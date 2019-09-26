Yuexiu Property : (1) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN ...

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITIONS OF A 51% INTEREST IN TWO NEW METRO

PROPERTY PROJECTS;

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR; NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

A notice convening the GM (as defined herein) of Yuexiu Property Company Limited to be held at Plaza I-IV, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m. as set out on pages GM-1 to GM-3 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, please complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the share registrar of Yuexiu Property Company Limited, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.