YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : FORM OF PROXY SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

原生態牧業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1431)

FORM OF PROXY

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") to be held at VIP Room 201, Ausotel Dayu Beijing, No. 99 Jingshun Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the under-mentioned resolutions:

1. To approve the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 16 October 2019) and the proposed annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 relating thereto and associated matters

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

A member of the Company (the " Member ") may appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more shares in the Company, more than one proxy of his/her/its own choice. If such an appointment is made, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting", and insert the name(s) of the person(s) appointed as proxy in the space provided. A proxy need not be a Member. If more than one proxy is appointed, the original form of proxy may be photocopied for use.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Abstain". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the SGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the SGM. However, the number of shares abstained from voting will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority of voting. For the full text of the proposed resolutions, please refer the notice of SGM as contained in the Company's circular dated 16 October 2019.

If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorised on that behalf.

In the case of joint shareholders, the signature of any one shareholder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint shareholders should be stated.

Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the SGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the SGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined as that the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share.

To be valid, this form of proxy must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or any other authority under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the SGM (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Sunday, 3 November 2019) or any adjournment thereof.completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude Members from attending and voting in person at the SGM (or any adjourned meeting thereof).

Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.

The Company reserves its right to treat any form of proxy which has been incorrectly completed in some manner as valid if such incorrectness is considered by the Company, at its absolute discretion, not material.