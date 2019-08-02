Yuexiu Property : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - LEASE AGREEMENT ... 0 08/02/2019 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00123) CONNECTED TRANSACTION LEASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO ELDERLY-CARE BUSINESS OF THE GROUP THE LEASE AGREEMENT On 2 August 2019, Guangzhou Haiyuehui (a subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Lease Agreement with Guangzhou Yuezhan in relation to the leasing of the Lease Properties for a term of 12 years for the development of elderly-care business of the Group. In accordance with HKFRS 16, the Group is required to recognize (i) the Lease Properties as right-of-use-assets, and as a result, the entry into of the Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be regarded as acquisitions of assets by the Group pursuant to the Listing Rules; and (ii) the Variable Lease Payment as expenses incurred by the Group over the term of the Lease Agreement. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Each of Guangzhou Yuezhan and the Landlord is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules as they are both subsidiaries of GZYX, the controlling shareholder of the Company. As such, under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Lease Agreement and the Fixed Lease Payment constitute a one-off connected transaction of the Company, whereas the Variable Lease Payment will be regarded as a continuing connected transaction of the Company under Rule 14A.31 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the value of the right-of-use assets under the Lease Agreement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the agreement and the Fixed Lease Payment thereunder are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the highest total amount of the Variable Lease Payment for a year during the lease term is less than 0.1%, the Variable Lease Payment under the Lease Agreement constitutes a de minimis transaction pursuant to Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and is fully exempt from shareholders' approval, annual review and all disclosure requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to Rule 14A.52 of the Listing Rules, as the term of the Lease Agreement exceeds three years, the Company has appointed the Independent Financial Adviser to explain the reason for the longer tenor and to confirm that it is a normal business practice for agreement(s) of this type to be of such a duration. INTRODUCTION Since 2017, Yuexiu Property has been accelerating its blueprint in the elderly-care sector in response to national policy in China. The Group officially started to operate in the elderly-care industry with the establishment of Yuexiu Elderly-Care (൳Ӹቮϼ) in August 2017. Since then, the Group has explored new ways of delivering elderly-care and has launched a number of elderly-care projects. As part of its initiative to further develop and grow its elderly-care business, the Group is actively pursuing opportunities to secure quality locations for its elderly-care projects through different channels. The Group considers that the Lease Properties are situated in prime locations that are well-suited for conversion into elderly-care facilities. The Board is pleased to announce that on 2 August 2019 Guangzhou Haiyuehui (a subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Lease Agreement with Guangzhou Yuezhan in relation to the leasing of the Lease Properties, the principal terms of which are as follows: THE LEASE AGREEMENT Premises & usage : The land, buildings(s), courtyard(s) and structure(s) situated at No. 148, Xiwan Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou, PRC (the "Lease Properties"), with a total construction area of 25,552.55 sq.m. and an above-ground floor area of 23,528 sq. m.; for elderly-care and medical services use only Term : 12 years commencing with effect from the Commencement Date Rent-free Period : 6 months period (the "Rent-free Period") immediately preceding 1 September 2019 Rental and aggregate value : of consideration payableThe annual rental payable (in each case including management service fees and other outgoing charges and expenses) is as follows: First rental year (inclusive : RMB6,010,000 of the aforesaid Rent-free Period) Second rental year : RMB12,020,000 Third rental year : at minimum RMB12,140,000 or at maximum RMB12,260,400 (if the Occupancy Rate is more than 60%) Fourth rental year : at minimum RMB12,380,000 or at maximum RMB12,628,212 (if the Occupancy Rate is more than 80%) Fifth to 12th rental year : The higher of: (i) an increment of 3% from the previous year; or (ii) an increment which is equivalent to the weighted average annual rate of increase in the per-unit fee for nursing home bed, which in any event will not exceed an annual cap of RMB19,000,000. The annual rental under the Lease Agreement is determined after arm's length negotiations between Guangzhou Yuezhan and Guangzhou Haiyuehui after taking into consideration the prevailing market rental for comparable premises in the vicinity of the Lease Properties. In accordance with HKFRS, the Fixed Lease Payment is capital in nature and the Lease Properties will be recognised as right-of-use assets of the Group on 1 September 2019 for an amount of RMB119,808,094. The Variable Lease Payment, on the other hand, is linked to sales, and will be recognised as expenses of the Group over the term of the Lease Agreement. The rental payments under the Lease Agreement is expected to be satisfied by internal resources of the Group in its ordinary and usual course of business. Earnest Money & Security Deposit : RMB500,000 as earnest money, which is payable within one month of the date of the Lease Agreement. RMB1,250,000 as security deposit, which is payable within one month after the date of delivery of the Lease Properties as agreed between the relevant lessor and lessee pursuant to the Lease Agreement. The earnest money shall be automatically converted into security deposit when the latter is paid. Delivery of property

: Guangzhou Yuezhan shall be responsible for vacating the existing tenants. However, any compensation that such existing tenants are entitled to shall be borne by Guangzhou Yuezhan and Guangzhou Haiyuehui in equal shares, provided that the maximum amount that shall be borne by Guangzhou Haiyuehui shall be RMB2,000,000. Guangzhou Haiyuehui shall be responsible for (among others) the fit-outs and renovations required for the operation of the Nursing Home Facilities at the Lease Properties. Payment Term

: The rental shall be paid monthly, in each case within 10 business days after receipt of the rental invoice by Guangzhou Haiyuehui. Termination : Guangzhou Yuezhan may unilaterally terminate the Lease Agreement by giving two years' prior written notice to Guangzhou Haiyuehui. However, Guangzhou Haiyuehui is entitled to only return the Lease Properties after it has relocated all of the elderly residents. Furthermore, Guangzhou Yuezhan shall (i) refund the security deposit; (ii) pay an amount equivalent to six month's rent (for the year in which the termination notice is issued) as penalty for breach of contract; and (iii) compensate Guangzhou Haiyuehui for its losses. If Guangzhou Haiyuehui wishes to terminate the lease, Guangzhou Yuezhan shall be entitled to recover the Lease Properties and forfeit the security deposit. If rental payment has been overdue for more than three months, Guangzhou Yuezhan shall have the right to terminate the Lease Agreement, recover the Lease Properties and forfeit the security deposit. Renewal

: If Guangzhou Yuezhan decides not to renew the lease, it must give two years' written notice to Guangzhou Haiyuehui prior to the expiry of the term of the lease, in which case Guangzhou Haiyuehui will have a pre-emptive right to rent the premises on the same terms as those proposed to be offered to a third party tenant. In addition, Guangzhou Haiyuehui shall be entitled to reasonable compensation for its fit-out and renovation costs. If Guangzhou Haiyuehui decides not to renew the lease, it must give 6 months' written notice to Guangzhou Yuezhan prior to the expiry of the term of the lease. If there has been no fundamental breach of the Lease Agreement on its part, the security deposit of RMB1,250,000 shall be refunded to Guangzhou Haiyuehui within 10 business days following the expiry of the lease. If the parties are unable to agree on a renewed lease, Guangzhou Haiyuehui is entitled to a transitional period of two years after expiry of the lease to re-locate and settle the elderly residents. During the transitional period, both parties shall be subject to the terms of the Lease Agreement, which shall continue to apply. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LEASE AGREEMENT The Lease Properties are situated in prime locations being in the core old town district of Guangzhou city. Combined with comprehensive transportation network, commercial and medical facilities, the Group considers that the Lease Properties are well-suited for conversion into elderly-care facilities. The entering into of the Lease Agreement, which will be on normal commercial terms, will enable the Group to secure a sizable space in a suitable prime location for a reasonably long period of time for the operation of its elderly-care projects. Having considered the above factors, the basis of determination of the rental payable under the Lease Agreement and the view of the Independent Financial Adviser as set out in this announcement, the Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are fair and reasonable; and the Lease Transactions are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY, GUANGZHOU HAIYUEHUI, GUANGZHOU YUEZHAN AND GZYX The Company Guangzhou Haiyuehui The Company is principally engaged in property development and investment, mainly focusing on properties in Guangzhou and gradually expanding into the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim Economic Zone and Central Region. Guangzhou Haiyuehui is principally engaged in the provision of elderly-care and medical services. Guangzhou Yuezhan GZYX Guangzhou Yuezhan is principally engaged in asset management, property management, residential properties and commercial leasing and is solely responsible for sourcing tenants, negotiating lease agreement(s), and exercising rights and obligations for and on behalf of the Landlord during any lease period(s). LISTING RULE IMPLICATIONS GZYX, through its various subsidiaries, engages in various businesses including (among others) financial business, property development, infrastructure and construction. In accordance with HKFRS 16, the Group is required to recognize (i) the Lease Properties as right-of-use-assets, and as a result, the entry into of the Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be regarded as acquisitions of assets by the Group pursuant to the Listing Rules; and (ii) the Variable Lease Payment as expenses incurred by the Group over the term of the Lease Agreement. Each of Guangzhou Yuezhan and the Landlord is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules as they are both subsidiaries of GZYX, the controlling shareholder of the Company. As such, under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Lease Agreement and the Fixed Lease Payment constitute a one-off connected transaction of the Company, whereas the Variable Lease Payment will be regarded as a continuing connected transaction of the Company under Rule 14A.31 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the value of the right-of-use asset under the Lease Agreement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%; the transactions contemplated under the agreement and the Fixed Lease Payment thereunder are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the highest total amount of the Variable Lease Payment for a year during the lease term is less than 0.1%, the Variable Lease Payment under the Lease Agreement constitutes a de minimis transaction pursuant to Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and is fully exempt from shareholders' approval, annual review and all disclosure requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As none of the Directors had a material interest in the Lease Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, no Director abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions of the Company.

