Yuexiu Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 March 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Yuexiu Property Company Limited
Date Submitted
3 April 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
123
Description :
Yuexiu Property
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N / A
N / A
N / A
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
N / A
N / A
(2) Stock code :
N / A
Description :
|
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
currency)
(State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N / A
Description :
N / A
Par value
No. of preference
(State
Authorised share capital
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N / A
Description :
N / A
Par value
No. of other
(State
Authorised share capital
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
N / A
(State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
|
(1)
(2)
shares
No. of other classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
12,401,306,631
N / A
N / A
N / A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
-
N / A
N / A
N / A
Balance at close of
the month
12,401,306,631
N / A
N / A
N / A
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
the month
|
|
|
|
|
1. Employee
Share Option
Scheme
Exercise price:
|
(…/…/…..)
Ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N / A
N/A
(Note 1)
2. Employee
Share Option
Scheme
Exercise price:
|
|
Ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N / A
N/A
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N / A
(Preference shares)
N / A
(Other class)
N / A
Total funds raised during the month from
N / A
exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.N / A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
N / A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.N / A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N / A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
N / A
|
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
N / A
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
EGM approval date
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
N / A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N / A
(Preference shares)
N / A
(Other class)
N / A
Disclaimer
Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.