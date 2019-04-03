Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuexiu Property Co Ltd    0123   HK0123000694

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD

(0123)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/02
1.93 HKD   +1.05%
03:47aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Notice of general meeting
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Letter to existing registered ...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yuexiu Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 March 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Date Submitted

3 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

123

Description :

Yuexiu Property

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N / A

N / A

N / A

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

N / A

N / A

N / A

(2) Stock code :

N / A

Description :

N / A

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N / A

Description :

N / A

Par value

No. of preference

(State

Authorised share capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N / A

Description :

N / A

Par value

No. of other

(State

Authorised share capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

N / A

(State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

(1)

(2)

shares

No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

12,401,306,631

N / A

N / A

N / A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N / A

N / A

N / A

Balance at close of

the month

12,401,306,631

N / A

N / A

N / A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Employee

Share Option

Scheme

Exercise price:

(…/…/…..)

Ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N / A

N/A

(Note 1)

2. Employee

Share Option

Scheme

Exercise price:

(…/…/…..)

Ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N / A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N / A

(Preference shares)

N / A

(Other class)

N / A

Total funds raised during the month from

N / A

exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

N / A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N / A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3

N / A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N / A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N / A

N / A

N / A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

N / A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

N / A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

N / A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

N / A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N / A

(Preference shares)

N / A

(Other class)

N / A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
03:47aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
03/26Experts from France boost elderly healthcare management in China
AQ
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Letter to existing registered ...
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Proxy form for General Meeting
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Letter to new registered shareholders ...
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Notice of general meeting
PU
03/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : (1) proposed subscription and issue of ...
PU
03/15YUEXIU PROPERTY : (i) despatch of circular in relation to ...
PU
02/19YUEXIU PROPERTY : PPT Jan contracted sales up 55% to RMB4.7bn
AQ
01/17YUEXIU PROPERTY : Continuing connected transactions - 2019 ...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 31 856 M
EBIT 2019 6 936 M
Net income 2019 2 836 M
Debt 2019 34 246 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 20 460 M
Chart YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,61  CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Li Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zhao Yuan Lin Chairman
Jing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lup Fat Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD34.97%2 998
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.18%49 725
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.46%43 811
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.99%41 601
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD29.03%33 946
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD24.91%32 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About