YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : POLL RESULT OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 NOVEMBER 2019

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

原生態牧業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1431)

POLL RESULT OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 5 NOVEMBER 2019

The Proposed Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "SGM Notice") convening the special general meeting (the "SGM") of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited (the "Company") both dated 16 October 2019 in relation to the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement (the "Transactions") and the proposed annual caps relating thereto. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution regarding the Transactions and the proposed annual caps relating thereto (the "Proposed Resolution") as set out in the SGM Notice was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 5 November 2019.

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 4,690,496,400 Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolution at the SGM. To the extent that the Company is aware having made all reasonable enquiries, there were no Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Independent Shareholders to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders have stated in the Circular their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolution at the SGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.