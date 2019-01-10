Log in
YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BHD (YTLP)
2013MARKET COMMENT : Malaysia Shares End +1.0%; 1655 N/T Cap Tipped
YTL Power International Bhd : Singapore's YTL PowerSeraya, SLNG appoint new CEOs

01/10/2019 | 02:06am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based utility company YTL PowerSeraya and LNG terminal operator Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) said on Thursday they have appointed new chief executive officers (CEO).

YTL PetroSeraya's current CEO Chan Swee Huat, who plans to retire, will step down from Jan. 15, but will continue to serve as an adviser to its Malaysia-listed parent company YTL Power International, PowerSeraya said in a statement.

He will be succeeded by John Ng, who was most recently chief executive of Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) and had previously served as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from 2009 to 2013, the company added.

Ng has more than 35 years of experience in Singapore energy sector.

SLNG said in a separate statement it has appointed Tan Soo Koong as its new chief executive and that he will assume the role on April 2.

Tan joins SLNG from Vopak Terminals Singapore and is a 30-year veteran in the energy and petrochemical sector, a spokesman from SLNG told Reuters.

"He brings to SLNG a wealth of operational, technical and commercial experience in terminalling, production and manufacturing," he added.

Sandeep Mahawar, SLNG's vice president of its commercial division, has been double-hatting as interim CEO since Jan. 1 and will continue to do so until Tan formally comes on board, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

