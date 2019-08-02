Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuexiu Property Co Ltd    0123   HK0123000694

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD

(0123)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/01
1.79 HKD   +0.56%
06:40aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
07/30YUEXIU PROPERTY : Overseas Regulatory Announcement ...
PU
07/12YUEXIU PROPERTY : List of Directors and their Role and ...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yuexiu Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:40am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 July 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYuexiu Property Company Limited 2 August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

123

Description :

Yuexiu Property

Par value

No. of ordinary

(State Authorised share capital

shares

currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N / A

N / A

N / A

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

N / A

N / A

N / A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N /ADescription :No. of ordinary shares

N / APar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N /A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N /ADescription :No. of preference shares

Description :No. of other classes of shares

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

N / APar value

(State currency)

N / APar value

(State currency)

N / A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

15,482,280,438

N / A

N / A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N / A

N / A

Balance at close of

the month

15,482,280,438

N / A

N / A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

  • N / A

  • N / A

  • N / AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Employee

Share Option

Scheme Exercise price:

(…/…/…..) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Employee

Share Option

Scheme Exercise price:

(…/…/…..) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)GrantedN/A

N/A

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

N /A

N/A

N /A

N/A

N /A

N /A

N /A

Exercised

N/A

N/ACancelledLapsedN/A

N/AN/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N /A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

1.

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2.

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3

N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

  • 4. N / A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

  • N /A

  • N /A

  • N /A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

N / AStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N / A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N /A

(Preference shares)

N /A

(Other class)

N /A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
06:40aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
07/30YUEXIU PROPERTY : Overseas Regulatory Announcement ...
PU
07/12YUEXIU PROPERTY : ANNOUNCEMENT - Resignation of Director
PU
07/12YUEXIU PROPERTY : List of Directors and their Role and ...
PU
07/09YUEXIU PROPERTY : Overseas Regulatory Announcement ...
PU
07/09YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales and new ...
PU
07/04YUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
07/03YUEXIU PROPERTY : Overseas Regulatory Announcement ...
PU
06/28YUEXIU PROPERTY : Change of address of hong kong share ...
PU
06/06YUEXIU PROPERTY : Overseas Regulatory Announcement ...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 31 915 M
EBIT 2019 7 727 M
Net income 2019 2 880 M
Debt 2019 33 913 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 7,84x
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 24 427 M
Chart YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,93  CNY
Last Close Price 1,58  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Li Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zhao Yuan Lin Chairman
Jing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lup Fat Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD25.17%3 541
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.54%46 977
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.93%37 653
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.74%35 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.46%29 885
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.01%29 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group