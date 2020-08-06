Yuasa Trading : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 5, 2020 Company name: YUASA TRADING CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8074 URL http://www.yuasa.co.jp Representative: Representative Director, President & CEO Hiroyuki Tamura Inquiries: General Manager Finance Dept. Hideki Tani TEL (03)6369-1366 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 94,338 (12.8) 1,471 (18.7) 1,750 (15.1) 1,161 (17.4) Three months ended June 30, 2019 108,181 6.1 1,808 5.0 2,062 5.5 1,406 7.6 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 52.30 51.94 Three months ended June 30, 2019 63.56 62.92 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 217,403 80,882 37.1 As of March 31, 2020 237,071 81,028 34.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 70.00 - 80.00 150.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 30.00 - 70.00 100.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 205,000 (15.6) 2,650 (53.2) 3,100 (49.9) 2,077 (50.0) 93.52 September 30, 2020 Full year 450,000 (8.4) 9,250 (22.1) 10,000 (21.9) 6,700 (25.1) 301.69

1