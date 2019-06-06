Yuexiu Property : List of Directors and their Role and ...

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman)

LIN Feng (Vice Chairman and General Manager)

LI Feng

CHEN Jing

LIU Yan

Non-executive Director

MAO Jianhua

Independent Non-executive Directors

YU Lup Fat, Joseph

LEE Ka Lun

LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Committee Director LIN Zhaoyuan M C LIN Feng LI Feng M CHEN Jing LIU Yan MAO Jianhua YU Lup Fat, Joseph C C M LEE Ka Lun M M M LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose M M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019