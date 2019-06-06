Log in
YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD

(0123)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/05
1.72 HKD   +1.18%
08:28aYUEXIU PROPERTY : List of Directors and their Role and ...
PU
08:28aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement
PU
06/05YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales ...
PU
News 
Yuexiu Property : List of Directors and their Role and ...

Yuexiu Property : List of Directors and their Role and ...

06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman)

LIN Feng (Vice Chairman and General Manager)

LI Feng

CHEN Jing

LIU Yan

Non-executive Director

MAO Jianhua

Independent Non-executive Directors

YU Lup Fat, Joseph

LEE Ka Lun

LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

LIN Zhaoyuan

M

C

LIN Feng

LI Feng

M

CHEN Jing

LIU Yan

MAO Jianhua

YU Lup Fat, Joseph

C

C

M

LEE Ka Lun

M

M

M

LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:03 UTC
