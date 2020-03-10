MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Yuexiu Property Company Limited 123 HK0123000694 YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED (123) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/06 1.61 HKD -2.42% 04:49a YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement of 2019 Annual Results PU 03/06 YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 29 february 2020 and new land acquisitions in february PU 02/06 YUEXIU PROPERTY : Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 31 january 2020 and new land acquisitions in january PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Yuexiu Property : Announcement of 2019 Annual Results 0 03/10/2020 | 04:49am EDT Send by mail :

The gross profit margin was approximately 34.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.4 percentage points.

Profit attributable to equity holders was approximately RMB3.48 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.7%; core net profit* was approximately RMB3.51 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.8%.

The value of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) for the year amounted to approximately RMB72.11 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.8%, and accounted for 106.0% of the full year contracted sales target of RMB68.0 billion. In 2019, the contracted sales value of "Railway + Property" projects amounted to approximately RMB5.08 billion.

The Group has newly acquired 27 land parcels mainly located in cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Jiaxing, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Qingdao and Chengdu, with total GFA of approximately 7.71 million sq.m. for the year. As at the end of 2019, the total landbank of the Group was approximately 23.87 million sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 23.0% and the landbank of Greater Bay Area was approximately 12.34 million sq.m., accounting for approximately 51.7% of the total landbank.

The Group completed the acquisition of 86% equity interest in Yue Galaxy ( 品秀星 圖 ) from Guangzhou Yuexiu Group and Guangzhou Metro Group. The Group also acquired 51% equity interest in Yue Melody ( 品秀星樾 ) and Yue Infinity ( 品秀星瀚 ), both from Guangzhou Yuexiu Group. The successful acquisition of these three metro property projects contributed to the total GFA of the Group's "Railway + Property" with approximately 3.15 million sq.m., representing approximately 13.2% of the total landbank.

The Group completed 3.08 billion shares subscription by Guangzhou Metro Group with a consideration of approximately HK$6.16 billion, and Guangzhou Metro Group became the second-largest shareholder of the Group with the shareholding of approximately 19.9%.

The Group obtained the qualifications for the redevelopment of two villages in Guangzhou, namely Lirendong village of Panyu district and Dongliu village of Nansha district. The planned re-development area of Lirendong village was approximately 1.72 million sq.m., with total GFA of approximately 3.49 million sq.m. after the re- development, The planned re-development area of Dongliu village was approximately 60,000 sq.m. with total GFA of approximately 0.25 million sq.m. after the re- development. It is expected that the Group will increase approximately 1.63 million sq.m.of potential landbank through old villages redevelopment project.

Fully leveraging the advantages of multiple financing channels onshore and offshore, the Group optimised the funding models, and endeavoured to reduce the funding cost. As at the end of 2019, the cash and cash equivalents and charged bank deposits held by the Group amounted to approximately RMB30.19 billion, representing a year-on- year increase of 11.2%. The average borrowing interest rate was 4.93%, representing a slight increase on a year-on-year basis.

The Board recommended to declare a final dividend for 2019 of HKD0.049 per share (equivalent to RMB0.044 per share); together with the interim dividend, total dividends for the full year of 2019 was HKD0.102 per share (equivalent to RMB0.091 per share), representing a year-on-year increase of 9.7% in terms of HKD.

‧ Revenue RMB38.34 billion (+45.0%)
‧ Gross profit margin 34.2% (+2.4 percentage points)
‧ Profit attributable to equity holders RMB3.48 billion (+27.7%)
‧ Core net profit RMB3.51 billion (+24.8%)
‧ Basic earnings per share RMB0.2410 (+9.5%)
‧ Contracted sales value RMB72.11 billion (+24.8%)
‧ Unrecognised sales value RMB88.55 billion (+27.8%)
‧ Total assets RMB234.70 billion (+39.0%)
‧ Cash and cash equivalents RMB30.19 billion (+11.2%)
  and charged bank deposits
‧ Net gearing ratio** 74.0% (+12.8 percentage points)

Core net profit represents profit attributable to equity holders excluding net fair value (losses)/gains on revaluation of investment properties and the related tax effect and net foreign exchange loss recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Net gearing ratio represents the borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents and charged bank deposits divided by equity.

Net gearing ratio represents the borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents and charged bank deposits divided by equity. - 3 - RESULTS The board of directors ("Directors" or "Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") prepared under Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 31 December 2019, as follows: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 4 38,339,112 26,433,444 Cost of sales 5 (25,221,725) (18,040,522) Gross profit 13,117,387 8,392,922 Sales of investment properties 137,487 96,428 Direct costs of investment properties sold (103,511) (93,753) Gain on sales of investment properties 33,976 2,675 Fair value (losses)/gains on revaluation of investment properties, net (23,434) 370,875 Other gains, net 6 799,285 1,039,814 Selling and marketing costs 5 (999,568) (650,513) Administrative expenses 5 (1,234,510) (1,045,130) Operating profit 11,693,136 8,110,643 Finance income 382,497 169,665 Finance costs 7 (1,160,942) (2,002,121) Share of profit of - joint ventures 12,037 58,466 - associated entities 486,318 446,749 Profit before taxation 11,413,046 6,783,402 Taxation 8 (6,682,538) (3,743,909) Profit for the year 4,730,508 3,039,493 - 4 - 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Attributable to - Equity holders of the Company 3,483,351 2,727,885 - Non-controlling interests 1,247,157 311,608 4,730,508 3,039,493 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (expressed in RMB per share) - Basic and diluted 9 0.2410 0.2200 - 5 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit for the year 4,730,508 3,039,493 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (205,091) (415,210) Gains/(losses) on cash flow hedges 31,374 (834) Costs of hedging 7,597 - Hedging losses reclassified to profit or loss 12,664 - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax 44,558 15,161 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (108,898) (400,883) Total comprehensive income for the year 4,621,610 2,638,610 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the Company 3,372,030 2,326,177 - Non-controlling interests 1,249,580 312,433 4,621,610 2,638,610 - 6 - CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,505,924 1,994,812 Righ-of-use assets 4,065,788 - Investment properties 9,438,108 10,865,470 Intangible assets 85,995 - Land use rights - 207,569 Properties under development 11,532,544 - Interests in joint ventures 7,162,021 6,473,872 Interests in associated entities 12,830,629 13,912,313 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,293,264 1,228,635 Derivative financial instruments 65,179 9,069 Deferred tax assets 665,128 492,137 49,644,580 35,183,877 Current assets Properties under development 125,407,543 73,069,099 Properties held for sale 13,446,673 10,164,536 Contract costs 481,320 334,697 Prepayments for land use rights 3,086,312 4,862,699 Trade receivables 11 68,309 50,916 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 9,956,283 16,223,088 Prepaid taxation 2,416,865 1,772,324 Charged bank deposits 6,083,829 5,168,750 Cash and cash equivalents 24,105,541 21,990,512 185,052,675 133,636,621 - 7 - 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and note payables 12 2,432,898 1,407,577 Contract liabilities 41,942,500 31,637,956 Other payables and accrued charges 47,665,154 29,371,429 Borrowings 7,138,023 5,786,145 Lease liabilities 114,542 - Derivative financial instruments 1,347 - Taxation payable 7,623,170 4,425,962 106,917,634 72,629,069 Net current assets 78,135,041 61,007,552 Total assets less current liabilities 127,779,621 96,191,429 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 63,883,633 47,619,960 Lease liabilities 563,665 - Deferred tax liabilities 6,911,015 5,604,127 Deferred revenue 53,829 55,624 Other payables and accrued charges 1,175,663 - 72,587,805 53,279,711 Net assets 55,191,816 42,911,718 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 18,035,015 12,759,402 Shares held under share award scheme (81,577) (55,220) Other reserves 567,349 455,671 Retained earnings 22,202,721 20,666,714 40,723,508 33,826,567 Non-controlling interests 14,468,308 9,085,151 Total equity 55,191,816 42,911,718 - 8 - 1. Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRSs) and requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities (including derivative instruments) and investment properties which are measured at fair value. The draft financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 and the financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 included in this Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for these years but, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows: The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 have yet to be reported on by the Company's auditor and will be delivered to the Registrar of the Companies in due course. The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622). 2. Accounting policies Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, as described in those annual financial statements. The Group has applied the following new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretation for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing 1 January 2019: HKAS 19 (Amendments) Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement HKAS 28 (Amendments) Long-term Interests in an Associate and Joint Ventures HKFRS 9 (Amendments) Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation HKFRS 16 Leases Annual Improvements to Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle HK (IFRIC) 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments - 9 - The Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting HKFRS 16. The accounting policy and impact of the adoption of the leasing standard is disclosed in note 3. Most of the other amendments listed above did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future periods. New standards and amendments to existing standards have been issued but are not effective and have not been early adopted by the Group: Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 (Amendments) HKAS 1 (Amendments) Classification of Labilities as Current or 1 January 2022 Non-current HKFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 7 Benchmark Interest Rate Reform 1 January 2020 (Amendments) Conceptual Framework for Financial Revised Conceptual Framework 1 January 2020 Reporting 2018 for Financial Reporting HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 The above new standards and amendments to existing standards are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and have not been applied in preparing these consolidated financial statements. None of these is expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. - 10 - 3. Changes in accounting policies The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" on the Group's financial statements.

As indicated in note 2 above, the Group has adopted HKFRS 16 "Leases" retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standard. All right-of-use assets will be measured at the amount of lease liabilities on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued expenses). Practical expedients applied

In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: applying a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

relying on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous as an alternative to performing an impairment review - there were no onerous contracts as at 1 January 2019

accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases, and

short-term leases, and excluding initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date, the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". - 11 - Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 4.82%. RMB'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018 72,516 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application 60,684 Less: short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expenses (12,973) Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2019 47,711 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 12,330 Non-current lease liabilities 35,381 47,711 - 12 - The associated right-of-use assets for property leases were measured at the amount of lease liability on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued expenses). There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 31 December 1 January 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Properties 653,078 47,711 Land use rights 3,412,710 207,569 4,065,788 255,280 Segment assets and additions to non-current assets for 2019 increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. The following segments of 2019 were affected by the change in policy: Additions to Segment non-current assets assets RMB'000 RMB'000 Property development 87,171 131,639 Property management 51,584 47,189 Others 514,323 523,660 653,078 702,488 Lessor accounting

The Group did not need to make any adjustments to the accounting for assets held as lessor under operating leases as a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16. - 13 - Accounting policy for leases From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate, initially measured using the index or rate as at the commencement date

amounts expected to be payable by the Group under residual value guarantees

the exercise price of a purchase option if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising that option. Lease payments to be made under reasonably certain extension options are also included in the measurement of the liability. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be readily determined, which is generally the case for leases in the Group, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the individual lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment with similar terms, security and conditions. - 14 - To determine the incremental borrowing rate, the Group: where possible, uses recent third-party financing received by the individual lessee as a starting point, adjusted to reflect changes in financing conditions since third party financing was received

third-party financing received by the individual lessee as a starting point, adjusted to reflect changes in financing conditions since third party financing was received uses a build-up approach that starts with a risk-free interest rate adjusted for credit risk for leases held by the Group, which does not have recent third party financing, and

build-up approach that starts with a risk-free interest rate adjusted for credit risk for leases held by the Group, which does not have recent third party financing, and makes adjustments specific to the lease, eg term, country, currency and security. The Group is exposed to potential future increases in variable lease payments based on an index or rate, which are not included in the lease liability until they take effect. When adjustments to lease payments based on an index or rate take effect, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset. Lease payments are allocated between principal and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received

any initial direct costs, and

restoration costs. Right-of-use assets are generally depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. If the Group is reasonably certain to exercise a purchase option, the right-of-use asset is depreciated over the underlying asset's useful life. - 15 - Payments associated with short-term leases of equipment and properties and all leases of low- value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Lease income from operating leases where the Group is a lessor is recognised in income on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Initial direct costs incurred in obtaining an operating lease are added to the carrying amount of the underlying asset and recognised as expense over the lease term on the same basis as lease income. The respective leased assets are included in the balance sheet based on their nature. The Group did not need to make any adjustments to the accounting for assets held as lessor as a result of adopting the new leasing standard. Accounting policies applied until 31 December 2018

Leases of property, plant and equipment where the Group, as lessee, has substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as finance leases. Finance leases are capitalised at the lease's inception at the fair value of the leased property or, if lower, the present value of the minimum lease payments. The corresponding rental obligations, net of finance charges, are included in other short-term and long-term payables. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The property, plant and equipment acquired under finance leases is depreciated over the asset's useful life or over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term if there is no reasonable certainty that the Group will obtain ownership at the end of the lease term.

Leases in which a significant portion of the risks and rewards of ownership are not transferred to the Group as lessee are classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) are charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

Lease income from operating leases where the Group is a lessor is recognised in income on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The respective leased assets are included in the balance sheet based on their nature. - 16 - 4 Segment information The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the executive directors. Management determines the operating segments based on the Group's internal reports, which are then submitted to the executive directors for performance assessment and resources allocation. The executive directors consider the business by nature of business activities and assess the performance of property development, property management, property investment and others. The Group's operating and reportable segments under HKFRS 8 and the types of turnover are as follows: Property development sales of property development activities Property management property management services Property investment property rentals Others revenue from real estate agency and decoration services, etc. The executive directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of segment results. This measurement basis excludes the effects of non-recurring expenditure from the operating segments and other unallocated operating costs. Other information provided, except as noted below, to the executive directors are measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements. Total assets excluded deferred tax assets, prepaid taxation and corporate assets. Corporate assets are not directly attributable to segments. Sales between segments are carried out on terms equivalent to those that prevail in arm's length transactions. Sales between segments are carried out on terms equivalent to those that prevail in arm's length transactions. The revenue from external parties reported to the executive directors are measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Property Property Property development management investment Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Year ended 31 December 2019 Revenue 34,453,749 1,205,644 738,725 3,749,363 40,147,481 Inter-segment revenue - (317,458) (49,161) (1,441,750) (1,808,369) Revenue from external customers 34,453,749 888,186 689,564 2,307,613 38,339,112 Revenue from contracts with customers: Recognised at a point in time 34,453,749 - - 598,384 35,052,133 Recognised over time - 888,186 - 1,709,229 2,597,415 Revenue from other sources: Rental income - - 689,564 - 689,564 Segment results 9,556,614 130,157 458,045 840,754 10,985,570 Depreciation and amortisation (151,107) (28,545) - (30,375) (210,027) Fair value losses on revaluation of investment properties, net - - (23,434) - (23,434) Share of profit/(loss) of: - joint ventures 31,457 - - (19,420) 12,037 - associated entities 105,601 - 373,384 7,333 486,318 - 18 - Property Property Property development management investment Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 Revenue 24,290,331 1,014,908 718,753 1,492,218 27,516,210 Inter-segment revenue - (168,412) (34,038) (880,316) (1,082,766) Revenue from external customers 24,290,331 846,496 684,715 611,902 26,433,444 Revenue from contracts with customers: Recognised at a point in time 24,290,331 - - 439,646 24,729,977 Recognised over time - 846,496 - 172,256 1,018,752 Revenue from other sources: Rental income - - 684,715 - 684,715 Segment results 6,113,344 66,415 863,947 115,490 7,159,196 Depreciation and amortisation (61,984) (2,686) - (302) (64,972) Fair value gains on revaluation of investment properties, net - - 370,875 - 370,875 Share of profit/(loss) of: - joint ventures 61,420 - - (2,954) 58,466 - associated entities 25,187 - 385,400 36,162 446,749 - 19 - Property Property Property development management investment Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 31 December 2019 Segment assets 196,792,224 1,315,120 9,438,108 2,424,198 209,969,650 Interests in joint ventures 7,116,910 - - 45,111 7,162,021 Interests in associated entities 3,615,060 - 8,224,747 990,822 12,830,629 Total reportable segments' assets 207,524,194 1,315,120 17,662,855 3,460,131 229,962,300 Total reportable segments' assets include: Additions to non-current assets (note) 375,270 60,483 - 653,328 1,089,081 Property Property Property development management investment Others Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 31 December 2018 Segment assets 131,179,966 1,289,242 10,865,470 2,064,894 145,399,572 Interests in joint ventures 6,410,367 - 1,059 62,446 6,473,872 Interests in associated entities 7,336,060 - 6,298,546 277,707 13,912,313 Total reportable segments' assets 144,926,393 1,289,242 17,165,075 2,405,047 165,785,757 Total reportable segments' assets include: Additions to non-current assets (note) 126,332 6,294 5,266 2,947 140,839 Note: Non-current assets represent non-current assets other than properties under development, financial instruments, interests in joint ventures, interests in associated entities and deferred tax assets. - 20 - A reconciliation of total segment results to profit before taxation is provided as follows: Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment results 10,985,570 7,159,196 Unallocated operating costs (note) (91,719) (88,367) Other gains, net 799,285 1,039,814 Operating profit 11,693,136 8,110,643 Finance income 382,497 169,665 Finance costs (1,160,942) (2,002,121) Share of profit of: - joint ventures 12,037 58,466 - associated entities 486,318 446,749 Profit before taxation 11,413,046 6,783,402 Note: Unallocated operating costs include mainly staff salaries and other operating expenses of the Company. A reconciliation of reportable segments' assets to total assets is provided as follows: As at 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Total reportable segments' assets 229,962,300 165,785,757 Deferred tax assets 665,128 492,137 Prepaid taxation 2,416,865 1,772,324 Corporate assets (note) 1,652,962 770,280 Total assets 234,697,255 168,820,498 Note: Corporate assets represent property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, derivative financial instruments, other receivables and cash and cash equivalent of the Company. No geographical segment analysis is shown as more than 90% of the Group's revenue are derived from activities in and from customers located in China and more than 90% of the carrying values of the Group's non-current assets excluding deferred income tax are situated in China. For the year ended 31 December 2019 the Group does not have any single customer with the transaction value over 10% of the total external sales (2018: same). - 21 - 5 Expenses by nature Cost of sales, selling and marketing costs, and administrative expenses include the following: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cost of properties sold included in cost of sales 23,300,491 16,604,384 Employee benefit expenses 1,912,748 1,464,379 Selling and promotion expenses 878,629 571,314 Other tax and surcharge 382,573 324,710 Direct operating expenses arising from investment properties 141,884 133,674 Provision for impairment of properties held for sale 179,796 85,591 Operating leases - Land and buildings - 83,205 Expense related to short-term leases 86,467 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 72,260 54,724 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 108,157 - Amortisation of intangible assets 29,610 - Amortisation of land use rights - 10,248 Auditor's remuneration 6,000 6,000 Other expenses 357,188 397,936 27,455,803 19,736,165 6 Other gains, net 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Remeasurement gains on interests in a joint venture/associated entities 765,623 553,636 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 22,192 463,494 Gain on bargain purchase on acquisition 10,561 40,111 Penalty income/(expense), net 47,332 (17,373) Fair value loss on supporting arrangement liabilities (32,318) (22,736) Others (14,105) 22,682 799,285 1,039,814 - 22 - 7 Finance costs 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Interest on bank borrowings and overdrafts 1,609,573 1,356,077 Interest on other borrowings 1,780,848 1,422,669 Interest on borrowings from a shareholder 133,935 - Interest on borrowings from intermediate holding company 69,574 128,785 Interest on borrowings from associated entities 33,564 23,000 Interest on borrowings from ultimate holding company 20,634 - Interest on borrowings from a fellow subsidiary 4,908 1,982 Interest on borrowings from entities with significant influence over the subsidiaries 160,014 194,602 Interest on borrowings from non-controlling interest ("NCI") and related parties of NCI (note (a)) 106,908 23,646 Interest expense on lease liabilities 19,964 - Net fair value gain on derivative financial instruments (17,138) (8,394) Fair value losses on forward contract designated as cash flow hedges - transfer from other comprehensive income 12,664 - Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities 12,316 653,146 Total borrowing costs incurred 3,947,764 3,795,513 Less: amount capitalised as properties under development and property, plant and equipment (Note (b)) (2,786,822) (1,793,392) 1,160,942 2,002,121 Note: The amount represents interest on the amounts of subsidiaries of the Group due to NCI and related parties of NCI. Out of the total amount of approximately RMB5,216 million, the interest bearing balance is approximately RMB2,332 million as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: RMB293 million) and bears interest at a weighted average rate of 5.79% per annum (2018: 5.70% per annum). The balance, which is included in other payables and accrued charges, is denominated in RMB. Borrowing costs capitalised during the year are calculated by applying a weighted average capitalisation rate of 5.17 percent per annum (2018: 4.82 percent per annum). - 23 - 8 Taxation Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5 percent (2018: 16.5 percent) on the estimated assessable profit for the year. China enterprise income taxation is provided on the profit of the Group's subsidiaries, associated entities and joint ventures in China at 25 percent (2018: 25 percent).

In addition, dividend distribution out of profit of foreign-invested enterprises earned after 1 January 2008 is subject to corporate withholding income tax at tax rates ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent. During the year, withholding income tax was provided for dividend distributed and undistributed profit, recognised based on HKFRS, of the Group's subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated entities in China at tax rates ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent (2018: 5 percent to 10 percent). China land appreciation tax is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditure including costs of land, development and construction. The amount of taxation charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss comprises: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current taxation China enterprise income tax 2,540,612 1,472,708 China land appreciation tax 4,094,104 1,870,710 Corporate withholding income tax 267,599 - Deferred taxation Origination and reversal of temporary difference (354,260) (10,580) China land appreciation tax (28,704) 92,008 Corporate withholding income tax on undistributed profits 163,187 319,063 6,682,538 3,743,909 - 24 - 9 Earnings per share Basic Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company over the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 2019 2018 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB'000) 3,483,351 2,727,885 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue ('000) 14,455,290 12,401,307 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.2410 0.2200 Diluted Diluted earnings per share adjusts the figures used in the determination of basic earnings per share to take into account: the after income tax effect of interest and other financing costs associated with dilutive potential ordinary shares, and

the weighted average number of additional ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. Since there was no dilutive potential ordinary shares during the year ended 31 December 2019, diluted earnings per share is equal to basic earnings per share (2018: same). - 25 - 10 Dividends The dividends paid in 2019 was approximately RMB1,433 million (2018: RMB1,006 million). The Board proposed a final dividend of HKD0.049 per ordinary share, totaling approximately RMB681 million. Such dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2020. These financial statements do not reflect this dividend payable. 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Interim, paid, of HKD0.053 equivalent to RMB0.047 (2018: HKD0.042 equivalent to RMB0.036) per ordinary share 738,513 462,368 Final, proposed, of HKD0.049 equivalent to RMB0.044 (2018: HKD0.051 equivalent to RMB0.044) per ordinary share 681,220 545,657 1,419,733 1,008,025 11 Trade receivables As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, the ageing analysis of the trade receivables from the invoice date is as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 0 - 30 days 29,920 20,216 31 - 180 days 19,760 11,393 181 - 365 days 11,809 13,623 Over 1 year 15,625 14,489 77,114 59,721 Less: loss allowance (8,805) (8,805) 68,309 50,916 - 26 - 12 Trade and note payables The ageing analysis of the trade and note payables is as follows: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 0 - 30 days 585,856 560,463 31 - 90 days 676,356 332,645 91 - 180 days 967,073 469,212 181 - 365 days 147,875 21,037 1 - 2 years 42,680 16,579 Over 2 years 13,058 7,641 2,432,898 1,407,577 13 Subsequent event After the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19 outbreak") in early 2020, a series of precautionary and control measures have been and continued to be implemented across China. The Group will pay close attention to the development of the COVID-19 outbreak and evaluate its impact on the financial position and operating results of the Group. - 27 - CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT BUSINESS REVIEW

Economic and Market Environment In 2019, global economy continued its slowing growth. The escalated and continuing China- US trade disputes posed enormous risks to growth in global trade and economy. While the US economy performed remarkably, the major developed economies faced a slowdown and the emerging markets and developing economies saw a drop in growth. In view of tremendous risks inside and outside China, increased external uncertainties and destabilising factors, there was downward pressure on the macro economy. However, the macroeconomic indicators were kept within a proper range as a result of a series of measures by the Chinese government. It upheld a stable and progressive development trend to deepen the supply- side reform continuously. Together with greater support of fiscal policy and monetary policy from the government, and its active implementation of the policy of "Six Stabilities" that ensures "stability in employment, financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations", it also constantly adjusted economic structure and upgraded consumption as well as accelerated reform and opening up. The economy maintained a stable development throughout the year with a year-on-year growth of 6.1% in GDP. In 2019, the PRC's property market policies aimed at "housing for living in rather than for speculation", "policy implementation in line with each city and categorised control measures" and "stabilising land price, housing price, and expectation". Generally speaking, development of the PRC property market as a whole was stable. The GFA of commodity housing sales was approximately 1.72 billion sq.m., representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%, while commodity housing sales value was approximately RMB16.0 trillion, representing a year-on- year increase of 6.5%. The property sector continued to serve its pillar function in the national economy. In 2019, there was obvious results achieved in terms of adjustment and control of the PRC property market. The sales volume of commodity housing in major cities recorded a slight year-on-year adjustment with a small rise in price. The overall trend was stable and the property market showed a clear differentiation. - 28 - The land market was stable as a whole with a slight increase in supply and transactions of residential land, high transaction price and low land premiums. Local governments intensified the categorised controls of land supply, optimised the rule of land auction and controlled the land premiums. As the economic fundamentals of tier-1 and tier-2 cities was solid and land supply was limited, land competition and land premiums remained fierce and relatively high respectively. In the second half of the year, the industry's funding environment faced tightening, which led to increased balance sheet pressure for the property developers and the land market returning to reasonable level. Steady Growth in Operating Results In 2019, the Group centered on the annual work theme of "deepened management ability improvement, operation-driven development", and grasped the guiding principle of "enhanced competitiveness, stable operation, and balanced development." By improving the management ability and building the core competitiveness of business development, the Group realised sustained high-quality business growth. In 2019, the revenue of the Group was approximately RMB38.34 billion, representing a year- on-year increase of 45.0%. The gross profit margin was approximately 34.2%, representing year-on-year increase of 2.4 percentage points. Profit attributable to equity holders was approximately RMB3.48 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.7%. Core net profit was approximately RMB3.51 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.8%. As at the end of 2019, the unrecognised sales value amounted to RMB88.55 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 38.6%. The Board proposed to declare a final dividend for 2019 of HKD0.049 per share (equivalent to RMB0.044 per share), together with the interim dividends, total dividends for the full year of 2019 was HKD0.102 per share (equivalent to RMB0.091 per share). Calculated in Hong Kong dollars, the dividend per share for the full year of 2019 increased by 9.7% on a year-on- year basis. - 29 - Contracted Sales Hit Record High In 2019, the Group adopted flexible and proper sales strategies and grasped market opportunities in response to the control policies of "housing for living in rather than for speculation", "policy implementation in line with each city" and changes in the market. Hence it accelerated sales and cash collection, achieved significant growth in contracted sales and hit a record high. During the year, the Group recorded a contracted sales value (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) of approximately RMB72.11 billion, representing year-on-year increase of 24.8%, accounting for 106.0% of the full year contracted sales target of RMB68.0 billion. The contracted sales GFA was approximately 3.49 million sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 26.1%. The average selling price was approximately RMB20,700 per sq.m., flat on a year-on-year basis. Safe and Sound Financial Positions As at the end of 2019, cash and cash equivalents and charged bank deposits amounted to approximately RMB30.19 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.2%; the net gearing ratio was 74.0% within a proper range, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percentage points. Net cash inflows from operating activities amounted to approximately RMB6.37 billion. The financial position was healthy and safe. In 2019, fully leveraging the advantages of multiple funding channels onshore and offshore, the Group strengthened capital management, optimised the funding models, and endeavoured to reduce the funding cost. The Group successfully issued various onshore bonds of approximately RMB7.30 billion with coupon rates between 3.60% and 4.03% and terms between 3 years and 5 years, which helps optimise the debt portfolio and debt structure. The average borrowing interest rate was 4.93%, representing a slight increase on a year-on-year basis. - 30 - Increase High-quality Landbank through Diversified Models In 2019, through various distinct channels including "Railway + Property", "Yuexiu Group Incubation + Yuexiu Property Purchase", cooperation with state-owned enterprises, urban renewal, land acquisition by application mechanism, auction in the open market, the Group newly acquired 27 prime land parcels located in eleven cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Jiaxing, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Qingdao and Chengdu at relatively low premiums, with a total GFA of approximately 7.71 million sq.m., and the attributable GFA was approximately 5.21 million sq.m.. With the new expansion to tier-1 and tier-2 cities as well as potential metropolis including Shenzhen, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Changsha and Jiaxing, the nationwide development layout has included 19 cities and the regional layout was more balanced and reasonable. As at the end of 2019, the total landbank of the Group amounted to approximately 23.87 million sq.m. and covered 19 cities and regions across the country, which is sufficient for development in the next three to five years. Efficient Promotion of the Greater Bay Area-rooted Strategy The Group strived to deepen and expand its operation with remarkable performance on account of the smooth implementation of the Greater Bay Area-rooted market strategy and the completed layout of six cities in the Greater Bay Area. It was also attributable to the constant enhancement in organisational structure and the set-up of four regional companies such as Bay East, Bay Middle, Bay West and Railway Transit. In 2019, the contract sales value of the Greater Bay Area of the Group amounted to approximately RMB42.14 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.6% and accounting for approximately 58.5% of the total contract sales value. - 31 - Taking "The Development Plan of Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area" as a strategic opportunity, the Group strengthened the strategic layout of the Greater Bay Area and completed the first land acquisition in Shenzhen, the central city of the Greater Bay Area. According to the plan, Shenzhen will leverage on its unique edges in developing the Greater Bay Area, building itself into an innovation-led global city. For that reason, Shenzhen has considerable potential in the property development as it is facing enormous shortage of land supply but a huge demand. The Group successfully obtained a high-quality landbank with a total GFA of approximately 0.17 million sq.m. in Baoan District, Shenzhen during the year. In addition to Shenzhen, the Group also increased thirteen high-quality land parcels with a total GFA of approximately 4.80 million sq.m. in three cities including Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Jiangmen in Greater Bay Area. As at the end of 2019, the landbank owned by the Group in six cities of the Greater Bay Area amounted to approximately 12.34 million sq.m., accounting for approximately 51.7% of the total landbank. Successful Implementation of "Railway + Property" Model In the first half of the year, the Group completed the acquisition of 86% of the equity interest in Yue Galaxy, which was the first "Railway + Property" project from Guangzhou Yuexiu Group and Guangzhou Metro Group. Besides, the Group also completed 3.08 billion shares subscription by Guangzhou Metro Group at the subscription price of HK$2.0 per subscription share. Guangzhou Metro Group became the second-largest shareholder of the Group with the shareholding of approximately 19.9%. Upon completion of the acquisition, Yue Galaxy would be developed into a large residential project with a total GFA of approximately 1.36 million sq.m., in which sellable GFA was approximately 0.94 million sq.m.. With such a large scale of the project, the Group aimed at building Yue Galaxy into a mega residential complex with commercial, educational, cultural and other community facilities. The project located in Guanhu village, Xintang town, Zengcheng district, Guangzhou city is an atop-station development project at Guanhu Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 13. - 32 - In the second half of the year, the Group successfully acquired 51% interest in two metro property projects, namely Yue Melody in Huangpu district and Yue Infinity in Panyu district, both in Guangzhou. The Yue Melody adjacent to Xiangxue Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 6 was the only large-scale land in the core area of district, with a total GFA of approximately 0.91 million sq.m.. It can be developed into a large-scale complex consisting of residential buildings and educational facilities. Located at Chentougang Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 22, Yue Infinity is an atop-station development project, a rare large-scale residential project at Panyu district in Guangzhou, with a total GFA of approximately 0.88 million sq.m.. Guangzhou Metro Line 22 is expected to commence into operation in 2020, which may add value to the project. The successful implementation of the Group's "Railway + Property" model will significantly enhance the Group's ability to acquire quality landbank, which will facilitate the rapid development of the Group's real estate business. After the successful acquisition of the three metro property projects, a total GFA of such metro property projects reached approximately 3.15 million sq.m., accounting for approximately 13.2% of the total landbank. During the year, the metro property projects realised contracted sales value of approximately RMB5.08 billion and such sale accounted for approximately 7.0% of the total contracted sales value. - 33 - Remarkable Progress in Urban Renewal Business In 2019, the Group obtained the qualification for the redevelopment of two old villages, namely Lirendong village in Panyu district and Dongliu village in Nansha district, both in Guangzhou. For Lirendong village, the planned re-development area is approximately 1.72 million sq.m. and the total GFA will be approximately 3.49 million sq.m. after the re- development. For Dongliu village, the planned re-development area is approximately 60,000 sq.m. and the total GFA will reach approximately 0.25 million sq.m. after the re-development. In the future, the Group will negotiate a specific demolition plan with the villagers, and formally acquire the landbank after the relevant steps are implemented. Redevelopment of the old villages is a new channel for the Group to obtain land resources and can become another important potential acquisition model following the "Railway + Property" model. Steady Development of Commercial Properties Upholding the Strategy of "Coordinated Development of Both Residential and Commercial Properties", the Group is committed to continuous enhancement of business operation capacity through the optimisation of the dual platform of "Yuexiu Property-Yuexiu REIT" and the active implementation of the development model of "development + operations securitisation". Thereby the Group developed its commercial properties business as a growth pillar and stabiliser for the Group. As at the end of 2019, the Group directly owned approximately 0.70 million sq.m. of investment properties for leasing and recorded a rental income of approximately RMB0.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.7% during the year. The Group held approximately 38.1% of Yuexiu REIT, which had 0.97 million sq.m. of commercial properties for lease and achieved revenue of approximately RMB2.06 billion during the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.3%. - 34 - Constant Improvement in Organisational Management In light of the continuous growth in the development scale, the Group constantly improved the organisational management system. The Group continued to enhance the operational management system centred by project operations, while optimising the operational mechanism and system, accelerating turnover for better quality and efficiency with the business-driven focus and comprehensively enhancing the management of business lines including construction, product, cost and procurement. Moreover, with the aim of building an excellent team with strong execution ability and common goals and values, the Group continued to improve the implementation of the mechanisms of co-investment and share incentive schemes and enhance the internal cultivation and introduction of core talents together with the set-up of talent bank. II. BUSINESS OUTLOOK Looking forward to 2020, the global economy will still face many risk factors such as the uncertainty of the China-US trade conflicts, hard Brexit and geopolitical risks that will pose enormous potential risks to the growth in the global economy. However, the phase-one economic and trade agreement between China and the United States will be beneficial to stabilising the world economic and trade development. Meanwhile, in response to the weak global economy, major developed economies and developing economies will ease monetary policies, and also the Federal Reserve is expected to remain looser monetary policies in 2020, which will be conducive to the stabilisation and recovery of the global economy. China's economy will face a number of internal and external environmental challenges. In particular, the undetermined prospect of China-US trade conflicts and the impact prompted by novel coronavirus outbreak at the beginning of the year will make China's macroeconomy bear more significant downward pressure. Chinese government is expected to strengthen the macroeconomic stability continuously under the overarching principle of "seeking growth while maintaining stability", since the year 2020 will witness China's creation of a well- off society and the accomplishment of "13th Five-Year Plan". Moreover, it will implement a proactive fiscal policy and a moderately prudent monetary policy, continue to deepen supply-side reforms and strengthen innovation to accelerate the upgrading of industries and consumption structure. The government will adhere to the acceleration of reform and - 35 - opening up as the driving force while improving the measure "Six Stabilities". China's macroeconomy is expected to operate within a proper range and maintain steady growth in 2020, which is attributable to the easing effect of China-US economic and trade relation and the government's forthcoming measures supporting the economy. In 2020, the property market is expected to remain stable as a whole. The control policies of the government will continue to remain stable, with focus on the positioning of "housing for living in rather than for speculation" along with city-specific emphasis. The government will continue to promote the launch of long-term mechanism of the property market, ensure the steady and healthy development of the real estate industry and refrain from using the property sector as short-term stimulus. The government is expected to properly relax the regulation and control policies on the property market in response to the enormous influence incurred by the novel coronavirus outbreak on macroeconomic operations and the property market. Besides, there will be correction in the total market transactions with limited room for price growth given that the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose a negative impact, while the market performance will continue to be significantly differentiated. The overall market in the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration presents a good trend due to the strong demand for housing and the larger room for favorable policies. However, the tier-3 and tier-4 cities face the relatively weak market demand and the relatively high downward pressure on the market. Both the rigid and improved demand will still dominate the overall market demand. The government will carry out the categorised control measure of "policy implementation in line with each city" based on the land markets in different cities to adjust land supply and to stablise land prices. Supply of credit fund will remain moderate in general whereas the funding environment of property developers will be steady and tight, thereby the government will strengthen the supervision of the funding by property developers to control the industry risks effectively. However, the government may properly relax the funding control policy on the property market in response to the negative effect incurred by the novel coronavirus outbreak on property market. - 36 - Achieving Various Annual Operation Targets In 2020, the Group will adhere to the theme of "improvement of in-depth management capability, operation-driven development" and devote every effort to achieve its annual sales and business targets in line with the strategic requirements of "utilising resource, improving capacity, strengthening business, adjusting structure, promoting transformation and seeking development". In terms of sales, the Group will target to achieve high sell-through rate and cash collection rate through grasping the pace of market changes, accelerating goods supply and precise launches to expand marketing channels, and speeding up the sales of railway projects, aiming to achieve the annual sales target. For the operation, the Group will step up project development and asset turnover to continuously enhance profitability. For the product development, the Group will uphold the operational principle of "quality product, quality service and quality brand" to improve the competitiveness of products. In the meantime, the Group will make the TOD product lines and the service system innovative by making use of "Railway + Property" business. Moreover, with the aim of building an excellent team with strong execution ability and common goals and values, the Group will enhance the implementation of the mechanisms of co-investment and share incentive schemes and step up the internal cultivation and introduction of core talents together with the set-up of talent bank. Acquisition of High-Quality Land Resources by Diversified Models The Group will continue to reinforce the unique platform for the acquisition of quality land resources, and optimise the unique acquisition model of "Railway + Property". Besides, the Group will consolidate acquisition approach of "Yuexiu Group Incubation + Yuexiu Property Purchase". By capturing on the background of state-owned enterprises, the Group will step up cooperation with state-owned enterprises for the quality gain in land land resources. Taking the urban renewal projects of Lirendong and Dongliu villages as an opportunity, the Group will utilize the model of old village redevelopment into a new channel for the Group to obtain quality land resources. The Group will also continue to redevelop old cities and old factories while innovate the ways for land acquisition including conversion of industrial land, business - 37 - parks and through building supporting facilities. With regard to the open land market, the Group will constantly improve the market study for a various cities and customer-based investigation under the principle of "deepening the macro-view and strengthening the micro-view", so that the reliability and effectiveness of investment decisions will be enhanced. Regarding the allocation of investment resources, the Group will incline to support areas, cities and projects with high input to output ratio, rapid asset turnover, and high sell-through rate and cash collection rate, and outstanding teams, which act on the requirements of controlled pace, good landbank structure and optimal layout. For the layout of investment regions, the upholding of "1+4" regional layout will enable the Group to secure its leading position in the Greater Bay Area when it focuses on the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, the Group will also moderately increase its resources investment in the regions of Eastern China, Central China, Northern China and Western China. Continued Improvement in Control and Operation Capabilities The Group will continue to be sensitive to customers' needs and accelerate the establishment of a customer research system, and with the property owner's life cycle experience as the direction, provide quality products and services and continue to improve its development and operation capabilities. Following the expansion of the regional layout, the Group will continue to strengthen the refined management level of operations, manage the operation of the projects well and improve operational efficiency. Besides, the Group will strengthen the project management, ensure on-time supply and project delivery, optimise the assessment system of the project schedule, enhance the standardisation of project management and effectively improve the project management control standard. Moreover, the Group will continue to optimise supplier resources and structures and develop and improve costs and procurement system. The Group will optimise cost control and strengthen dynamic cost management, thereby achieving an accurate cost allocation. - 38 - Steady Enhancement of Commercial Property Operation Adhering to the crucial development strategy of "Coordinated development of both residential and commercial properties", the Group will emphasise on the improvement of both capacity and efficiency in commercial properties operation. On one hand, by researching into the economy, industry, business, market, and customers of a city where the commercial property is located, the Group will optimise the project positioning and customer structure. The Group will continue to enhance the rental rate and the occupancy rate and hence help raise the value of the commercial properties through increasing its operational capability of commercial properties. On the other hand, the Group will comprehensively improve the competitiveness of commercial properties, optimise commercial types and provide quality products for customers. At the same time, the Group will proactively explore asset-light management and operation model, thus develop commercial property business into an important "stabiliser" and core competitive edge of the Group Ensuring Financial Prudence and Security Due to the external economic fluctuations and risks in liquidity, interest rate and foreign exchange rate arising from uncertainties of the market environment, the Group will strengthen the overall management of capital and focus on accelerating sales and cash collection and continue to enhance efficiency of capital utilisation. Moreover, the Group will make full use of all kinds of financial instruments including the extensive use of onshore and offshore funding channels to continuously optimise the capital management, reduce the funding costs and optimise the debt structure, thereby managing exchange rate risk. Meanwhile, the Group shall further strengthen the function of risk control, improve the financial risk monitoring system, and enhance the risk alert and control. - 39 - Steadily Develop New Businesses The Group will steadily develop the new businesses. Concerning the general health industry, the Group will use the elderly care business as the major base, integrate upstream and downstream resources, establish its products, services, brands and teams with excellent quality and achieve stable growth of general health business. For the operated projects, the Group will focus on enhancing the services quality and customer satisfaction, optimising the standardised operating system of the elderly-care business and striving to improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the Group will steadily develop new projects, integrate premium domestic and foreign resources of medical service and elderly care, and create a multi-faceted and multilevels model with combination of medical care and elderly care. Concerning the long-term leasing business, the Group will speed up the leasing business through multi-platforms, multi- channels and multi-dimension, and improve the ability in project expansion, cost control, operation and team organisation. It will also focus on advancing the asset-light strategy of long-term rental apartment to boost steady business development. In addition to developing the "Properties+" business, the Group will steadily promote businesses such as "+ industries", "+towns" and combine premium educational resources of the Greater Bay Area to support the business development of "+ education". ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The year 2020 marks the accomplishment of the strategic planning of "13th Five-Year" for the Group. Control policy direction of the property market is clear with focus an stability. Pursuing the aim of achieving high-quality and steady development, the Group will endeavour to realise stable growth in various businesses and operating results on a continuous basis with firm confidence and hard work. Meanwhile the Group will constantly strive to improve the rate of return on capital of shareholders and shareholders' value. With respect to the Group's achievement in remarkable results and development of various businesses, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to the Board of Directors for their proper leadership and all our staff for their relentless endeavors, as well as to express my deepest appreciation to our shareholders, our customers and business partners for their full trust and dedicated support. - 40 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT In 2019, the Group realised revenue of approximately RMB38.34 billion (2018: RMB26.43 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 45.0%. The gross profit was approximately RMB13.12 billion (2018: RMB8.39 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 56.3%. and the gross profit margin reached approximately 34.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.4 percentage points. PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS In 2019, profit attributable to equity holders of the Group was approximately RMB3.48 billion (2018: RMB2.73 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 27.7%. The core net profit was approximately RMB3.51 billion (2018: RMB2.81 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 24.8% and core net profit margin was approximately 9.2%. CONTRACTED SALES In 2019, the value of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) of the Group was approximately RMB72.11 billion, representing a year- on-year increase of 24.8% and accounted for 106.0% of the full year contracted sales target of RMB68.0 billion. The GFA of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) was approximately 3.49 million sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 26.1%. The average selling price was approximately RMB20,700 per sq.m., flat on a year-on-year basis. In terms of regional composition, with respect to the value of the aggregate contracted sales for 2019, the Greater Bay Area accounted for approximately 58.5%, Eastern China Region accounted for approximately 23.4%, Central China Region accounted for approximately 9.9%, Northern China Region accounted for approximately 7.8%, and Western China Region accounted for approximately 0.4%. - 41 - Greater Bay Area The Group has already established operations in six cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Foshan, Jiangmen and Zhongshan, within the Greater Bay Area. In 2019, with the official launch of the outline plan for Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a number of policy optimizations was implemented in various cities in the Greater Bay, and the property market in those cities continued to develop steadily. In the second half of 2019, regulation and control policies of the property market in Guangzhou were moderately relaxed, and both the sales value and volume of commodity residential housing in Guangzhou recorded year-on-year growths. The Group actively seized market opportunities to continuously strengthen its leading position in the property market of Guangzhou. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in Guangzhou amounted to approximately RMB36.60 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.2% while the average selling price was approximately RMB26,700 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year decrease of 7.6%. Nansha District of Guangzhou, driven by the favorable policies and talent policies of the national free trade zone, remained active in property transactions in the property market. Based on the market developments, the Group further deepened its participation in Nanshan District. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in Nansha amounted to approximately RMB10.52 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 26.8%, while the average selling price was approximately RMB20,900 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 12.4%. In line with the "Three Stabilities" basic policy of property market, the property market of Foshan, Zhongshan and Jiangmen in 2019 was steady overall, with the average selling price maintaining steady increase. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in these three cities amounted to approximately RMB5.54 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.2%, while the average selling price was approximately RMB14,600 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 36.4%. - 42 - Eastern China Region The Group has already had business layout in three cities including Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Jiaxing within the Eastern China Region. Among them, Hangzhou and Suzhou, the key sales cities, still implemented stringent tightening policies on the property market in 2019, and the overall volume of transactions and the average selling price remained steady. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in the Eastern China Region amounted to approximately RMB16.88 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 31.5%, while the average selling price was approximately RMB22,100 per sq.m. representing a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. Central China Region In 2019, the Group's key cities for sales within Central China Region were Wuhan and Xiangyang. Regarding the benefits brought by the optimization of control measures, the overall volume of transactions in Wuhan and Xiangyang recorded a certain increase in 2019. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in Central China Region amounted to approximately RMB7.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.2%, while the average selling price was approximately RMB12,200 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year decrease of 34.4%. Northern China Region The Group has had business layout four cities in the Northern China Region including Shenyang, Qingdao, Ji'nan and Yantai. In 2019, the property market in the major sales cities of Shenyang, Ji'nan and Qingdao remained stable with steady rise in transaction price due to price stabilising policies. However, the property market of Yantai in 2019 tended to be rational with decreasing transaction volume overall due to stringent price control. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in Northern China Region amounted to approximately RMB5.62 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 36.8%, while the average selling price was approximately RMB16,000 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 40.4%. - 43 - Western China Region The Group entered into Chengdu market for the first time and generated sales in 2019. Chengdu was selected as the pilot city of "One City, One Strategy" in 2019. The purchase and price restriction policies were relaxed, and the average selling price rose steadily, but the transaction volume recorded a slight decline. In 2019, the contracted sales value of the Group in Chendou amounted to approximately RMB0.30 billion, while the average selling price was approximately RMB7,700 per sq.m.. Contracted sales are summarised as follows: No. Project GFA Value ASP (sq.m.) (RMB (RMB/sq.m.) million) 1 Guangzhou Starry Haizhu Bay 83,400 2,979 35,700 2 Guangzhou Greenland Yuexiu Haiyue 22,300 1,156 51,800 3 Guangzhou Joy Bay 6,000 422 70,300 4 Guangzhou Starry Sky City 60,000 2,418 40,300 5 Guangzhou Purple Cloud Mansion 49,600 1,995 40,200 6 Guangzhou Park Avenue 76,600 3,756 49,000 7 Guangzhou Cullinan 37,500 1,550 41,300 8 Guangzhou Yue Infinity 9,900 321 32,400 9 Guangzhou Zhilian Automobile Town 152,300 2,549 16,700 10 Guangzhou Yue Melody 42,500 1,528 36,000 11 Guangzhou Yuexiu Poly Aite City 82,900 1,690 20,400 12 Nansha Southern Le Sand 118,300 2,582 21,800 13 Nansha Binhai New Town 281,900 5,274 18,700 14 Nansha Yuexiu East Hillside 67,100 1,642 24,500 15 Nansha Tianyu Square 14,800 374 25,300 (previous name: Nansha Jinling North Land) - 44 - No. Project GFA Value ASP (sq.m.) (RMB (RMB/sq.m.) million) 16 Nansha Joy Bay 8,800 278 31,600 17 Nansha The Willow Shores 11,600 367 31.600 18 Huadu Elegant Mansion 16,300 495 30,400 19 Huadu Magnificent Mansion 33,500 941 28,100 20 Huadu Royal Mansion 28,600 729 25,500 21 Guangzhou Yue Galaxy 126,300 3,227 25,600 22 Conghua Glade Village (previous name: 700 11 15,700 Conghua Jiangpu Jiulibu Land) 23 Nanhai Starry Mansion 91,800 2,382 25,900 24 Foshan Lingnan Junting 21,900 262 12,000 25 Foshan Longfor Yuexiu Cloud 13,500 352 26,100 26 Jiangmen Starry Regal Court 65,400 496 7,600 27 Jiangmen Xijiang Mansion 6,500 71 10,900 28 Jiangmen Xijiang Joy Mansion 9,800 96 9,800 29 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Glorious City 83,500 1,021 12,200 30 Jiangmen Man Wah Mansion 41,200 390 9,500 31 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Enjoy City 6,400 64 10,000 32 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Grand City 9,600 107 11,100 33 Zhongshan Starry Peakfield 29,800 302 10,100 Other projects 40,300 317 7,900 Subtotal (Greater Bay Area) 1,750,600 42,144 24,100 34 Hangzhou Starry City 233,500 3,953 16,900 35 Hangzhou Garden 1872 58,000 2,317 39,900 36 Hangzhou Joy Bay 80,900 3,222 39,800 37 Hangzhou Lake & Mountain 92,500 1,554 16,800 38 Hangzhou Joy Mountain 42,700 884 20,700 39 Hangzhou Impressive City (previous name: 7,700 126 16,400 Hangzhou Lin'an Jinnan New City Land) - 45 - No. Project GFA Value ASP (sq.m.) (RMB (RMB/sq.m.) million) 40 Suzhou YueFu Mansion 84,300 2,097 24,900 41 Suzhou Joy Bay 36,000 809 22,500 42 Suzhou Taicang Never Land 121,100 1,867 15,400 43 Kunshan Paradiso Pavilion 6,300 50 7,900 Subtotal (Eastern China Region) 763,000 16,879 22,100 44 Wuhan International Financial City 61,400 1,567 25,500 45 Wuhan Starry Emperor 4,700 57 12,100 46 Wuhan Hanyang Starry Winking 61,800 1,492 24,100 47 Wuhan Joy Mansion 49,600 436 8,800 48 Wuhan Elice Mansion 32,500 290 8,900 49 Wuhan Yuexiu Paradiso Garden 50,000 596 11,900 50 Wuhan Mansion 21,600 282 13,100 51 Xiangyang Starry City 297,900 2,356 7,900 52 Changsha Yue Lake Stage 6,500 94 14,500 Subtotal (Central China Region) 586,000 7,170 12,200 53 Shenyang Starry Winking 187,900 3,620 19,300 54 Shenyang Hill Lake 17,900 156 8,700 55 Shenyang Starry Blue Sea 1,900 20 10,500 56 Qingdao Starry Blue Bay 8,000 51 6,400 57 Qingdao Jiaozhou Platinum Mansion 20,100 290 14,400 58 Qingdao Magnificent Bay 17,100 338 19,800 59 Qingdao Starry City (previous name: 26,000 240 9,200 Qingdao Chengyang Shangma Land) 60 Ji'nan Baimai Delighted Mansion 46,400 481 10,400 61 Ji'nan Art Living 26,200 421 16,100 Subtotal (Northern China Region) 351,500 5,617 16,000 62 Chengdu Glorious Mansion 39,400 304 7,700 Subtotal (Western China Region) 39,400 304 7,700 Total 3,490,500 72,114 20,700 - 46 - RECOGNISED SALES In 2019, the value of the recognised sales and GFA of the recognised sales were approximately RMB36.20 billion and 1.61 million sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 48.4% and decrease of 6.0%, respectively, and the average selling price was approximately RMB22,500 per sq.m.. Recognised sales are summarised as follows: No. Project GFA Value ASP (sq.m.) (RMB (RMB/sq.m.) million) 1 Guangzhou Starry Cullinan 3,000 191 63,700 2 Guangzhou Starry Winking 700 21 30,000 3 Guangzhou Fortune Century Square 900 70 77,800 4 Guangzhou Starry Haizhu Bay 207,000 9,414 45,500 5 Guangzhou Greenland Yuexiu Haiyue 137,400 5,770 42,000 6 Guangzhou Starry Golden Sands 5,300 95 17,900 7 Guangzhou Starry Sky City 43,300 1,685 38,900 8 Guangzhou Starry Wenhua 1,100 34 30,900 9 Guangzhou Paradiso Riverside 4,300 59 13,700 10 Guangzhou Lingnan Hillside 900 10 11,100 11 Guangzhou Lingnan Villas 4,000 32 8,000 12 Nansha Southern Le Sand 123,600 2,459 19,900 13 Nansha Binhai New Town 213,100 3,401 16,000 14 Nansha Yuexiu East Hillside 29,000 623 21,500 15 Nanhai Starry Winking 5,300 85 16,000 16 Foshan Lingnan Junting 13,700 193 14,100 17 Foshan Paradiso Power 5,800 71 12,200 18 Jiangmen Starry Regal Court 33,800 257 7,600 19 Jiangmen Xijiang Joy Mansion 34,600 299 8,600 20 Jiangmen Starry Mountain 14,600 166 11,400 21 Heshan Starry Regal Court 58,300 456 7,800 - 47 - No. Project GFA Value ASP (sq.m.) (RMB (RMB/sq.m.) million) 22 Zhongshan Starry Peakfield 124,600 1,348 10,800 23 Zhongshan Paradiso Jadin 3,300 23 7,000 Other projects 11,400 227 19,900 Subtotal (Greater Bay Area) 1,079,000 26,989 25,000 24 Hangzhou Starry City 224,800 2,911 12,900 25 Hangzhou Joy Bay 86,900 2,961 34,100 26 Hangzhou Qinaili Lane 1,800 68 37,800 27 Suzhou Paradiso Pavilion 2,600 11 4,200 Subtotal (Eastern China Region) 316,100 5,951 18,800 28 Wuhan International Financial City 20,600 1,372 66,600 29 Wuhan Starry Emperor 7,300 94 12,900 30 Wuhan Starry Mountain 6,200 260 41,900 31 Wuhan Yuexiu Paradiso Garden 52,800 560 10,600 Subtotal (Central China Region) 86,900 2,286 26,300 32 Shenyang Starry Winking 6,100 99 16,200 33 Shenyang Hill Lake 7,400 60 8,100 34 Shenyang Starry Blue Sea 5,200 28 5,400 35 Yantai Starry Golden Sands 36,700 213 5,800 36 Yantai Starry Phoenix 2,300 16 6,900 37 Qingdao Starry Blue Bay 13,200 130 9,800 38 Qingdao Elegant Mansion 54,100 428 7,900 Subtotal (Northern China Region) 125,000 974 7,800 Total 1,607,000 36,200 22,500 - 48 - UNRECOGNISED SALES As at the end of 2019, the value of the unrecognised sales amounted to approximately RMB88.55 billion, and GFA of the unrecognised sales was approximately 4.39 million sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB20,200 per sq.m.. LANDBANK In 2019, the Group has newly acquired 27 land parcels mainly located in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Jiaxing, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Qingdao, and Chendou, with total GFA of approximately 7.71 million sq.m.. In terms of the attributable interest to the Group, the total GFA was approximately 5.21 million sq.m.. In 2019, land parcels newly acquired are summarised as follows: Equity Total No. Project holding GFA (sq.m.) 1 Guangzhou Zhilian Automobile Town Project II 21.48% 315,100 2 Guangzhou Southern Intelligent Media Tower Project 48.69% 160,900 3 Nansha The Willow Shores 38.23% 140,500 4 Nansha China Resources Yuexiu Mansion 47.50% 147,000 5 Conghua Glade Village 95.00% 213,600 (previous name: Conghua Jiangpu Street Jiuli Land) 6 Zengcheng Joy Mountain 38.19% 94,700 (previous name: Zengcheng Zhongxin Sanjing Land) 7 Guangzhou Yue Galaxy 82.11% 1,355,300 8 Guangzhou Yue Melody 48.69% 911,900 9 Guangzhou Yue Infinity 48.69% 878,600 10 Shenzhen Majestic Mansion (previous name: 9.55% 169,300 Shenzhen Bao'an Jiangangshan Land) 11 Zhongshan West District Caihong Land 95.00% 230,100 12 Jiangmen Man Wah Mansion 48.45% 83,000 13 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Enjoy City 47.50% 101,400 - 49 - Equity Total No. Project holding GFA (sq.m.) 14 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Grand City 47.50% 164,500 15 Hangzhou Impressive City (previous name: Hangzhou 100.00% 319,000 Lin'an Jinnan New City Land) 16 Hangzhou Yuexiu Present (previous name: 95.00% 46,500 Hangzhou Jianggan Niutian Land II) 17 Hangzhou Manyun Mansion (previous name: 95.00% 75,200 Hangzhou Lin'an Binhu New City Land) 18 Suzhou Xiangcheng Changwang Land 45.60% 142,200 19 Jiaxing Nanhu Yuxin Land 52.25% 224,300 20 Zhengzhou Elegant Mansion 95.00% 137,900 21 Changsha Yue Lake Stage 95.00% 130,600 22 Changsha Qinaili Lane 95.00% 132,400 23 Changsha Starry City 95.00% 714,200 24 Qingdao Starry City (previous name: Qingdao 100.00% 403,700 Chengyang Shangma Land) 25 Qingdao Yue Mansion 100.00% 50,800 26 Chengdu Glorious Mansion 42.75% 296,900 27 Chengdu Qinaili Lane (previous name: 95.00% 66,200 Chengdu Qingbaijiang Land) Total 7,705,800 As at the end of 2019, the landbank of the Group reached approximately 23.87 million sq.m. with a total of 74 projects in 19 cities in China and the regional layout continued to improve. In terms of regional composition, Greater Bay Area accounted for approximately 51.7%, Eastern China Region accounted for approximately 15.8%, Central China Region accounted for approximately 18.9%, Northern China Region accounted for approximately 11.7%, Western China Region accounted for approximately 1.5% and other regions accounted for approximately 0.4%. - 50 - Landbank is summarised as follows: Landbank PUD PFD No. Project GFA GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 1 Asia Pacific Century Plaza 229,400 229,400 - 2 Guangzhou Starry Haizhu Bay 394,600 190,800 203,800 3 Guangzhou Joy Bay 154,600 154,600 - 4 Guangzhou Starry Sky City 574,200 574,200 - 5 Guangzhou Park Avenue 272,300 272,300 - 6 Guangzhou Cullinan 382,100 382,100 - 7 Guangzhou Yue Infinity 878,600 70,700 807,900 8 Guangzhou Panyu GAC Automobile Town 833,400 833,400 - 9 Guangzhou Southern Intelligent 160,900 160,900 - Media Tower Project 10 Guangzhou Yue Melody 911,900 533,900 378,000 11 Guangzhou Yuexiu Poly Aite City 162,000 162,000 - 12 Nansha Southern Le Sand 864,300 447,200 417,100 13 Nansha Binhai New Town 701,300 695,200 6,100 14 Nansha Yuexiu East Hillside 123,900 123,900 - 15 Nansha Tianyu Square (previous name: 134,500 134,500 - Nansha Jinling North Land) 16 Nansha International Financial Center 220,800 220,800 - (previous name: Nansha Lingshan Island Land I) 17 Nansha Joy Bay 410,100 174,100 236,000 18 Nansha Jinmao Bay 130,200 130,200 - 19 Nansha The Willow Shores 140,500 140,500 - 20 Nansha China Resources Yuexiu Mansion 147,000 147,000 - - 51 - Landbank PUD PFD No. Project GFA GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 21 Huadu Elegant Mansion 222,600 222,600 - 22 Huadu Magnificent Mansion 296,100 296,100 - 23 Huadu Royal Mansion 187,100 187,100 - 24 Guangzhou Yue Galaxy 1,355,300 530,100 825,200 25 Zengcheng Joy Mountain (previous name： 94,700 94,700 - Zengcheng Zhongxin Sanjing Land) 26 Conghua Glade Village (previous name: 213,600 136,100 77,500 Conghua Jiangpu Street Jiuli Land) 27 Shenzhen Majestic Mansion 169,300 169,300 - (previous name: Shenzhen Bao'an Jiangangshan Land) 28 Nanhai Starry Mansion 567,300 436,500 130,800 29 Foshan Lingnan Junting 17,600 17,600 - 30 Foshan Longfor Yuexiu Cloud 76,300 76,300 - 31 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Glorious City 350,100 350,100 - 32 Jiangmen Man Wah Mansion 83,000 83,000 - 33 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Enjoy City 101,400 101,400 - 34 Jiangmen Yuexiu Binjiang Grand City 164,500 164,500 - 35 Heshan Starry Regal Court 264,900 264,900 - 36 Zhongshan West District Caihong Land 230,100 230,100 - 37 Hong Kong Yau Tong Project 72,100 - 72,100 Other projects 50,100 8,900 41,200 Subtotal (Greater Bay Area) 12,342,700 9,147,000 3,195,700 38 Hangzhou Starry City 901,800 435,800 466,000 39 Hangzhou Garden 1872 230,300 230,300 - 40 Hangzhou Joy Bay 173,500 173,500 - 41 Hangzhou Lake & Mountain 224,800 224,800 - 42 Hangzhou Joy Mountain 225,000 225,000 - 43 Hangzhou Impressive City (previous name: 319,000 319,000 - Hangzhou Lin'an Jinnan New City Land) - 52 - Landbank PUD PFD No. Project GFA GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 44 Hangzhou Yue Present (previous 46,500 46,500 - name: Hangzhou Jianggan Niutian Land II) 45 Hangzhou Manyun Mansion 75,200 75,200 - (previous name: Hangzhou Lin'an Binhu New City Land) 46 Suzhou YueFu Mansion 210,400 210,400 - 47 Suzhou Joy Bay 116,300 116,300 - 48 Suzhou Taicang Never Land 866,700 240,500 626,200 49 Suzhou Xiangcheng Changwang Land 142,200 - 142,200 50 Jiaxing Nanhu Yuxin Land 224,300 - 224,300 Subtotal (Eastern China Region) 3,756,000 2,297,300 1,458,700 51 Wuhan International Financial City 573,100 573,100 - 52 Wuhan Hanyang Starry Winking 1,143,500 866,400 277,100 53 Wuhan Yuexiu Paradiso Mansion 42,200 42,200 - 54 Wuhan Joy Mansion 97,400 97,400 - 55 Wuhan Elite Mansion 78,000 78,000 - 56 Wuhan Yuexiu Paradiso Garden 143,300 143,300 - 57 Wuhan Mansion 231,500 231,500 - 58 Xiangyang Starry City 1,078,000 694,000 384,000 59 Zhengzhou Elegant Mansion 137,900 137,900 - 60 Changsha Yue Lake Stage 130,600 130,600 - 61 Changsha Qinaili Lane 132,400 132,400 - 62 Changsha Starry City 714,200 - 714,200 Subtotal (Central China Region) 4,502,100 3,126,800 1,375,300 63 Shenyang Starry Winking 371,400 353,000 18,400 64 Shenyang Hill Lake 270,200 - 270,200 65 Qingdao Magnificent Bay 213,300 175,800 37,500 66 Qingdao Licang Qingyin Highway 666,300 - 666,300 East Land 67 Qingdao Jiaozhou Platinum Mansion 209,100 209,100 - 68 Qingdao Yue Mansion 50,800 - 50,800 - 53 - Landbank PUD PFD No. Project GFA GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 69 Qingdao Starry City (previous name: 403,700 176,900 226,800 Qingdao Chengyang Shangma Land) 70 Ji'nan Baimai Delighted Mansion 565,400 565,400 - 71 Ji'nan Art Living 52,600 52,600 - Subtotal (Northern China Region) 2,802,800 1,532,800 1,270,000 72 Chengdu Glorious Mansion 296,900 296,900 - 73 Chengdu Qinaili Lane (previous name: 66,200 66,200 - Chengdu Qingbaijiang Land) Subtotal (Western China Region) 363,100 363,100 - 74 Haikou Simapo Island Project 100,500 - 100,500 Total 23,867,200 16,467,000 7,400,200 Construction progress The Group strived to accelerate development efficiency and turnover rate. During the year, project development, new commencement of construction and completion were in line with the Group's schedule. New commencement of construction and completion projects are summarized as follows: 2019 2020 Actual Planned Construction progress GFA GFA (sq.m.) (sq.m.) New commencement of construction 6,899,700 6,954,700 Completion 3,040,300 5,511,700 - 54 - INVESTMENT PROPERTIES As at 31 December 2019, the Group owned investment properties under lease of approximately 453,000 sq.m. in total, of which offices, commercial properties, car parks and others accounted for approximately 57.3%, 24.8% and 17.9%, respectively. The Group recorded rental revenue of approximately RMB690 million in 2019, representing an increase of 0.7% year on year. In 2019, the Group recorded net fair value losses on revaluation of investment properties of approximately RMB23 million, flat with the valuation on investment properties at the beginning of the period. OTHER GAINS, NET In 2019, the Group's other gains, net amounted to approximately RMB799 million, representing a decrease of 23.1% on a year-on-year basis. Other gains, net for the year of 2019 mainly included remeasurement gains on interests in a joint venture before tax of approximately RMB766 million. SELLING AND MARKETING COSTS In 2019, the Group's selling and marketing costs were approximately RMB1.00 billion, representing an increase of 53.7% year on year, mainly due to the increase of the revenue carried forward during the period. Selling and marketing cost accounted for 2.6% of the revenue for the year, which was in line with that of last year. - 55 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES The Group's administrative expenses amounted to approximately RMB1.23 billion, representing an increase of 18.1% year on year. The administrative expenses accounted for 3.2% of the operating revenue for the year, down by 0.8 percentage point from 4.0% for last year. The Group continued to strengthen control over expenses and strictly followed the annual expenses budget. FINANCE COSTS The finance costs of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1.16 billion, representing an decrease of 42.0% from RMB2.00 billion for 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the improvement in the overall construction turnover rate of the Group's projects during the year, which led an increase of interest on capitalization by 55%. SHARE OF PROFIT FROM ASSOCIATED ENTITIES In 2019, the overall net contribution from associated entities attributable to the Group was approximately RMB486 million, representing an increase of 8.9% on a year-on-year basis, which was mainly due to the profit contribution from Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust ("Yuexiu REIT"). In 2019, the total distributable amount of Yuexiu REIT amounted to approximately RMB761 million, representing a decrease of 10.4% on a year-on-year basis, and the cash distribution attributable to the Group amounted to approximately RMB290 million. - 56 - BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE In 2019, basic earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company (based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue) were RMB0.2410 (2018: RMB0.2200). FINAL DIVIDEND The Board has proposed the payment of a final dividend for 2019 of HKD0.049 per share which is equivalent to RMB0.044 per share (2018: HKD0.051 per share which was equivalent to RMB0.044 per share) payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business on 6 June 2020. Subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company, the final dividend will be paid on or about 8 July 2020. Together with the interim dividend of HKD0.053 per share which was equivalent to approximately RMB0.047 per share, total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2019 will amount to HKD0.102 per share which is equivalent to approximately RMB0.091 per share. Dividends payable to shareholders will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate adopted by the Company for its dividend payable is the average middle exchange rate of HKD against RMB announced by the People's Bank of China in the five business days preceding the date of dividend declaration. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES Cash receipts from operating activities and committed banking facilities are the Group's main sources of liquidity. The Group has always adhered to prudent financial management principles, emphasised on funding management and risk control, established an ongoing monitoring system to respond to market changes, ensured healthy and adequate liquidity and secured the business development. While continuing to maintain a good relationship with commercial banks in Mainland China and Hong Kong, the Group also explores other funding channels, optimises the capital structure and lowers the funding costs, enhances the ability to protect its resources, and enhances its risk resistance capabilities. - 57 - In 2019, the Group obtained new borrowings of approximately RMB37.5 billion, including onshore borrowings of approximately RMB30.0 billion and offshore borrowings of approximately RMB7.5 billion. As at 31 December 2019, total borrowings amounted to approximately RMB71.02 billion (31 December 2018: RMB53.41 billion), cash and cash equivalents and charged bank deposits amounted to approximately RMB30.19 billion, and the net gearing ratio was 74.0%. Borrowings due within one year accounted for approximately 10% of the total borrowings (31 December 2018: 11%); fixed-rate borrowings accounted for approximately 57.7% of the total borrowings (31 December 2018: 57%). The Group's average effective borrowing interest rate for the year increased by 11 bpts to 4.93% per annum from 4.82% per annum for 2018. As at 31 December 2019, among the Group's total borrowings, approximately 46% was RMB denominated bank borrowings and other borrowings (31 December 2018: 45%), 9% was Hong Kong dollar denominated bank borrowings (31 December 2018: 10%), 21% was Hong Kong dollar and US dollar denominated medium to long term notes (31 December 2018: 25%), 24% was RMB denominated medium to long term notes (31 December 2018: 20%). WORKING CAPITAL As at 31 December 2019, the Group's working capital (current assets less current liabilities) amounted to approximately RMB78.14 billion (31 December 2018: approximately RMB61.01 billion). The Group's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.7 times (31 December 2018: 1.8 times). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately RMB24.11 billion (31 December 2018: RMB21.99 billion). Charged bank deposits amounted to approximately RMB6.08 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.17 billion). Undrawn committed bank facilities amounted to approximately RMB21.32 billion. - 58 - CAPITAL AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE ANALYSIS Set out below is a summary of the Group's debts: As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Bank borrowings and notes Denominated in RMB 49,621,641 34,657,300 Denominated in HKD 9,583,648 7,144,488 Denominated in USD 11,816,326 11,604,151 Total bank borrowings and notes 71,021,615 53,405,939 Finance lease obligations - 109 Bank overdrafts 41 57 Total debts 71,021,656 53,406,105 - 59 - As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Ageing analysis: Within one year 7,138,023 5,786,145 In the second year 20,270,167 8,461,171 In the third to fifth year 39,387,355 31,380,146 Beyond five years 4,226,111 7,778,643 Total borrowings 71,021,656 53,406,105 Lease liabilities 678,207 - Less: Cash and cash equivalents (24,105,541) (21,990,512) Net borrowings 47,594,322 31,415,593 Total equity 55,191,816 42,911,718 Total capitalisation 102,786,138 74,327,311 Gearing ratio 46.3% 42.3% INTEREST RATE EXPOSURE The Group's major interest rate exposure is derived from loans and deposits denominated in Renminbi, Hong Kong dollars and US dollars. As of 31 December 2019, among the total borrowings of the Group, approximately 33.1% was floating rate bank loans denominated in Renminbi, approximately 9.2% was floating rate bank loans denominated in Hong Kong dollars, approximately 13.3% was fixed rate bank loans denominated in Renminbi, approximately 23.5% was medium-to-long term fixed rate bonds denominated in Renminbi, approximately 20.9% was medium-to-long term fixed rate notes denominated in US dollars/ Hong Kong dollars, in aggregate, fixed rate borrowings accounted for approximately 57.7% of the total borrowings of the Group. - 60 - At present, the ratio of floating-fixed rate borrowings of the Group is relatively reasonable with the overall interest rate risk that is controllable. The Group did not arrange interest-rate hedging instruments during the reporting year. The average borrowings interest rate during the year was approximately 4.93% per annum, increased by 11 basis points from 4.82% per annum for the year of 2018. With respect to Renminbi borrowing interest rates, the People's Bank of China ("PBOC") has continually cut interest rates and reduced reserve requirement ratios (RRR) since November 2014. The one-year benchmark interest rate dropped from 5.60% to the current level of 4.35%. In the first half of 2018, the actual market interest rate has seen a relatively huge increase as liquidity is tightening in China, and the PBOC reduced RRR for targeted release of liquidity thereafter. Although the RRR reduction and liquidity release was carried out in a full and targeted manner again in the first half of 2019, the actual onshore Renminbi borrowing interest rates has decreased. But there are restrictions and more policy constraints on financing for industries, resulting in a slight increase in the average interest rate on real estate borrowings. With respect to interest rates on US dollar and Hong Kong dollar borrowings, due to a stable economic growth in the United States, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates nine times from December 2015 to the end of 2018. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times within 2018, with an accumulated increase rate of approximately 1%. Due to the influence intensified by the continuous US-China trade war, Brexit and slow growth in US economy, the Federal Reserve stopped raising interest rates in 2019 and cut them three times, 0.25% each time in July, September and October of 2019. The US Federal Reserve emergently cut 0.5% interest rate as affected by the novel coronavirus. The market expects that the US Federal Reserve may further cut interest rates or implement quantitative easing polices. Hong Kong interest rates remained at a high level due to social events in Hong Kong, the large number of offerings and increased economic uncertainty. The Group expects the offshore US dollar/Hong Kong dollar loan interest rates to maintain the current level or slightly drop. The Group will continue to monitor the changes in onshore and offshore interest rates, adjust and optimize its debt structure and adopt appropriate financial instruments to manage its interest rate risk exposure in a timely manner. - 61 - FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK Since the main business operations of the Group are conducted in Mainland China, its income and assets are primarily in Renminbi. The Group has foreign currency denominated financing and is thus exposed to foreign exchange risk. Since 2016, the Group has actively adopted various measures to manage the foreign exchange exposure. As at 31 December 2019, approximately 30% (35% at the beginning of the year) of the total borrowings of the Group was borrowings denominated in foreign currencies, among which, approximately HKD7.32 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB6.56 billion) was bank borrowings denominated in Hong Kong dollar, approximately USD1.70 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB11.82 billion) was medium-to-long term notes denominated in US dollars, and approximately HKD3.40 billion (equivalent to approximately RMB3.03 billion) was notes denominated in Hong Kong dollars. Hedging products were purchased to manage part of foreign exchange exposures with respect to offshore borrowings (equivalent to RMB9.27 billion). In 2020, the exchange rate of Renminbi is expected to remain fluctuated due to a mixture of challenges caused by the US-China trade war, the expectation of US interest rate cuts, the slow growth in Chinese economy, and the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Group will continue to keep track of developments in the foreign exchange market, strike a balance between interest rate cost and foreign exchange risk, optimize its debt structure and control its foreign exchange exposure. The Group has used suitable financial instruments at reasonable costs to manage its foreign exchange exposure. The Group is expected to continue to arrange for appropriate products to manage its foreign exchange exposure in 2020. COMMITMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT As at 31 December 2019, the Group's capital commitments in respect of purchases of property, plant, equipment amounted to approximately RMB726 million (31 December 2018: RMB798 million). - 62 - CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Group provided guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks relating to the mortgage loans arranged for certain purchasers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default in mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible for repaying the outstanding mortgage principals together with accrued interest and penalty owed by the defaulted purchasers to the banks and the Group is entitled to take over the legal title and possession of the related properties. Such guarantees shall terminate upon issuance of the relevant property ownership certificates. As of 31 December 2019, the total contingent liabilities relating to these guarantees amounted to approximately RMB20.09 billion (31 December 2018: RMB13.69 billion). As at 31 December 2019, certain subsidiaries of the Group provided guarantee up to a limit of approximately RMB2,035 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,130 million) in respect of loans borrowed by joint ventures and associated entities of the Group, among which, guarantee of approximately RMB1,007 million was utilised and guarantee of approximately RMB1,028 million was not utilised yet. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 31 December 2019, the Group had approximately 10,100 employees (30 June 2019: 8,450 employees). The Group offers its employees reasonable remuneration in accordance with industry practice. Salary increment and promotion of employees are based on performance and achievements. In the meantime, the Group provides employees with other benefits, such as mandatory provident funds, medical insurance, educational allowances and professional training. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Save as disclosed below, the Company has complied with the code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code throughout the year ended 31 December 2019. - 63 - Code Provision A.4.1 Code Provision A.4.1 stipulates that non-executive directors should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. None of the non-executive directors of the Company is appointed for a specific term. However, all the non-executive directors of the Company are subject to retirement by rotation at the general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. All the non-executive directors of the Company had retired by rotation during the past 3 years. They have been re-elected. REVIEW OF ANNUAL RESULTS The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been agreed by the Group's auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the preliminary announcement. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES The Company has not redeemed any of its shares during the year. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's shares during the year. - 64 - CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 25 May 2020 to Thursday, 28 May 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. For the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility to participate in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 28 May 2020, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 22 May 2020. In addition, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 4 June 2020 to Friday, 5 June 2020, both days inclusive, for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend. In order to qualify for the final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 June 2020. By order of the Board Yuexiu Property Company Limited LIN Zhaoyuan Chairman Hong Kong, 10 March 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Executive Directors: LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng, CHEN Jing and LIU Yan Non-Executive Directors: OUYANG Changcheng Independent Non-executive YU Lup Fat Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose Directors: - 65 - Attachments Original document

