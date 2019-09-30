(I) VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION: DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY; AND (II) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/30/2019 | 12:08am EDT Send by mail :

Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting if you so wish. 30 September 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 APPENDIX II - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP . . II-1 APPENDIX III - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE REMAINING GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 APPENDIX IV - VALUATION REPORT OF THE TARGET COMPANY . . . . . IV-1 APPENDIX V - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . V-1 NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise required, the following terms and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein: ''2018 Disposal'' the Disposal (as defined in the announcement of the Company dated 23 May 2018); ''Articles of Association'' the articles of association of the Company; ''Baoshan Feilong'' Baoshan Feilong Nonferrous Metal Co., Ltd 保山市飛龍有 色金屬有限責任公司., a company incorporated in the PRC, which engaged in exploration, mining, processing and sales of metal minerals in the PRC; ''Board'' the board of Directors; ''Company'' Yue Da International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; ''Completion'' the completion of the Disposal and transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement in accordance with the terms therein; ''Completion Date'' the date of Completion, or such other date as the Company and the Purchaser may agree in writing; ''Conditions Precedent'' The conditions precedent to the Completion as set out in the paragraph headed ''Conditions Precedent'' under the section headed ''The Share Transfer Agreement'' in this circular; ''connected person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; ''Consideration'' the sum of RMB230.8 million to be paid by the Purchaser to the Company for the Sale Shares in such time, mode and manner as set out in the Share Purchase Agreement; ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company; - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Disposal'' the disposal of the Sale Shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement; ''Disposal Announcement'' the announcement of the Company dated 23 July 2019 in relation to the Disposal and the Share Purchase Agreement; ''EGM'' the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Disposal and transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement; ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries; ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; ''Independent Board Committee'' a committee of the Board comprising all the independent non-executive Directors established for the purpose of considering and advising the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Share Purchase Agreement and the Disposal; ''Independent Financial Adviser'' Veda Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Share Purchase Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; ''Independent Shareholders'' Shareholder(s) other than those required to abstain from voting on the resolution(s) relating to the Disposal at the EGM under the Listing Rules; ''Independent Valuer'' GW Financial Advisory Services Limited; - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Latest Practicable Date'' 27 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular; ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; ''Long Stop Date'' 23 January 2020, or any other date as agreed between the Company and Purchaser in writing; ''Main Board'' the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; ''Mines'' the mine located at Hetaoping Mine*, the mining site situated in Yunnan Province; ''Mining Rights'' the mining and exploitation rights in the Mine; ''PRC'' the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this circular only, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan; ''Purchaser'' Yue Da Group (H.K.) Co., Limited; ''Purchaser's Group'' the Purchaser and its subsidiaries, excluding the Company and the Group; ''Remaining Group'' the Group after Completion of the Disposal; ''Sale Shares'' the entire issued share capital of the Target Company; ''Shareholder(s)'' the holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company; ''Share Purchase Agreement'' The share purchase agreement dated 23 July 2019 entered into between the Purchaser and the Company in relation to the Disposal; The English translation is for identification purpose only and not an official registered name. - 3 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

