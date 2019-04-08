Yuexiu Property : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF HK$1,100,000,000 ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and the securities described herein will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF HK$1,100,000,000 1.875% GUARANTEED

EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 2020 BY A WHOLLY-OWNED

SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

ISSUANCE OF EXCHANGEABLE BONDS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Issuer (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) have entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Lead Managers, pursuant to which, among others, the Issuer has agreed to issue, and the Lead Managers have severally and not jointly agreed to subscribe and pay for, or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for, the Exchangeable Bonds, in an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000, on the terms and subject to conditions set out therein.

Subject to the right of the Issuer to make a Cash Election, upon exercise of the Exchange Rights under the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds, the relevant Bondholder shall be entitled to receive a pro-rata share of the Exchange Property. Initially, the Exchangeable Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000 will be exchangeable into 192,307,692 Units in total, subject to the adjustment set out in the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds.

A formal application will be made by the Issuer and the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of the Exchangeable Bonds thereon.