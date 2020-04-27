Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Yü Group PLC    YU.   GB00BYQDPD80

YÜ GROUP PLC

(YU.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/24 11:35:17 am
57.5 GBp   -1.29%
02:18a : Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch
PU
04/06 : Final Results
PU
03/25 : Timing of results and COVID-19 update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yü : Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

27 April 2020

RNS REACH

Yü Group PLC
(the 'Group')

Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch

Yü Energy launches new utility plans to support businesses through COVID-19

Yü Group PLC (AIM; YU.), the independent supplier of utilities to the UK corporate sector, is pleased to announce the launch of two new energy plans, specifically designed to help businesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The new plans, Assist and Agile, have been developed to address two of the key challenges facing businesses through this crisis.

The Assist energy plan provides businesses with up to two months' free business energy at the start of their contract. With many businesses currently facing cash flow issues, the Assist plan is designed to help minimise the cost base at a time when their finances are particularly squeezed.

The Agile energy plan is designed for those businesses looking for competitive rates whilst retaining the flexibility of a short-term three-month plan. In these uncertain times, many companies are looking to keep costs low without getting tied into long-term commitments and the Agile plan allows them to do that.

With energy prices currently at their lowest level in years, there are some significant savings to be made for businesses looking for ways to reduce their overheads. However, many businesses are still paying significantly more than they need to, with 635,000 businesses across the UK having never switched energy supplier*. With energy costs a major overhead for many businesses, a short amount of time reviewing their energy supply could deliver significant benefits to the bottom line.

Bobby Kalar, Chief Executive Officer of Yü Group, commented: 'We recognise that it's tough for businesses right now and it's becoming increasingly important that they manage their cost base effectively. Our new energy plans address two key concerns for businesses: keeping energy costs as low as possible over the next few months and securing competitive rates without a long-term contract commitment. Over the coming months we'll be continuing to look for further ways to develop our service offering to help businesses through these unprecedented times.'

* Source: independent analysis from Bfy Consulting of B2B energy supply market, February 2020.

For further information visit yuenergy.co.uk/assist-and-agile-plans/

For further information please contact:

Yü Group PLC

+44 (0) 115 975 8258

Bobby Kalar

Paul Rawson

Alma PR

+44 (0) 20 3405 0205

John Coles

Hilary Buchanan

Helena Bogle

Notes to Editors

Information on the Group

Yü Group PLC, trading as Yü Energy, is an independent supplier of gas, electricity and water focused on servicing the corporate sector throughout the UK. It has no involvement in the domestic retail market. The Group was listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2016.

www.yuenergy.co.uk

Disclaimer

Yü Group plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YÜ GROUP PLC
02:18a : Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch
PU
04/06 : Final Results
PU
03/25 : Timing of results and COVID-19 update
PU
02/10 : Board Change
PU
01/29 : Yu Group shares jump as firm's 'reset' pays off
AQ
01/08 : Board Changes
PU
2019 : New Energy Trading Arrangement
PU
2019 : Re Ofgem's supplier licencing review
PU
2019YU : loss mounts after accounts errors
AQ
2019YU : Appointment of Sales and Marketing Director
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 10,7 M
Chart YÜ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Yü Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YÜ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,58  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Bobby Kalar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Paynter Bryant Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edwin Rawson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Colin Glasgow Independent Non-Executive Director
Tony Perkins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YÜ GROUP PLC-34.29%12
ORSTED A/S3.92%43 388
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.54%40 634
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.18%37 125
E.ON SE-8.78%24 458
ENGIE-35.79%24 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group