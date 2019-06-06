Yuexiu Property : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the circular by Yuexiu Property Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2019 in relation to, among other things, the subscription agreement dated 27 February 2019 (the "Subscription Agreement") entered into between the Company and Guangzhou Metro Investment Finance (HK) Limited (廣州地鐵投融資（香港）有限公司) ("GZ Metro Subscriber"), pursuant to which GZ Metro Subscriber shall have the right to nominate one candidate to be put forward for the appointment to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company as a non-executive director of the Company (a "Non-executiveDirector") and the Company shall procure that such candidate be appointed to the Board as soon as practicable subject to compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the GZ Metro Subscriber has nominated Mr. Mao Jianhua to be put forward for the appointment to the Board as a Non-executive Director, and that Mr. Mao Jianhua has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 6 June 2019.

Mr. Mao Jianhua ("Mr. Mao"), aged 49, currently serves as the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.* (廣州地鐵集團有限公司) and the general manager of the Headquarters of Real Estate Business of Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.*. Mr. Mao holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from South China University of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from Jinan University.