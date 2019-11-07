Yue Da International : PROXY FORM

YUE DA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

悅 達 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 629)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be held at Office Nos. 3321-3323 and 3325, 33/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, No. 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

I/We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) shares of HK$0.10 each of

Yue Da International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the Chairman of the extraordinary general meeting (the ''Meeting'')

of the Company or

of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held at Office Nos. 3321-3323 and 3325, 33/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, No. 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION (note e) FOR (note d) AGAINST (note d)

1. THAT:

the reverse factoring agreement dated 30 September 2019 (as supplemented and amended by the supplemental agreement date 5 November 2019) entered into among Yueda (Shenzhen) Commercial Factoring Co., Limited, Jiangsu Yueda Commercial Properties Company Limited, Yancheng Yueda Tianhui Real Estate Company Limited, Yancheng Yueda Dongfang Real Estate Company Limited, Changshu Huakun Property Development Company Limited and Yueda Real Estate Group Company Limited (the '' Reverse Factoring Agreement '' ) be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things, negotiate, approve, sign, initial, ratify and/or execute all documents which may in his/her opinion be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and give effect to any matters arising from, relating to or incidental to the Reverse Factoring Agreement (including the proposed annual caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated the day of , 2019 Shareholders' signature (notes f, g, h and i)

Notes: