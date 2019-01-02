Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust    0405   HK0405033157

YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (0405)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/15
3.99 HKD   -3.62%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN HANGZHOUpdf Download

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:29am CET

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock code: 00405)

Managed by

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

IN HANGZHOU

The Manager is pleased to announce that completion of the Acquisition took place on 28 December 2018. On the Completion Date, the HKD equivalent of RMB556,711,430 (being approximately HKD634,873,714) was settled by the Purchaser in accordance with the Share Purchase Deed.

The HKD equivalent of RMB364,000,000 (being approximately HKD412,677,720) was drawn down under the New Bank Facility to finance (together with Yuexiu REIT's internal resources) the Consideration and the One-Off Fees and Charges.

Reference is made to Yuexiu REIT's announcement dated 23 December 2018 regarding the connected party transaction relating to the acquisition of a commercial property in Hangzhou by Yuexiu REIT (the "Acquisition Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Acquisition Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Manager is pleased to announce that completion of the Acquisition took place on 28 December 2018 ("Completion Date") following the satisfaction of all Conditions under the Share Purchase Deed. Yuexiu REIT has, through the Target Group, become the owner of the Target Property.

-1-

On the Completion Date, the HKD equivalent of RMB556,711,430 (being approximately HKD634,873,714) was settled by the Purchaser in accordance with the Share Purchase Deed, this sum being the balance of:

  • (a) the Initial Payment of RMB557,444,000, this being the sum of: (i) the Agreed Acquisition Amount of RMB590,000,000; and (ii) the Target Group Adjusted NAV of minus RMB32,556,000 as set out in the Pro Forma Completion Statement; minus

  • (b) the EIT Withheld Amount of RMB732,570.

DRAWDOWN UNDER THE NEW BANK FACILITY

On the Completion Date, the HKD equivalent of RMB364,000,000 (being approximately HKD412,677,720) was drawn down under the New Bank Facility to finance (together with Yuexiu REIT's internal resources) the Consideration and the One-Off Fees and Charges.

GENERAL

Further announcement(s) in relation to the Acquisition will be made by the Manager in accordance with all applicable requirements of the REIT Code as and when appropriate, including as soon as practicable following the determination of the True-up Payment.

By order of the board of directors of

Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited

(as manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust)

YU Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Manager is comprised as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. LIN Deliang (Chairman) and Mr. CHENG Jiuzhou

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. LI Feng and Mr. LIANG Danqing

Independent Non-executive

Mr. CHAN Chi On, Derek, Mr. CHAN Chi Fai, Brian,

Directors:

Mr. CHEUNG Yuk Tong and Mr. CHEN Xiaoou

-2-

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTM
03:29aYUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION O..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED PARTY TRANSACTION..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED PARTY TRANSACTION..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF NEO METROPOLIS P..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - INTERIM DISTRIBUTION PER UN..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - PAYMENT OF MANAGER'S FEE TO..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : (1) RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUT..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF..
PU
2018YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUE AND PROPOSED LISTING ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 084 M
EBIT 2018 1 144 M
Net income 2018 887 M
Debt 2018 12 038 M
Yield 2018 6,66%
P/E ratio 2018 16,69
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
EV / Sales 2018 12,2x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Capitalization 13 398 M
Chart YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,86  CNY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Liang Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Fai Kwan Chief Financial Officer
Chi On Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Feng Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%1 949
EQUINIX INC0.00%28 366
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST0.00%21 880
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 390
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.10%18 696
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES0.00%12 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.