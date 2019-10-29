Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure : UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bremuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01052)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

The unaudited operational statistics of the Company for September 2019 is set out below:

Average daily toll traffic volume (number of vehicles) Toll revenue (RMB'000) Year- Cumulative Year- Cumulative YoY MoM to- date YoY YoY MoM to- date YoY Project September Change Change cumulative Change September Change Change cumulative Change Subsidiaries GNSR Expressway 287,754 16.9% -2.0% 250,023 6.3% 110,734 8.6% -3.7% 926,736 5.1% Jinxiong Expressway 44,030 1.2% -0.9% 39,011 -0.5% 9,144 -0.7% -4.7% 75,319 -2.1% Cangyu Expressway 7,453 -27.3% -7.0% 9,215 -20.9% 5,083 -17.7% 8.9% 50,090 -20.1% Han-Xiao Expressway 32,090 14.4% -0.5% 29,353 6.5% 17,892 20.4% -0.2% 140,065 4.3% Changzhu Expressway 70,900 11.0% -0.2% 62,307 3.1% 24,016 5.0% -1.4% 190,542 -1.5% Weixu Expressway 37,975 4.7% 5.2% 32,801 4.7% 44,249 5.4% 3.3% 365,863 0.6% Suiyuenan Expressway 25,142 12.4% -10.4% 26,414 12.4% 62,732 6.7% -3.2% 526,830 6.0% Associates and Joint Ventures Humen Bridge 73,044 -40.0% -13.6% 97,519 -20.7% 56,169 -61.3% -19.5% 914,835 -29.4% Northern Ring Road 382,439 6.9% -1.1% 360,563 2.5% 67,103 2.7% -2.9% 590,817 -1.4% GWSR Expressway 99,151 33.1% 3.2% 84,537 15.2% 55,381 -1.9% -0.3% 446,912 0.1% Shantou Bay Bridge 31,177 11.5% 0.9% 27,764 6.0% 19,062 0.8% -0.5% 157,894 -3.8% Qinglian Expressway 52,362 20.2% -9.5% 49,985 13.0% 74,258 21.3% -14.2% 675,567 12.5%

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

1. According to the "Reply to the Overall Plan of Hebei Xiong'an New District (2018-2035) by the State Council (Letter 2018 No. 159 of the State Council)" 《( 國務院關於河北雄安新 區總體規劃(2018-2035年）的批覆》(國函[2018]159號)) and "Notice of Tianjin Expressway

Management Office on Adjusting the Name and Number of Route of Jinxiong Expressway (Jin Gao Su Chu Gui Hua 2019 No. 7)" 《( 天津市高速公路管理處關於調整津雄高速公路 路線命名和編號的通知》(津高速處規劃[2019]7號)), the name of Jinbao Expressway was adjusted as Jinxiong Expressway, and the number (S7) remained unchanged.