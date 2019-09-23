Yuexiu Property : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND ... 0 09/23/2019 | 06:47am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock code: 00123) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO BANK DEPOSITS CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO BANK DEPOSITS Reference is made to the announcement of the 2017 Announcement and the 2017 Circular regarding the renewals of continuing connected transactions of the Company in relation to the Bank Deposits with the CHB Group. On 23 September 2019, the Company entered into the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement for a term of three years for the purpose of, among others, renewing the term of the 2017 Bank Deposits Agreement. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As CHB is a subsidiary of YXE, the controlling shareholder of the Company, CHB is a connected person of the Company. The Bank Deposits maintained by the Group with the CHB Group therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules for the New Annual Caps under the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement exceed 25% but are below 100%, the Transactions constitute a major transaction of the Company and are subject to Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and the reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. GENERAL A circular containing, among other things: (i) further information on the Transactions; (ii) a letter of recommendations from the independent board committee of the Company; (iii) a letter of advice from an independent financial adviser; and (iv) a notice of the General Meeting is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 October 2019. 1 INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 May 2017 (the "2017 Announcement") and the circular of the Company dated 19 May 2017 (the "2017 Circular") regarding the renewals of continuing connected transactions of the Company in relation to the Bank Deposits with the CHB Group. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO BANK DEPOSITS Background As disclosed in the 2017 Announcement and the 2017 Circular, the Company entered into the 2017 Bank Deposits Agreement with CHB on 16 May 2017, the term of which will expire on 31 December 2019. On 23 September 2019, the Company entered into the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement for a term of three years for the purpose of, among others, renewing the term of the 2017 Bank Deposits Agreement. Pursuant to the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement, the Group may, in its ordinary and usual course of business, place and maintain Bank Deposits with the CHB Group on normal commercial terms from time to time during the term of the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement, and the placing and maintenance of any such Bank Deposits shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the CHB Group applicable to independent customers of similar size to the Group from time to time. Duration Subject to the approval by the Independent Shareholders at the General Meeting, the term of the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement shall commence on 1 January 2020 and shall continue up to and including 31 December 2022. Subject to compliance with the Listing Rules, the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement may be renewed by the Company and CHB by agreement in writing. Conditions Precedent The 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement is conditional upon the approval by the Independent Shareholders of the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the New Annual Caps) at the General Meeting. If that condition is not fulfilled on or before 31 December 2019 or such later date as agreed between the Company and CHB, the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement shall terminate with immediate effect without liability on either party. 2 Pricing Policy The 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement provides that the interest rates and other terms applicable to any Bank Deposits shall from time to time be determined based on (1) in the case of deposits in Hong Kong, interest rates and other terms offered by the CHB Group and at least two other independent banks in Hong Kong to the Group; and (2) in the case of deposits in Mainland China, interest rates for deposits in Mainland China set with reference to the standard interest rates published by the PBOC and interest rates and other terms offered by the CHB Group and at least two other independent banks in Mainland China to the Group. In order to ensure that the interest rates and other terms of the Bank Deposits are on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group, the Group will compare the quotations offered by the CHB Group with those of at least two other independent banks. The Group may also take into account factors, including (among others) quality of services, safety of deposits, bank reputation and cooperation history, in making decisions to place deposits with any banks. Standard Documentation, in such form acceptable to the CHB Group and the Group, may be executed in order to facilitate the Transactions. Historical Annual Caps and Amounts The Annual Caps in respect of the Bank Deposits under the 2017 Bank Deposits Agreement for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and for the year ending 31 December 2019 were RMB4,000,000,000, RMB5,500,000,000 and RMB7,000,000,000 respectively. The highest daily outstanding balance of the Bank Deposits actually placed by the Group with the CHB Group on any given day during each of the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and the period of six months ended 30 June 2019 were as follows: For the year ended For the year ended For the six months 31 December 2017 31 December 2018 ended 30 June 2019 (approximately) (approximately) (approximately) Highest daily outstanding balance of the Bank Deposits on any given day during the year/period RMB3,568,000,000 RMB2,398,000,000 RMB5,381,000,000 New Annual Caps As the scale of the Group's business and operation continues to grow, it is expected that its total assets, and the level of cash and cash equivalents as well as Charged Deposits (collectively, "Cash Holdings") held or maintained by it from time to time, may increase correspondingly. By way of illustration, the total assets of the Group grew from approximately RMB133.1 billion as at 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB168.8 billion as at 31 December 2018, and further to RMB208.3 billion as at 30 June 2019; and the level of its Cash Holdings grew from approximately RMB20.79 billion (comprising cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB16.65 billion and Charged Deposits of approximately RMB4.14 billion) as at 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB27.16 billion (comprising cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB21.99 billion and Charged Deposits of approximately RMB5.17 billion) as at 31 December 2018, and further to approximately RMB31.58 billion (comprising cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB24.50 billion and Charged Deposits of approximately RMB7.08 billion) at 30 June 2019. 3 A higher Annual Cap would allow the Group to benefit more from a healthy competition amongst the CHB Group and the other banks. By way of illustration, the amounts of bank deposits required to be made by the Group would be particularly high when the Group receives proceeds from a major fund raising exercise (e.g. bond issue and issue of Shares) and when the Group is engaged in a significant acquisition or disposal. For example, the Company received cash proceeds of approximately US$1.195 billion from its US$ bonds issue (equivalent to approximately RMB7.517 billion based on the then prevailing exchange rate) in April 2018, and the Company received cash proceeds of approximately HK$6.2 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB5.30 billion based on the then prevailing exchange rate) from the subscription of Shares by its strategic investor in the first half of 2019. The Group would not be in a position to invite the CHB Group to provide quotations and compete with the other banks for this type of sizable deposits if the relevant Annual Cap does not allow enough room for the Group to do so. Having considered the above, the Company proposes to set the Annual Caps at RMB8,500,000,000, RMB10,000,000,000 and RMB12,000,000,000 for the years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively (the "New Annual Caps"). The Company considers that the level of increments in such New Annual Caps is reasonable taking into account the business development of the Group. INTERNAL CONTROL PROCEDURES The Group has established internal control procedures as follows: Bank Deposits will only be placed with the CHB Group by the Group on a non-exclusive basis. In order to ensure that the interest rates and other terms of the Bank Deposits are on normal commercial terms and no less favourable to the Group, each time before placing any Bank Deposits, the Group will compare the quotations offered by the CHB Group with those of at least two other independent banks. The Group may also take into account factors, including (among others) quality of services, safety of deposits, bank reputation and cooperation history, in making decisions to place deposits with any banks. The Group will monitor the highest daily outstanding balance of the Bank Deposits on a daily basis to ensure that the aggregate balance of Bank Deposits do not exceed the New Annual Caps. The Group will prepare a continuing connected transaction report once every six months on Bank Deposits with the CHB Group which will be submitted to the Group's audit committee for consideration. Such a report will cover (among other things) the status of compliance with the New Annual Caps and utilization of the New Annual Caps. The Group's audit committee will in its meetings discuss and assess the implementation of the continuing connected transactions of the Group (which include, among others, the Bank Deposits) at least twice a year. 4 The auditors of the Group will, in addition to its interim review and year-end audit, issue a letter to the Board in relation to, among others, the Transactions for each financial year in accordance with Rule 14A.56 of the Listing Rules confirming whether anything has come to the Directors' attention that causes them to believe that the Transactions: (i) have not been approved by the Board; (ii) were not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of the Group if the transactions involve the provision of goods or services by the Group; (iii) were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement; and (iv) have exceeded the New Annual Caps. In addition, the independent non-executive Directors will also provide their annual confirmations with respect to the continuing connected transactions of the Group in the annual reports of the Company. The Company is satisfied that it has an adequate system of controls to safeguard the Transactions, and to provide information for the independent non-executive Directors and auditors to properly review the Transactions annually. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS The Group is principally engaged in property development and investment. The Group has to maintain deposits with banks, primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China, from time to time as part of its treasury activities and in order to satisfy its business needs in the ordinary and usual course of business. CHB, as a reputable and long-established authorized institution in Hong Kong, is able to provide different banking and related services in support of the Group's business and treasury activities. The Company believes that it would be in the interest of the Group to engage the services of the CHB Group, being the placing of Bank Deposits with the CHB Group in this case, on a non- exclusive basis subject always to the Group's internal control procedures and the applicable annual caps. For the reasons discussed in the sub-section headed "New Annual Caps" under the section headed "Continuing Connected Transactions and Major Transaction in relation to Bank Deposits" above, the Company considers that the New Annual Caps have been reasonably determined taking into account the business development of the Group. The Directors (excluding the Directors who have abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions of the Company) are of the view that the 2020 Bank Deposits Agreement have been entered into on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of the Group's business, and that the transactions contemplated thereunder (together with the New Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole, provided that the independent non-executive Director's view is subject to the advice of Somerley Capital Limited, the independent financial adviser appointed by the Company, and the opinion of the independent board committee will be set forth in the circular to be despatched to the Shareholders. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

