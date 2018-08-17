Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuexiu Property Co Ltd    0123   HK0123000694

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD (0123)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yuexiu Property : INSIDE INFORMATION - POTENTIAL DISPOSAL ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST

IN A SUBSIDIARY THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

The Board announces that the Company intends to dispose of its 100% indirect equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui through the Public Tender to be conducted on the Guangzhou Equity Exchange. The Pre-Listing Disclosure will be made on the website of the Guangzhou Equity Exchange athttp://gz.gemas.com.cnon 17 August 2018 in compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements in the PRC.

This announcement is made by Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company intends to, through two of its subsidiaries Kingwell Investment Ltd. (ᅅձҳ༟Ϟࠢ ʮ̡ ) (" Kingwell") and Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co., Ltd. (ᄿψ̹̹۬ܔணක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡) ("GCCD") respectively, dispose of its 100% indirect equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui Property Co. Ltd.* (ᄿψ̹൳䁩גήପ Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) (" Guangzhou Yuehui") (the "Potential Disposal") through a public tender process (the "Public Tender") to be conducted on the Guangzhou Enterprises Mergers and Acquisition Services* (ᄿψପᛆʹ׸ה) (the "Guangzhou Equity Exchange"). As at the date of this announcement, Guangzhou Yuehui is held as to 77.79% and 22.21% by Kingwell and GCCD respectively. Accordingly, Kingwell will dispose of its 77.79% equity interest and GCCD will dispose of its 22.21% equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui respectively under the Potential Disposal. Apreliminary disclosure of information relating to the Potential Disposal is made to the public on the Guangzhou Equity Exchange at the date of this announcement (the "Pre-Listing Disclosure") and it is expected that the formal Public Tender process would commence 20 working days later.

The base price for the transfer of the 100% equity interest in Guangzhou Yuehui through the Public Tender will be determined based on the asset appraisal on Guangzhou Yuehui to be conducted by a qualified appraisal institution and subject to the approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities of State-owned assets in the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

REASONS FOR THE POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

Guangzhou Yuehui mainly holds Yuexiu Fortune World Plaza* (൳Ӹৌబ˂ήᄿఙ) ("Fortune World Plaza"), which is located in Guangzhou City. The Company considers that the proposed disposal is expected to improve the asset turnover rate and generate a significant cash inflow, thus enhancing the Group's ability to acquire additional land parcels or equity interests in other property companies.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND GUANGZHOU YUEHUI

The Company

The Company is principally engaged in property development and investment, mainly focusing on properties in Guangzhou and gradually expanding into the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim Economic Zone and Central Region.

Guangzhou Yuehui

Guangzhou Yuehui is principally engaged in leasing of premises (excluding warehouse storage) and residential properties.

Kingwell and GCCD

Kingwell is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is principally engaged in investment holding.

GCCD is an indirectly owned as to 95% by the Company and as to 5% by ᄿψ̹̹۬ܔணක೯ණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Company Limited*) respectively, the latter of which is in turn indirectly wholly-owned by ᄿψ൳ӸණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited*), the controlling shareholder of the Company. GCCD is principally engaged in the development, operation, leasing and management of properties.

GENERAL

The Potential Disposal, if materialised, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company.

As the Potential Disposal is only at the Pre-Listing Disclosure stage, the Potential Disposal may or may not proceed and accordingly, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the Listing Rules and/or Part XIVA of the SFO as and when appropriate or required.

By Order of the Board

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng, CHEN Jing and

LIU Yan

Independent Non-executive

YU Lup Fat Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose

Directors:

* For identification purpose only

-3-

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
03:01pYUEXIU PROPERTY : Inside information - potential disposal ...
PU
08/15YUEXIU PROPERTY : Daiwa trims Yuexiu Property to HK$1.58
AQ
08/14YUEXIU PROPERTY : List of Directors and their Role and ...
PU
08/14YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement
PU
08/13YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
08/08YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD : half-yearly earnings release
06/07YUEXIU PROPERTY : May contracted sales up 103% to Rmb4.65bn
AQ
06/01YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31YUEXIU PROPERTY : to add stake in Guangzhou project
AQ
05/08YUEXIU PROPERTY : April contracted sales up 10% to Rmb4.24bn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02CHINA : Demographic Risk And Investment Perspectives; Winter Is Coming 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 27 435 M
EBIT 2018 5 625 M
Net income 2018 2 562 M
Debt 2018 22 688 M
Yield 2018 6,80%
P/E ratio 2018 6,00
P/E ratio 2019 4,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 15 334 M
Chart YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,51  CNY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Yuan Lin Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zhao Xing Zhang Chairman
Jing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lup Fat Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD-4.76%2 192
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.66%44 731
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.04%44 107
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.88%31 755
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-24.46%30 122
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%26 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.