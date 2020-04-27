Yü : Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch

27 April 2020

RNS REACH

Yü Group PLC

(the 'Group')

Assist and Agile Energy Plan Launch

Yü Energy launches new utility plans to support businesses through COVID-19

Yü Group PLC (AIM; YU.), the independent supplier of utilities to the UK corporate sector, is pleased to announce the launch of two new energy plans, specifically designed to help businesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The new plans, Assist and Agile, have been developed to address two of the key challenges facing businesses through this crisis.

The Assist energy plan provides businesses with up to two months' free business energy at the start of their contract. With many businesses currently facing cash flow issues, the Assist plan is designed to help minimise the cost base at a time when their finances are particularly squeezed.

The Agile energy plan is designed for those businesses looking for competitive rates whilst retaining the flexibility of a short-term three-month plan. In these uncertain times, many companies are looking to keep costs low without getting tied into long-term commitments and the Agile plan allows them to do that.

With energy prices currently at their lowest level in years, there are some significant savings to be made for businesses looking for ways to reduce their overheads. However, many businesses are still paying significantly more than they need to, with 635,000 businesses across the UK having never switched energy supplier*. With energy costs a major overhead for many businesses, a short amount of time reviewing their energy supply could deliver significant benefits to the bottom line.

Bobby Kalar, Chief Executive Officer of Yü Group, commented: 'We recognise that it's tough for businesses right now and it's becoming increasingly important that they manage their cost base effectively. Our new energy plans address two key concerns for businesses: keeping energy costs as low as possible over the next few months and securing competitive rates without a long-term contract commitment. Over the coming months we'll be continuing to look for further ways to develop our service offering to help businesses through these unprecedented times.'

* Source: independent analysis from Bfy Consulting of B2B energy supply market, February 2020.

For further information visit yuenergy.co.uk/assist-and-agile-plans/

For further information please contact:

Yü Group PLC +44 (0) 115 975 8258 Bobby Kalar Paul Rawson Alma PR +44 (0) 20 3405 0205 John Coles Hilary Buchanan Helena Bogle

Notes to Editors

Information on the Group

Yü Group PLC, trading as Yü Energy, is an independent supplier of gas, electricity and water focused on servicing the corporate sector throughout the UK. It has no involvement in the domestic retail market. The Group was listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2016.

www.yuenergy.co.uk