Yuexiu Property : INSIDE INFORMATION - POTENTIAL DISPOSAL ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST

IN A SUBSIDIARY THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

The Board announces that the Company intends to dispose of its 100% indirect equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui through the Public Tender to be conducted on the Guangzhou Equity Exchange. The Pre-Listing Disclosure will be made on the website of the Guangzhou Equity Exchange athttp://gz.gemas.com.cnon 17 August 2018 in compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements in the PRC.

This announcement is made by Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company intends to, through two of its subsidiaries Kingwell Investment Ltd. (ᅅձҳ༟Ϟࠢ ʮ̡ ) (" Kingwell") and Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (ᄿψ̹̹۬ܔணක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡) ("GCCD") respectively, dispose of its 100% indirect equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui Property Co. Ltd.* (ᄿψ̹൳䁩גήପ Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) (" Guangzhou Yuehui") (the "Potential Disposal") through a public tender process (the "Public Tender") to be conducted on the Guangzhou Enterprises Mergers and Acquisition Services* (ᄿψପᛆʹ׸ה) (the "Guangzhou Equity Exchange"). As at the date of this announcement, Guangzhou Yuehui is held as to 77.79% and 22.21% by Kingwell and GCCD respectively. Accordingly, Kingwell will dispose of its 77.79% equity interest and GCCD will dispose of its 22.21% equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui respectively under the Potential Disposal. Apreliminary disclosure of information relating to the Potential Disposal is made to the public on the Guangzhou Equity Exchange at the date of this announcement (the "Pre-Listing Disclosure") and it is expected that the formal Public Tender process would commence 20 working days later.

The base price for the transfer of the 100% equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui through the Public Tender will be determined based on the asset appraisal on Guangzhou Yuehui to be conducted by a qualified appraisal institution and subject to the approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities of State-owned assets in the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

REASONS FOR THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

Guangzhou Yuehui mainly holds Yuexiu Fortune World Plaza* (൳Ӹৌబ˂ήᄿఙ) ("Fortune World Plaza"), which is located in Guangzhou City. The Company considers that the proposed disposal is expected to improve the asset turnover rate and generate a significant cash inflow, thus enhancing the Group's ability to acquire additional land parcels or equity interests in other property companies.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND GUANGZHOU YUEHUI

The Company

The Company is principally engaged in property development and investment, mainly focusing on properties in Guangzhou and gradually expanding into the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim Economic Zone and Central Region.

Guangzhou Yuehui

Guangzhou Yuehui is principally engaged in leasing of premises (excluding warehouse storage) and residential properties.

Kingwell and GCCD

Kingwell is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is principally engaged in investment holding.

GCCD is an indirectly owned as to 95% by the Company and as to 5% by ᄿψ̹̹۬ܔணක೯ණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Company Limited*) respectively, the latter of which is in turn indirectly wholly-owned by ᄿψ൳ӸණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited*), the controlling shareholder of the Company. GCCD is principally engaged in the development, operation, leasing and management of properties.

GENERAL

The Potential Disposal, if materialised, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company.

As the Potential Disposal is only at the Pre-Listing Disclosure stage, the Potential Disposal may or may not proceed and accordingly, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the Listing Rules and/or Part XIVA of the SFO as and when appropriate or required.

By Order of the Board

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: