock fell $1.26 per share or over 28% to close at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by YRC Worldwide investors. If you purchased shares of YRC Worldwide please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1477.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
