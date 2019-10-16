Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/15
0.3 HKD   +7.14%
04:53aYUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Notice of the special general meeting
PU
04:48aYUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Form of proxy special general meeting
PU
04:43aCONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS : 2020 feihe master agreement
PU
YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : FORM OF PROXY SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

0
10/16/2019 | 04:48am EDT

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

原生態牧業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1431)

FORM OF PROXY

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We, (Name)

(Block capitals, please)

of (Address)

being the holder(s) of

(see Note 1) ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of

the Company, hereby appoint (Name)

of

(Address)

or

failing him/her (Name)

of

(Address)

or

failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") to be held at VIP Room 201, Ausotel Dayu Beijing, No. 99 Jingshun Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the under-mentioned resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions (see Note 3)

For

Against

Abstain

1. To approve the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 16 October 2019) and the proposed annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 relating thereto and associated matters

Signature(s)

(see Note 5)

Dated this

day of

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. A member of the Company (the "Member") may appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more shares in the Company, more than one proxy of his/her/its own choice. If such an appointment is made, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting", and insert the name(s) of the person(s) appointed as proxy in the space provided. A proxy need not be a Member. If more than one proxy is appointed, the original form of proxy may be photocopied for use.
  3. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Abstain". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the SGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the SGM. However, the number of shares abstained from voting will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority of voting. For the full text of the proposed resolutions, please refer the notice of SGM as contained in the Company's circular dated 16 October 2019.
  4. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorised on that behalf.
  5. In the case of joint shareholders, the signature of any one shareholder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint shareholders should be stated.
  6. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the SGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the SGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined as that the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or any other authority under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the SGM (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Sunday, 3 November 2019) or any adjournment thereof.completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude Members from attending and voting in person at the SGM (or any adjourned meeting thereof).
  8. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.
  9. The Company reserves its right to treat any form of proxy which has been incorrectly completed in some manner as valid if such incorrectness is considered by the Company, at its absolute discretion, not material.
  10. A Member or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the SGM. If a corporate Members appoints its representative to attend the SGM, such representative should produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of that Member appointing such representative to attend the SGM.

Disclaimer

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:47:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 249 M
Chart YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Guo Fu Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Hongliang Zhao Chairman
Xiang Qing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Qing Hua Luo Deputy Technical Manager
Gang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED80.72%176
NESTLÉ S.A.33.81%307 198
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.00%78 193
DANONE30.55%56 771
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-36.13%33 330
GENERAL MILLS37.67%32 643
