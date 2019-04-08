Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF EXCHANGEABLE BONDS BY A SUBSIDIARY OF YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED EXCHANGEABLE INTO UNITS OF YUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST IN ISSUEpdf Download

January 2019 to 30 June 2019) and reorganisation. The exchange property will initially comprise 192,307,692 Units in issue and shall include all securities and other property arising out of or derived or resulting therefrom, and such other property, in each case as may be deemed or required to comprise all or part of the exchange property pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds (the "Exchange Property") subject to the adjustment as aforementioned. Subject to the right of the Issuer to make a cash election in lieu of the pro-rata share of the Exchange Property as detailed in the Yuexiu Property Announcement (referred to below), each holder of the Exchangeable Bonds shall have the right, subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds, to deposit all or any of its Exchangeable Bonds with the Issuer and to receive in exchange a pro-rata share of the Exchange Property as at the relevant exchange date. Neither the issuance of the Exchangeable Bonds nor any exercise of the exchange rights under the Exchangeable Bonds will involve the issuance of any new Units by Yuexiu REIT.

The Exchangeable Bonds are being offered and sold in an offering outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds, the exchange rights under the Exchangeable Bonds will be exercisable at any time on or after the 41st day after the closing date of the Exchangeable Bonds issuance up to 7 days prior to the maturity date of the Exchangeable Bonds unless otherwise redeemed or having become due and payable as detailed in the Yuexiu Property Announcement (referred to below). The initial exchange price of approximately HK$5.72 per Unit represents:

(i)a premium of approximately 2.33% to the closing price of the Units of HK$5.59 on 4 April 2019 (being the last trading day before the date of the Subscription Agreement); (ii) a premium of approximately 3.25% to HK$5.54, being the average closing price of the Units over 10 trading days up to and including 4 April 2019; and

(iii)a premium of approximately 5.15% to HK$5.44, being the average closing price of the Units over 30 trading days up to and including 4 April 2019. Assuming the Exchangeable Bonds are fully exchanged into Units and the Issuer does not exercise its right to make a cash election, the Exchangeable Bonds will initially be exchangeable into a total of 192,307,692 Units (subject to adjustment), representing approximately 6.16% of the total number of Units in issue as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, Yuexiu Property, together with its subsidiaries, has an aggregate holding of approximately 36.39% of all the Units in issue. When the Exchangeable Bonds are fully exchanged by the holders thereof into Units, assuming that the Issuer does not exercise its right to make a cash election and that there are no other change in unitholding in Yuexiu REIT, the total holding of Units by the Yuexiu Property group will reduce to approximately 30.23% of all the Units in issue.