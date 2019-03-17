Yuexiu Property : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company (the "Company") will be held at Plaza I-IV, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolutions. Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice of general meeting shall bear the same meaning as that defined in the shareholder circular dated 18 March 2019 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. THE TRANSACTIONS

"THAT:

(a) each of the Transaction Documents and the consummation of transactions contemplated thereunder as more particularly described in the Circular and on the terms and conditions set out in the Transaction Documents be hereby approved, ratified and confirmed;

(b) conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares, the Directors be and are hereby granted the Specific Mandate to exercise the powers of the Company to allot and issue the Subscription Shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement, and the Specific Mandate is in addition to, and shall not prejudice nor revoke any general or special mandate(s) which has/have been granted or may from time to time be granted to the Directors prior to the passing of this resolution; and

(c) any one Director be and is hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to complete and do all such acts or things (including signing and executing all such documents, instruments and agreements as may be required, including under seal where applicable) as the Company, such Director or, as the case may be, the Board may consider necessary, desirable or expedient or in the interest of the Company to give effect to the terms of the matters contemplated under the Transaction Documents and all transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith.

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

2. "THAT Mr. Lin Feng be re-elected as an executive Director and the board of Directors be authorised to fix his remuneration."

3. "THAT Ms. Liu Yan be re-elected as an executive Director and the board of Directors be authorised to fix her remuneration." SPECIAL RESOLUTION

4. WHITEWASH WAIVER "THAT: (a) the Whitewash Waiver be and is hereby approved; and (b) any one Director be and is hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to complete and do all such acts or things (including signing and executing all such documents, instruments and agreements as may be required, including under seal where applicable) as the Company, such Director or, as the case may be, the Board may consider necessary, desirable or expedient or in the interest of the Company to give effect to the terms of the matters contemplated under the Whitewash Waiver and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith.



By order of the Board Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 March 2019

Registered Office:

26th Floor, Yue Xiu Building 160 Lockhart Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Notes:

1) Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

2) The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

3) In order to be valid, the completed proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).

4) Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the meeting or at any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

5) Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the share(s) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders.

6) The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 1 April 2019 to Wednesday, 3 April 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. For the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility to participate in the general meeting of the Company to be held on 3 April 2019, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 29 March 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors: LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng, CHEN Jing and LIU Yan

Independent Non-executive Directors: YU Lup Fat Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose