Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuexiu Property Co Ltd    0123   HK0123000694

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD (0123)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yuexiu Property : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 11:50pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

14.58(1)

Note 5 to

13.52

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

This is a voluntary announcement made by Yuexiu Property Company Limited (൳Ӹ ήପٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) (the "Company").

THE DISPOSAL

The Board announces that on 23 December 2018, Guangzhou Construction & Development Holdings (China) Limited (̹۬ܔணක೯ණྠ (ʕ਷)Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (as vendor) (the "Vendor"), Yuexiu REIT 2018 Company Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust ("Yuexiu REIT") (as purchaser) (the "Purchaser") and the Company (as the Vendor's guarantor) entered into a share purchase deed (the "Share Purchase Deed"), pursuant to which, the Vendor shall:

(i) sell to the Purchaser the property known as "Hangzhou Victory Business Center

Tower 2 (؄ψၪεлਠਕʕː2)" located in Qianjiang New Town, Jianggan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, PRC (the "Target Property") (through the sale of all the issued share capital of Wealthy Reach Holdings Ltd. (༺బછٰϞࠢʮ̡) (the "Target Company"), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, which indirectly wholly owns Hangzhou Yuehui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.* (؄ψ൳ሾגήପක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡), which is the registered legal owner of the land use rights and current ownership rights underlying the Target Property; and

(ii) assign to the Purchaser a shareholder loan of approximately RMB550,104,716.73 owing from the Target Company to the Vendor (the "Loan") together with the rights attached to the Loan as at the date on which completion of the Disposal (as defined hereinafter) takes place

(the transactions described in (i) and (ii) above shall be referred to as the "Disposal").

-1-

The total consideration for the Disposal is RMB590,000,000 (the "Agreed Acquisition Amount"), subject to adjustment in accordance with the completion statement as at completion of the Disposal ("Completion"). The Agreed Acquisition Amount was arrived at on an arm's length basis after taking into account the valuation of the Target Property as at 30 September 2018 by Savills Valuation and Professional Services Limited, an independent property valuer, and represents a discount of approximately 1.7% to the appraised value of the Target Property as at 30 September 2018.

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Agreed Acquisition Amount (including the basis of determination thereof) is fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Completion of the Disposal is subject to certain conditions precedent (the "Conditions") being fulfilled (or waived, if applicable) on or before 31 January 2019 (or such other date as the Purchaser and the Vendor may agree) and shall take place 10 business days after the date on which all such Conditions having been fulfilled (or waived, if applicable), or such other date as may be agreed by the Purchaser and the Vendor.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

The Disposal is in line with the Company's operation structure of "Development, Operations and Finance", and it would work to the mutual benefits of the Company and Yuexiu REIT. In addition, through the Disposal, the Company can recoup its investments on the Target Property.

By Order of the Board Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises:

Executive Directors:

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng, CHEN Jing and

LIU Yan

Independent Non-executive

YU Lup Fat, Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose

Directors:

-2-

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 22:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
12/23YUEXIU PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement in relation to ...
PU
12/21YUEXIU PROPERTY : Discloseable transaction in relation to ...
PU
12/10YUEXIU PROPERTY : Connected transaction in relation to ...
PU
12/07YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales ...
PU
12/04YUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
11/22YUEXIU PROPERTY : Inside information-commencement of the ...
PU
11/06YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales ...
PU
11/06YUEXIU PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ...
PU
10/18YUEXIU PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement - coupon rate for ...
PU
10/18YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 27 184 M
EBIT 2018 5 454 M
Net income 2018 2 449 M
Debt 2018 22 118 M
Yield 2018 6,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,35
P/E ratio 2019 5,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 15 263 M
Chart YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,40  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Li Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zhao Yuan Lin Chairman
Jing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lup Fat Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD-4.76%2 210
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.33%41 841
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.92%39 232
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.94%37 144
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.03%26 882
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED26.88%26 036
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.