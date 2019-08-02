Yuexiu Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 July 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYuexiu Property Company Limited 2 August 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
123
|
Description :
|
Yuexiu Property
|
Par value
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State Authorised share capital
|
shares
|
currency) (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N / A
N / A
N / A
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
N / A
N / A
N / A
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N /ADescription :No. of ordinary shares
N / APar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N /A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N /ADescription :No. of preference shares
Description :No. of other classes of shares
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
N / APar value
(State currency)
N / APar value
(State currency)
N / A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
15,482,280,438
|
N / A
|
N / A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
-
|
N / A
|
N / A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
15,482,280,438
|
N / A
|
N / A
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Employee
Share Option
Scheme Exercise price:
(…/…/…..) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Employee
Share Option
Scheme Exercise price:
(…/…/…..) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)GrantedN/A
N/A
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
N /A
|
N/A
|
N /A
|
N/A
|
N /A
|
N /A
|
N /A
Exercised
N/A
N/ACancelledLapsedN/A
N/AN/A
N/A
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N /A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
1.
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2.
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3
N / A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1.
N / AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N / A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Amount at close of preceding month
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N /A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N /A
|
(Other class)
|
N /A
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at