Yuexiu Property : ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND NEW LAND ACQUISITIONS IN SEPTEMBER

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND

NEW LAND ACQUISITIONS IN SEPTEMBER

The board of directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited sales statistics as at 30 September 2019 and new land acquisitions in September as follows:

In September 2019, the value of the Company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to approximately RMB4,017 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 69%. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") amounted to approximately 217,400 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 100%.

The value of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) of the Company for the period from January to September 2019 ("Accumulated Contracted Sales") amounted to approximately RMB48,055 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 34%. The corresponding GFA of the Accumulated Contracted Sales amounted to approximately 2,236,700 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 29%. The value of the Accumulated Contracted Sales accounted for approximately 71% of the 2019 contracted sales target of RMB68 billion.

In September 2019, the Company acquired an effective equity interest of 100% in relation to a land parcel in Qingdao by way of land auction. The land parcel is located in Lingang Road southern, West Coast New Area, Qingdao and the GFA of the land parcel is 49,600 sq.m. It is planned for residential land use. The amount of land premium representing the effective interest of the Company was approximately RMB168 million.