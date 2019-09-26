Yuexiu Property : Letter to existing registered shareholders and form of change of preference

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00123)
NOTIFICATION LETTER
27 September 2019
To the existing registered shareholders Dear Shareholder,
Notification of publication of the following documents ("Publication")
Circular regarding major and connected transactions in relation to the acquisitions of a 51% interest in two new metro property projects, proposed re-election of directors, notice of general meeting and closure of register of members
Proxy Form
We, Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company"), hereby inform that the captioned Publication of the Company has been prepared in bi-lingual versions which are available/will be available on or about the date of this letter on the Company's website at www.yuexiuproperty.com and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. Printed copy of the Publication is also available from the Company or the Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited ("Share Registrar").
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all corporate communications issued by the Company via the Company's website but have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Publication, you may request printed form of the Publication from the Share Registrar free of charge by completing the reply slip hereunder and returning it together with this letter to the Share Registrar (a) by email to yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com; or (b) by fax to (852) 2890 9350; or (c) by post.
Please note that you also have the right to change your preferred means of receipt or language of the Company's corporate communications free of charge by using the Form of Change of Preference attached to this letter.
Should you have any query on the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Yuexiu Property Company Limited
Yu Tat Fung
Company Secretary
Request For Printed Copy
You do NOT need to act on this reply slip if you have received the Publication in the manner you want.
To: Tricor Abacus Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
Fax number: (852) 2890 9350/Email: yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
Re: Yuexiu Property Company Limited (Stock Code: 00123)
I/We would like to receive a printed form of the Publication as indicated below (please tick only one box):
in printed form in English only (by post); or
in printed form in Chinese only (by post); or
in printed forms in both English and Chinese (by post).
Date:
Notes:
This reply slip shall be signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and in the manner as registered with the Share Registrar.
For the avoidance of doubt, any special instruction written on this reply slip will not be accepted.
（於香港註冊成立之有限公司） （股份代號：00123）
通 知 信 件
敬啟者：
刊發下列文件之通知（「刊發文件」）
‧ 有關收購兩項新地鐵房地產項目51%權益的主要及關連交易、建議重選董事、股東大會通告之通函及股東登記冊暫停辦
理過戶登記 ‧ 代表委任表格
越秀地產股份有限公司（「公司」）謹通知 閣下，公司上述的刊發文件備有英文及中文版本，並於此信件日期或前後於公司網
閣下亦可使用隨附之表格 － 更改選擇表格隨時免費更改公司的公司通訊所選擇的收取方式或語言版本。
倘 閣下對於以上事宜有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正，致電股份登記處諮詢 熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢。
此致
各現有登記股東 台照
代表
越秀地產股份有限公司
公司秘書
余達峯
謹啟
二○一九年九月二十七日
索 取 印 刷 本
倘 閣下收到的刊發文件版本的送遞方式符合 閣下的意願，則毋須處理此回條。
致： 卓佳雅柏勤有限公司 香港
皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓
傳真號碼：(852) 2890 9350/電郵：yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
有關：越秀地產股份有限公司（股份代號：00123）
本人╱吾等欲收取以下刊發文件的印刷本（請只選擇一項，並於適當空格加上「」號）： □ 英文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
□ 中文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
□ 同時收取英文及中文印刷本（經郵遞）。
附註：
此回條須由股份登記處記錄的授權簽署人及簽署指令方式簽署。
為免存疑，任何在此回條上的額外手寫指示，將不獲處理。
FORM OF CHANGE OF PREFERENCE
更改選擇表格
You do NOT need to complete this Form if you have received the document(s) in the language or in the manner you want.
倘 閣下收取的文件版本所採用的語言，或該文件的送遞方式符合
閣下意願，則毋須填寫此表格。
To: Tricor Abacus Limited
致： 卓佳雅柏勤有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
香港
183 Queen's Road East
皇后大道東183號
Hong Kong
合和中心54樓
Fax number: (852) 2890 9350
傳真號碼：(852) 2890 9350
Email: yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
電郵：yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
Re: Yuexiu Property Company Limited (Stock Code: 00123)("Company") 有關：越秀地產股份有限公司（股份代號：00123）（「公司」）
I/We would like to receive future corporation communications of the Company by the option as indicated below (please tick only one box): 本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取公司日後刊發的公司通訊（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格劃上「✓」號）：
by reading future corporate communications published on the Company's website at www.yuexiuproperty.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or
瀏覽本公司網站www.yuexiuproperty.com刊發的未來公司通訊（「網上版本」），代替收取印刷本；或
in printed form in English only (by post); or
僅收取英文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
in printed form in Chinese only (by post); or
僅收取中文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
in printed forms in both English and Chinese (by post).
同時收取英文及中文印刷本（經郵遞）。
My/Our email address: 本人╱吾等電郵地址：
(applicable to those electing Website Version and for notification of corporate communications) （適用於選擇網上版本者及供知會發出公司通訊之用）
Signature(s):
Date:
簽名：
日期：
Name of shareholder:
Contact telephone number:
股東姓名：
聯絡電話號碼：
Notes:
附註：
Please complete, sign and return this Form to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited ("Share Registrar") (a) by email to yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk. tricorglobal.com; or (b) by fax to (852)2890 9350; or (c) by post using the mailing label as indicated below.
請填妥及簽署此表格，並(a)電郵至yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com，或(b)傳真至(852)28909350，或(c)按以下郵寄標籤所示郵寄至公司的股份過戶登記處－ 卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「股份登記處」）。
The above instruction will apply to all corporate communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform the Share Registrar otherwise.
上述指示將適用於公司刊發的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下另行通知股份登記處為止。
This Form shall be signed by the authorized signatory(ies) and in the manner as registered with the Share Registrar.
此表格須由股份登記處記錄的授權簽署人及簽署指令方式簽署。
Both English and Chinese printed copies of all the Company's future corporate communications will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar upon request. Their Website Version will also be available on the Company's website (www.yuexiuproperty.com).
所有公司日後的公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本，均可向公司或股份登記處索取。該等公司通訊的電子版本亦會上載於公司網址(www.yuexiuproperty.com)上。
For the avoidance of doubt, any special instruction written on this Form will not be accepted.
為免存疑，任何在此表格上的額外手寫指示，將不獲處理。
If you have any queries relating to the completion of this Form, please call the Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
如 閣下對填寫本表格有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正，致電股份登記處諮詢熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢。
