Yu Group PLC    YU.   GB00BYQDPD80

YU GROUP PLC (YU.)
01/02 12:20:17 pm
86.77 GBp   +16.47%
2017YU GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Yu : Second Price Monitoring Extn

01/02/2019 | 12:14pm CET

RNS Number : 9473L

Yu Group PLC

02 January 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Yü Group plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:13:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 81,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 3,10 M
Finance 2018 17,2 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 -0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,05x
Capitalization 12,1 M
Chart YU GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Yu Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YU GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bobby Kalar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ralph Leslie Cohen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garry Pickering Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edwin Rawson Chief Financial Officer
John Colin Glasgow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YU GROUP PLC0.00%15
TOURMALINE OIL CORP0.00%3 395
PAREX RESOURCES INC0.00%1 864
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP0.00%671
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC0.00%425
ATHABASCA OIL CORP0.00%375
