Yuexiu Property : List of Directors and their Role and ...

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00123)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman)
LIN Feng (Vice Chairman and General Manager)
LI Feng
CHEN Jing
LIU Yan
Non-executive Director
MAO Jianhua
Independent Non-executive Directors
YU Lup Fat, Joseph
LEE Ka Lun
LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIN Zhaoyuan
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
LIN Feng
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LI Feng
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
CHEN Jing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIU Yan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAO Jianhua
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YU Lup Fat, Joseph
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
LEE Ka Lun
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 6 June 2019
Disclaimer
Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:03 UTC