Yuexiu Property : Letter to new registered shareholders ...

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

18 March 2019

To the new registered shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company"), we will make available to you the following options relating to the receipt of any document(s) to be issued by the Company to its shareholders for information and/or action, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip of the Company ("Corporate Communication"):

(a)to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website atwww.yuexiuproperty.com("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or

(b) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or

(c) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or

(d) to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications (by post).

In support of the environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to elect the Website Version. Even if you have elected the Website Version, you can at any time change your choice by giving reasonable notice in writing to Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's share registrar ("Share Registrar") or by email atyuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Share Registrar is as follows:

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

In addition, if for any reason after you have elected the Website Version you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

To make your election, please mark "√" in the appropriate box in the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form"), complete and sign the Reply Form and return it by post, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by hand to the Share Registrar at the above address. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label provided.

If the Reply Form is not received by the Company c/o the Share Registrar by 15 April 2019 and until you inform the Company c/o the Share Registrar by reasonable notice in writing to the above address, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by email atyuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comthat you wish to obtain printed copies of the Corporate Communication, you are deemed to have consented to receive the Corporate Communication in Website Version and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar on request; and (b) the Website Version of the same will also be available on the Company's website atwww.yuexiuproperty.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact us by calling the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Reply Form Ϋᔧڌࣸ

To:

Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company") ߧj ൳Ӹήପٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ʮ̡™ (Stock Code: 00123) €ٰ΅˾໮j00123 c/o Tricor Abacus Limited ("Share Registrar") ຾ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™ Level 22, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East Υձʕː 22 ᅽ Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the corporate communication of the Company* ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: ͉ɛŊҢࡁҎૐ˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃ *€˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™j

(Please mark ONLY ONE(√) of the following boxes) €ሗ੽ɨΐ፯኿ʕdසίՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜√™໮

½ to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website atwww.yuexiuproperty.com("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or ᓭᚎ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.yuexiuproperty.com ̊೯ٙ͊Ըʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ၣɪو͉™d˾ಁϗ՟ΙՏ͉iא

½ to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or සϗ՟הϞ͊Ըʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ΙՏ͉€຾ඉ჈iא

½ to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or සϗ՟הϞ͊Ըʮ̡ஷৃٙʕ˖ΙՏ͉€຾ඉ჈iא

½ to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications (by post). Νࣛϗ՟הϞ͊Ըʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉€຾ඉ჈f

My/our email address(es):

͉ɛŊшഃཥඉήѧj

(applicable to those electing Website Version and for notification of release of Corporate Communication) €ቇ͜׵፯኿ၣɪو͉٫ʿԶٝึ೯̈ʮ̡ஷৃʘ͜

Signature: Contact telephone number: ᖦΤj ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁj Name of shareholder: Date: ˚ಂj Notes ڝൗ : ٰ؇֑Τj

1. Please complete all your details clearly. Any Reply Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. ሗ ტɨ૶ู෬ѼהϞ༟ࣘf΂О͊Ϟ૶ู෬Ѽא෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽٙΫᔧڌࣸਗ਼ѓЪᄻf

2. If this Reply Form has not been received by the Company c/o the Share Registrar by 15 April 2019, you are deemed to consent to the Corporation Communication in the Website Version and we will send to you a notification letter informing you that the Corporate Communication has been published on the Company's website. ࡊʮ̡׵ɚ´ɓɘϋ̬˜ɤʞ˚ʥ͊ஷཀٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈϗՑ͉Ϋᔧڌࣸd ტɨਗ਼஗ൖމʊΝจ˸ၣɪو͉ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃdϾʮ̡ਗ਼̥Σ ტɨ੔೯Ϟᗫʮ ̡ஷৃʊίၣɪ̊೯ٙஷٝڦՌf

3. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form. ν᙮ᑌΤٰ؇d͉Ϋᔧڌࣸۆ඲͟׵ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪఱᑌΤܵϞٰ΅ϾՉ֑ΤЗΐ࠯Зٰٙ؇ᖦ໇f

4. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communication until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by email atyuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o Share Registrar. ɪࠑܸͪቇ͜׵הϞʮ̡ஷৃdٜЇ ტɨ೯̈ΥଣࣣࠦஷٝאෂॆՑ (852) 2890 9350 אཥඉՑ yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ஷཀٰ΅ཀ˒೮া ஈʚʮ̡d̤Ъ፯኿މ˟f

5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by email atyuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Share Registrar. ٰ؇Ϟᛆᎇࣛ೯̈ΥଣࣣࠦஷٝאෂॆՑ (852) 2890 9350 אཥඉՑ yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ஷཀٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈʚʮ̡dࠅӋһҷʮ̡ஷৃ ٙႧԊو͉ʿϗ՟˙όf

6. If you, for any reason, have difficulty in viewing or gaining access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's website, upon your reasonable request in writing, the printed version of the Corporate Communication will be promptly sent to you free of charge. ν ტɨΪ΂ОࡡΪίᓭᚎאᐏ੻ʮ̡ၣ१ٙʮ̡ஷৃ˙ࠦπίѢᗭdᏐ ტɨ౤̈ΥଣࣣٙࠦࠅӋdʮ̡ਗ਼ʿࣛΣ ტɨе൬੔೯ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

7. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Reply Form. މеπဲd΂Оί͉Ϋᔧڌࣸɪٙᕘ̮˓ᄳܸͪdʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚஈଣf

*Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip of the Company.

ʮ̡ஷৃܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵j(a) ໨ԫึజѓeϋܓሪͦஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓʿ€νቇ͜ৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓi(b) ʕಂజѓʿ€νቇ͜ʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓi(c) ึᙄஷѓi(d) ɪ̹ ˖΁i(e) ஷՌi(f) ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸiʿ (g) ʮ̡Ϋૢf

 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

ტɨ੔ΫϤΫᔧڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼ඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔dˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf

 --------------

MAILING LABEL ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

Tricor Abacus Limited ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡

Freepost No. ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁj37

Hong Kong ࠰ಥ