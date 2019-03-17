Yuexiu Property : (1) PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUE OF ...

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

(1) PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND APPLICATION OF WHITEWASH WAIVER; (2) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITIONS OF AN 86% INTEREST IN GUANGZHOU CITY PINXIU

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED;

(3) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;

(4) NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING;

AND

(5) CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and

the Independent Shareholders

A notice convening the GM (as defined herein) of Yuexiu Property Company Limited to be held at Plaza I-IV, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at 10:30 a.m. as set out on pages GM-1 to GM-3 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, please complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the share registrar of Yuexiu Property Company Limited, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.

18 March 2019

CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS .......................................................... 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD .............................................. 6 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE .................... 39 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER .................... 42

APPENDIX I - APPENDIX IIA - ACCOUNTANT'S REPORT ON THE TARGET GROUP . . . . . . . . IIA-1 APPENDIX IIB - ACCOUNTANT'S REPORT ON THE TARGET COMPANY ...... IIB-1 APPENDIX III - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE TARGET GROUP ..................................... III-1 UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP ............... I-1

APPENDIX IV -

THE ENLARGED GROUP .............................. IV-1 VALUATION REPORT ON THE TARGET HOLDING COMPANY .................................................... VA-1 VALUATION REPORT ON THE TARGET COMPANY ......... VB-1 VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROJECT .................. VC-1 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER ON THE VALUATION REPORTS ON THE TARGET GROUP .. VD-1 APPENDIX VIA - SUMMARY OF VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES APPENDIX

APPENDIX VC -

HELD BY THE YX VALUATION GROUP .................. VIA-1

APPENDIX VIB - SUMMARY OF VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES

HELD BY YUEXIU REIT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VIB-1

APPENDIX VII - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VII-1

TIMETABLE

EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE ACQUISITIONS AND THE GM

Despatch of GM circular and the GM Notice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 18 March 2019

Latest time for lodging transfer documents for

entitlements to the right to attend and vote at the GM . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m., Friday, 29 March 2019

Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m., Monday, 1 April 2019

GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Announcement of voting results of the GM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Notes:

(1) Shareholders should note that the dates or deadlines specified in the expected timetable for the Acquisitions and the GM as set out above, and in other parts of this circular, are indicative only. In the event any special circumstances arise, the Board may extend, or make adjustment to, the timetable if it considers it appropriate to do so. The Company will make an announcement to notify Shareholders and the Stock Exchange of any such extension or adjustment to the expected timetable.

(2) All times and dates in this circular refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Acquisitions" collectively, the 51% Acquisition and the 35% Acquisition "Announcement" the announcement of the Company dated 27 February 2019 in relation to, among others, the Transactions "Appraised Value" the value of the Project as at 31 December 2018 as determined by JLL. For more details, please refer to Appendix VC "Articles" the articles of association of the Company "associate(s)" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "associated company(ies)" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code "Board" the board of Directors "close associate" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Company" Yuexiu Property Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00123) "connected person(s)" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Directors" the directors of the Company "Easyway" ؇ᇗϞࠢʮ̡ (Easyway Incorporation Limited*), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GZYX "Enlarged Group" the Group as enlarged by the Acquisitions "Executive" the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission or any delegate of the Executive Director "GCCD" ᄿψ̹̹۬ܔணක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co. Ltd.), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC and which is indirectly owned as to 95% by the Company and 5% by GZYX "GM" the general meeting of the Company to be convened to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Transactions, the re-election of Directors and the Whitewash Waiver -1-

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Guangzhou Metro"

ᄿψή᚛ණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.*), a directly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government of the PRC

"GZ Metro Subscriber"

Guangzhou Metro Investment Finance (HK) Limited (ᄿψή ᚛ҳፄ༟€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangzhou Metro

"GZYX"

ᄿψ൳ӸණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holding Limited*), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, which is beneficially and directly wholly-owned by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government of the PRC and is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Board Committee"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC the independent board committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yu Lup Fat Joseph, Mr. Lee Ka Lun and Mr. Lau Hon Chuen Ambrose, established to advise the Shareholders in respect of whether the Transactions and the Whitewash Waiver are fair and reasonable and as to voting

"Independent Financial Adviser"

Yu Ming Investment Management Limited, being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of whether the Transactions and the Whitewash Waiver are fair and reasonable and as to voting

"Independent Shareholders"

(a)for the purpose of the Acquisitions, Shareholders other than (i) any Shareholder who has a material interest in the Acquisitions other than its interest as a Shareholder; and (ii) any close associate of such Shareholder referred to in (a)(i);

-2-