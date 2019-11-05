Log in
YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : POLL RESULT OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 NOVEMBER 2019

0
11/05/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

原生態牧業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1431)

POLL RESULT OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 5 NOVEMBER 2019

The Proposed Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "SGM Notice") convening the special general meeting (the "SGM") of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited (the "Company") both dated 16 October 2019 in relation to the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Feihe Master Agreement (the "Transactions") and the proposed annual caps relating thereto. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution regarding the Transactions and the proposed annual caps relating thereto (the "Proposed Resolution") as set out in the SGM Notice was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 5 November 2019.

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 4,690,496,400 Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolution at the SGM. To the extent that the Company is aware having made all reasonable enquiries, there were no Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Independent Shareholders to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders have stated in the Circular their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolution at the SGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

The poll result in respect of the Proposed Resolution at the SGM is set out below:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%) (Note)

For

Against

Abstained

T o a p p r o v e , r a t i f y a n d c o n f i r m t h e

1,910,352,222

829,000

2,162,000

transactions contemplated under the 2020

(99.84%)

(0.04%)

(0.11%)

Feihe Master Agreement and the proposed

annual caps relating thereto and the

associated matters*

  • The full text of the Proposed Resolution was set out in the SGM Notice.

Note: The number of votes and approximate percentage of voting Shares are based on the total number of the issued Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the SGM in person or by proxy or corporate representative.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Proposed Resolution, it was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

By Order of the Board

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

Zhao Hongliang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Hongliang (Chairman), Mr. Fu Wenguo (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chen Xiangqing (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Liu Gang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Meng Jingzong (alias Owens Meng), Mr. Zhang Yuezhou and Mr. Zhu Zhanbo.

Disclaimer

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 11:54:04 UTC
