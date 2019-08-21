Yuexiu Property : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN ... 0 08/21/2019 | 10:18am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00123) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO FX TRANSACTIONS The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement with CHB on 21 August 2019 which governs the FX Transactions (namely, Spot Contracts and Forward Contracts) to be entered into between the Group and the CHB Group. PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS The proposed Annual Caps for the Spot Contracts, based on aggregate amount of Spread, will be HK$12.0 million, HK$14.3 million and HK$17.2 million for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The proposed Annual Caps for the Forward Contracts, based on aggregate amount of Hedging Cost, will be HK$51 million, HK$61 million and HK$74 million for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As CHB is a subsidiary of YXE, the controlling shareholder of the Company, CHB is a connected person of the Company. The FX Transactions between the Group and the CHB Group therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) for the proposed Annual Caps under the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, the transactions contemplated thereunder are only subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. 1 CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO FX TRANSACTIONS The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement with CHB on 21 August 2019, which governs the FX Transactions (namely, Spot Contracts and Forward Contracts) to be entered into between the Group and the CHB Group. As the Group's principal operations are in the PRC, its income and expenses are primarily denominated in RMB. At the same time, the Group has certain operations outside the PRC and a portion of the Group's indebtedness is denominated in a Foreign Currency. The Group has the need to enter into spot contracts to convert one currency into another currency for its business and operations, and it has the need to enter into, among others, forward contracts to manage its foreign exchange exposure, from time to time. Pursuant to the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement, the Group may enter into spot contracts and forward contracts with the CHB Group from time to time during the term of the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement. Standard documentation for such FX Transactions, as prescribed by the CHB Group in accordance with usual banking practices in Hong Kong and in such form acceptable to the Group, may be entered into between the relevant members of the Group and the CHB Group from time to time to effect such FX Transactions. Duration The term of the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement shall commence from 1 January 2019 and continue up to and including 31 December 2021. Subject to compliance with the then relevant requirements under the Listing Rules, the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement may be renewed by the Company and CHB by agreement in writing. Pricing Policy In order to ensure that the FX Transactions between the Group and the CHB Group are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, the Group will, before entering into a FX Transaction with the CHB Group, compare the quotation that it receives from the CHB Group with quotations from two independent banks and that the Group will only enter into the FX Transaction with the CHB Group if the quotation from the CHB Group is no less favourable to the Group when compared with quotations from the two independent banks. 2 Historical Amounts The historical aggregate amount of the Spread of spot contracts and the Hedging Cost of forward contracts entered into between the Group and the CHB Group for the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 are set out as follows: For the year ended For the year ended For the year ended 31 December 2016 31 December 2017 31 December 2018 Historical aggregate amount of the Spread of spot Approximately Approximately Approximately contracts entered into between the Group and the HK$3.5 million HK$6.7 million HK$1.6 million CHB Group Note Historical aggregate amount of the Hedging Cost of Approximately Approximately Approximately forward contracts entered into between the Group HK$7.8 million HK$0.03 million HK$41 million and the CHB Group Note Note: The historical aggregate absolute amount of fair value at inception recorded as assets/liabilities of spot contracts and forward contracts entered into between the Group and the CHB Group for the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 were approximately HK$6.2 million, HK$6.7 million and HK$9.6 million respectively. Proposed Annual Caps The proposed Annual Caps for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021 are set out as follows: For the year ending For the year ending For the year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2020 2021 Spot Contracts - Aggregate amount of the Spread of the Spot Contracts HK$12.0 million HK$14.3 million HK$17.2 million Forward Contracts - Aggregate amount of Hedging Cost of the Forward Contracts HK$51 million HK$61 million HK$74 million 3 Basis of determining the proposed Annual Caps In determining the Annual Caps, the management of the Company has taken into account various factors, including: the historical volumes of spot contracts and forward contracts entered into between the Group and the CHB Group for the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively; the projected aggregate amount of Spot Contracts and Forward Contracts to be entered into with the CHB Group; the estimated Spread and Hedging Cost (as the case may be) in 2019; the Group's growing business size, particularly after the introduction of Guangzhou Metro as a strategic shareholder of the Company; fluctuation in the RMB exchange rate amid global trade uncertainty and other external factors; and a buffer to cater for any possible unexpected increase in the volume of FX Transactions to be entered into between the Group and the CHB Group. INTERNAL CONTROL PROCEDURES The Group has established internal control procedures as follows: The Group will enter into foreign exchange transactions with the CHB Group only on a non-exclusive basis and subject always to the quotations comparison procedure as described in the sub-section "Pricing Policy" under the section headed "Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to FX Transactions" above. The Group will monitor the aggregate amounts of FX Transactions before entering into any new FX Transactions to ensure that the relevant Annual Caps will not be exceeded. The Group will prepare a continuing connected transaction report once every six months on the FX Transactions which will be submitted to the Group's audit committee for consideration, such report to include, among other things, the status of compliance with the Annual Caps and utilization of the Annual Caps. The Group's audit committee will in its meetings discuss and assess the implementation of the continuing connected transactions of the Group at least twice a year. 4 The auditors of the Group will, in addition to its interim review and year-end audit, conduct annual review of the FX Transactions and confirm to the Board as to whether such FX Transactions are indeed conducted in accordance with the terms of the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement in all material respects, on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the pricing policy of the Group and whether the Annual Caps have been complied with. In addition, the independent non-executive Directors will also provide their annual confirmations with respect to the continuing connected transactions of the Group in the annual reports of the Group. The Company is satisfied that it has an adequate system of controls to safeguard the FX Transactions, and to provide information for the independent non-executive Directors and auditors to properly review the FX Transactions annually. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE FX TRANSACTIONS As discussed in the section headed "Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to FX Transactions" above, the Group has the need to enter into spot contracts for its business and operations and to enter into, among others, forward contracts to manage its foreign exchange exposure from time to time. CHB, as a reputable and long-established authorized institution in Hong Kong, is able to provide different banking and related services in support of the Group's business and treasury activities. The Company believes that it would be in the interest of the Group to enter into the FX transactions with the CHB Group on a non-exclusive basis in accordance with the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement, subject always to the Group's internal control procedures. The Directors (excluding the Directors who have abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions of the Company) are of the view that the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement have been entered into on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of the Group's business, and that the transactions contemplated thereunder (together with the Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As CHB is a subsidiary of YXE, the controlling shareholder of the Company, CHB is a connected person of the Company. The FX Transactions between the Group and the CHB Group therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) for the proposed Annual Caps under the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, the transactions contemplated thereunder are only subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As Mr. LI Feng, Ms. CHEN Jing, Mr. LEE Ka Lun and Mr. YU Lup Fat Joseph are also serving as directors of CHB, each of them is regarded as having a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement and has abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:17:10 UTC

