Yu : Grant of options under Save As You Earn Plan

Yü Group PLC

('Yü Group' or the 'Group')

Grant of options under the Yü Group Save As You Earn Plan (the 'SAYE plan')

Yü Group PLC, the independent supplier of gas, electricity and water to the UK corporate sector is pleased to announce that it has launched a Save As You Earn plan for all eligible employees. Under the SAYE plan, employees have been offered the opportunity to participate in the future growth of the Company through the granting of share options.

Eligible employees were invited to subscribe for options over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') with an exercise price of 140 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a 20 percent discount to the closing mid-market price of the Ordinary Shares on 22 May 2019, being the business day prior to opening of the SAYE scheme for application. The options have a savings contract start date of 1 August 2019 and are exercisable between 1 August 2022 and 1 February 2023.

A total of 24 employees have elected to participate in the SAYE plan and, pursuant to this, a grant of 117,248 options over Ordinary Shares has been made on 18 June 2019, equating to 0.72 percent of the current issued share capital of 16,281,055 Ordinary Shares.

Bobby Kalar, Paul Rawson and Garry Pickering, all executive directors of the Company, have elected to participate in the SAYE plan and their options are included in the total figures above. As a result of this option grant, their interests in Ordinary Shares are as follows:

Director Ordinary shares held % of issued ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares under existing option plans Options under the SAYE plan Bobby Kalar 8,652,649 53.15 155,934 12,857 Paul Rawson 33,503 0.21 256,539 12,857 Garry Pickering 500,000 3.07 124,747 6,428

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations are included below.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to Editors

Information on the Group

Yü Group PLC, trading as Yü Energy, is an independent supplier of gas, electricity and water focused on servicing the corporate sector throughout the UK. It has no involvement in the domestic retail market. The Group was listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2016.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( ' PCA ' ) a) Name Bobby Kalar 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( ' PCA ' ) a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment 19 June 2019 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Yü Group PLC b) LEI 213800ACO9GDDBM7DS35 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.005 each ISIN: GB00BYQDPD80 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 140p 12,857 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction N/A - Grant of options

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( ' PCA ' ) a) Name Paul Edwin Rawson 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ( ' PCA ' ) a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment 19 June 2019 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Yü Group PLC b) LEI 213800ACO9GDDBM7DS35 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.005 each ISIN: GB00BYQDPD80 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 140p 12,857 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction N/A - Grant of options