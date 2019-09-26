Yuexiu Property : (1) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN ...
0
09/26/2019
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00123)
MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITIONS OF A 51% INTEREST IN TWO NEW METRO
PROPERTY PROJECTS;
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR;
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; AND
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and
the Independent Shareholders
YU MING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
禹 銘 投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司
Announcement of voting results of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Tuesday, 22 October 2019
Notes:
Shareholders should note that the dates or deadlines specified in the expected timetable for the Acquisitions and the GM as set out above, and in other parts of this circular, are indicative only. In the event any special circumstances arise, the Board may extend, or make adjustment to, the timetable if it considers it appropriate to do so. The Company will make an announcement to notify Shareholders and the Stock Exchange of any such extension or adjustment to the expected timetable.
All times and dates in this circular refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"51% Equity and Loan
collectively, 51% equity interest in the Luogang Target
Interests"
Company, 51% equity interest in the Chen Tougang
Target Company and the Loan Rights
"Acquisitions"
acquisition of the 51% Equity and Loan Interests as
described in the section headed "The Acquisitions -
Subject matter and consideration of the Acquisitions"
"Announcement"
the announcement of the Company dated 10 September
2019 in relation to the Acquisitions
"Appraised Value"
the market value of the relevant New Metro Property
Project or the relevant Target Holding Company (as the
case may be) as at 30 June 2019 as determined based on
the relevant valuation report prepared by the Independent
Valuer
"Appraised Value Approach"
has the meaning given to it in the section headed "Basis
of determination of consideration for the Luogang
Acquisition and the Chen Tougang Acquisition"
"associate(s)"
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Chen Tougang Acquisition"
means the acquisition of the entire equity interest in the
Chen Tougang Target Holding Company and the Loan
Rights with respect to the Chen Tougang Target Holding
Company and the Chen Tougang Target Company
"Chen Tougang Option Deed"
the option deed entered into between GZYX and the
Company dated 28 May 2019 in relation to the Chen
Tougang Project
"Chen Tougang Target
廣州市品薈房地產開發有限公司
(Guangzhou
City
Company"
Pinhui Property Development Company Limited*), a
company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability,
which is owned as to 51% and 49% by the Chen Tougang
Target Holding Company and Guangzhou Metro
respectively as at the Latest Practicable Date
DEFINITIONS
"Chen Tougang Target Group" collectively, the Chen Tougang Target Holding Company and the Chen Tougang Target Company
"Chen Tougang Target Holding
廣州緯信實業發展有限公司
(Guangzhou
Weixin
Company"
Industrial Development Company Limited*), a company
incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a
wholly-owned subsidiary of GZYX as at the Latest
Practicable Date, which in turn owns 51% of equity
interest in the Chen Tougang Target Company
"Company"
Yuexiu Property Company Limited, a company
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the
shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange (Stock Code: 00123)
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"controlling shareholder(s)"
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"Easyway"
東緯有限公司 (Easyway Incorporation Limited), a
company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited
liability and which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
GZYX
"Enlarged Group"
the Group as enlarged by the Acquisitions
"Equity Transfers"
collectively, the Luogang Equity Transfer and the Chen
Tougang Equity Transfer
"GM"
the general meeting of the Company to be convened to
consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other
things, the Transaction Documents and the transaction
contemplated thereunder (namely, the Acquisitions), and
the re-election of Director
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Guangzhou Metro"
廣州地鐵集團有限公司 (Guangzhou Metro Group Co.,
Ltd.*), a directly wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangzhou
Municipal People's Government of the PRC
