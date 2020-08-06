Yuasa Trading : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 5, 2020
Company name:
YUASA TRADING CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
8074
URL
http://www.yuasa.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director, President & CEO
Hiroyuki Tamura
Inquiries:
General Manager Finance Dept.
Hideki Tani
TEL (03)6369-1366
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 7, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
94,338
(12.8)
1,471
(18.7)
1,750
(15.1)
1,161
(17.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
108,181
6.1
1,808
5.0
2,062
5.5
1,406
7.6
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
52.30
51.94
Three months ended June 30, 2019
63.56
62.92
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
217,403
80,882
37.1
As of March 31, 2020
237,071
81,028
34.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
70.00
-
80.00
150.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
30.00
-
70.00
100.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
205,000
(15.6)
2,650
(53.2)
3,100
(49.9)
2,077
(50.0)
93.52
September 30, 2020
Full year
450,000
(8.4)
9,250
(22.1)
10,000
(21.9)
6,700
(25.1)
301.69
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
23,155,882
shares
As of March 31, 2020
23,155,882
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
947,664
shares
As of March 31, 2020
960,531
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
22,208,242
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
22,134,576
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
43,780
36,313
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
116,621
98,286
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
18,287
17,930
Inventories
16,190
19,321
Other
2,641
3,237
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(59)
(64)
Total current assets
197,460
175,024
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13,601
13,697
Intangible assets
Goodwill
2,907
2,744
Other
2,285
2,200
Total intangible assets
5,192
4,944
Investments and other assets
Retirement benefit asset
6,718
6,711
Other
14,592
17,517
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(494)
(492)
Total investments and other assets
20,816
23,736
Total non-current assets
39,610
42,378
Total assets
237,071
217,403
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
114,952
97,044
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
18,555
18,491
Short-term borrowings
3,489
3,475
Income taxes payable
2,506
206
Provision for bonuses
2,469
991
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
86
-
Other
7,834
9,533
Total current liabilities
149,894
129,743
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
801
695
Provision for share-based remuneration
107
106
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and
80
83
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
705
710
Other
4,453
5,181
Total non-current liabilities
6,148
6,777
Total liabilities
156,042
136,520
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
20,644
20,644
Capital surplus
6,804
6,815
Retained earnings
50,269
49,649
Treasury shares
(1,362)
(1,346)
Total shareholders' equity
76,356
75,762
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,515
3,319
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
2
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(110)
(286)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,921
1,776
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,327
4,811
Share acquisition rights
299
272
Non-controlling interests
45
35
Total net assets
81,028
80,882
Total liabilities and net assets
237,071
217,403
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
108,181
94,338
Cost of sales
97,868
85,026
Gross profit
10,313
9,311
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,504
7,840
Operating profit
1,808
1,471
Non-operating income
Interest income
332
294
Dividend income
117
113
Other
87
134
Total non-operating income
537
541
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
266
238
Other
17
24
Total non-operating expenses
284
262
Ordinary profit
2,062
1,750
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
1
0
Gain on sales of investment securities
1
0
Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares
-
16
Total extraordinary income
2
16
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
3
Loss on COVID-19
-
69
Total extraordinary losses
0
72
Profit before income taxes
2,065
1,694
Income taxes
662
539
Profit
1,402
1,155
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(6)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,406
1,161
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
1,402
1,155
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(210)
804
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
1
Foreign currency translation adjustment
27
(178)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(162)
(145)
Total other comprehensive income
(344)
482
Comprehensive income
1,057
1,637
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
1,061
1,645
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(3)
(7)
interests
6
Disclaimer
