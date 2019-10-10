Log in
Yuexiu Property : ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND NEW LAND ACQUISITIONS IN SEPTEMBER

10/10/2019 | 05:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND

NEW LAND ACQUISITIONS IN SEPTEMBER

The board of directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited sales statistics as at 30 September 2019 and new land acquisitions in September as follows:

In September 2019, the value of the Company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to approximately RMB4,017 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 69%. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") amounted to approximately 217,400 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 100%.

The value of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) of the Company for the period from January to September 2019 ("Accumulated Contracted Sales") amounted to approximately RMB48,055 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 34%. The corresponding GFA of the Accumulated Contracted Sales amounted to approximately 2,236,700 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 29%. The value of the Accumulated Contracted Sales accounted for approximately 71% of the 2019 contracted sales target of RMB68 billion.

NEW LAND ACQUISITIONS IN SEPTEMBER

In September 2019, the Company acquired an effective equity interest of 100% in relation to a land parcel in Qingdao by way of land auction. The land parcel is located in Lingang Road southern, West Coast New Area, Qingdao and the GFA of the land parcel is 49,600 sq.m. It is planned for residential land use. The amount of land premium representing the effective interest of the Company was approximately RMB168 million.

The above-mentioned data are unaudited and are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or semi-annual basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such information. As such, the above data are provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng, CHEN Jing and

LIU Yan

Non-Executive Directors:

OUYANG Changcheng

Independent Non-executive

YU Lup Fat Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose

Directors:

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:20:04 UTC
