Yuexiu Property : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF HK$1,100,000,000 ...

04/08/2019 | 08:18pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and the securities described herein will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00123)
PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF HK$1,100,000,000 1.875% GUARANTEED
EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 2020 BY A WHOLLY-OWNED
SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
ISSUANCE OF EXCHANGEABLE BONDS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Issuer (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) have entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Lead Managers, pursuant to which, among others, the Issuer has agreed to issue, and the Lead Managers have severally and not jointly agreed to subscribe and pay for, or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for, the Exchangeable Bonds, in an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000, on the terms and subject to conditions set out therein.
Subject to the right of the Issuer to make a Cash Election, upon exercise of the Exchange Rights under the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds, the relevant Bondholder shall be entitled to receive a pro-rata share of the Exchange Property. Initially, the Exchangeable Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000 will be exchangeable into 192,307,692 Units in total, subject to the adjustment set out in the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds.
A formal application will be made by the Issuer and the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of the Exchangeable Bonds thereon.
As the proposed issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent and may or may not materialise, Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the exercise of the Exchange Rights by the Bondholders for the Exchange Property is at the discretion of the Bondholders, the Exchange Rights will be treated as if they have been exercised pursuant to Rule 14.74 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, 192,307,692 Units will be treated as if they have been disposed of by the Company immediately upon issue of the Exchangeable Bonds.
The highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the potential disposal of 192,307,692 Units contemplated under the issuance of Exchangeable Bonds (as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) is less than 5%.
To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief, each of the initial subscribers of the Exchangeable Bonds and its ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of the Company and is not a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Issuer (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) have entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Lead Managers, pursuant to which, among others, the Issuer has agreed to issue, and the Lead Managers have severally and not jointly agreed to subscribe and pay for, or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for, the Exchangeable Bonds, in an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000, on the terms and subject to conditions set out therein and summarised in sections headed "THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT" and "PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE EXCHANGEABLE BONDS" in this announcement.
Subject to the right of the Issuer to make a Cash Election, upon exercise of Exchange Rights under the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds, the relevant Bondholder shall be entitled to receive a pro-rata share of the Exchange Property. Initially, the Exchangeable Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000 will be exchangeable into 192,307,692 Units in total, subject to the adjustment as set out in the terms of the Exchangeable Bonds.
THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
Date
8 April 2019
Parties
(a)The Company as guarantor;
(b)The Issuer as issuer; and
(c)DBS, HSBC and Nomura as Lead Managers
Subscription
Subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out below in the sub-section headed "Conditions Precedent",
(a)the Issuer has agreed to issue, and the Lead Managers have severally and not jointly agreed to subscribe and pay for, or to procure subscribers and pay for, the Exchangeable Bonds on the Closing Date in an aggregate principal amount of HK$1,100,000,000; and
(b)the Company has agreed to guarantee payment of all sums payable by the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds.
To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief, each of the Lead Managers is a third party independent of the Company and is not a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
Subscribers
The initial subscribers of the Exchangeable Bonds are professional investors.
The Exchangeable Bonds are being offered and sold in an offering outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended.
To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief, each of the initial subscribers of the Exchangeable Bonds and its ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of the Company and is not a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
Lock-up
The Company and the Issuer have undertaken with the Lead Managers that the Company and the Issuer will not nor any person acting on their behalf will for a period from the date of the Subscription Agreement up to 60 days after the Closing Date, without the prior written consent of the Lead Managers, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of (or publicly announce any such offer, sale, or disposal) any Units or securities exercisable for Units or other rights to purchase Units or any security or financial product whose value is determined by reference to the price of the Units, save for Units delivered pursuant to the exchange provisions of the Exchangeable Bonds.
Conditions Precedent
The obligations of the Lead Managers to subscribe for the Exchangeable Bonds are conditional on:
(a)the Lead Managers being satisfied with the results of due diligence investigation with respect to the Issuer, the Company and their respective subsidiaries and the Offering Circular shall have been prepared in form and content satisfactory to the Lead Managers;
(b)the execution and delivery of other transaction documents in relation to the issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds, each in a form reasonably satisfactory to the Lead Managers;
(c)there having been delivered to the Lead Managers letters from auditors of the Company in form and substance satisfactory to the Lead Managers;
(d)the representations and warranties by the Issuer and the Company remaining true and accurate as at the Closing Date, the Issuer and the Company having performed all of the obligations under the Subscription Agreement, and there having been delivered to the Lead Managers a certificate of a duly authorized officer of each of the Issuer and the Company to such effect;
(e)there shall not have occurred any change nor any development involving a prospective change which is materially adverse to the condition (financial or otherwise), prospects, results of operations or general affairs of the Issuer, the Company or of the Group;
(f)there shall have been delivered to the Lead Managers copies of all consents and approvals required in relation to the issue of the Exchangeable Bonds and the performance of the obligations of the Issuer and the Company;
(g)the Hong Kong Stock Exchange having agreed to list the Exchangeable Bonds;
(h)there having delivered to the Lead Managers a certificate stating that there is no material and adverse development in the Company's consolidated financial accounts since 31 December 2018, save as disclosed in the Offering Circular; and
(i)there having delivered to the Lead Managers a set of legal opinions as to laws of Hong Kong, the PRC, the British Virgin Islands and England.
The Lead Managers may, at their discretion, waive compliance with any of the above conditions precedent (other than conditions (b) and (g) above).
As at the date of this announcement, all the conditions precedent are yet to be satisfied and/or (as the case may be) waived.
Termination
The Lead Managers may terminate the Subscription Agreement in any of the following circumstances:
(a)there shall have come to the notice of the Lead Managers any breach of, or any event rendering untrue or incorrect in any respect, any of the warranties, representations, undertakings or agreements in the Subscription Agreement;
(b)any conditions set out above in the sub-section headed "Conditions Precedent" has not been satisfied or waived by the Lead Managers on or prior to the Closing Date;
(c)if there shall have been any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in monetary, financial, political or economic conditions or currency exchange rates or foreign exchange controls which is likely to prejudice materially the success of the offering of the Exchangeable Bonds and dealing in the Exchangeable Bonds in the secondary market;
(d)if there shall have occurred any of the following events:
i.a suspension or a material limitation in trading in securities generally on the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange plc and/or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange;
ii.a suspension (to the extent such suspension is other than in the ordinary course of business of Yuexiu REIT) or a material limitation in trading in Yuexiu REIT's securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange;
