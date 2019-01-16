Log in
Yugang International : TRADING HALT

0
01/16/2019 | 09:24pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUGANG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(渝港國際有限公司)*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00613)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Yugang International Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 17 January 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to the change in control of the Company pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is inside information in nature.

By order of the Board

Yuen Wing Shing

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 16 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Chung Kiu (Chairman), Mr. Yuen Wing Shing (Managing Director), Mr. Zhang Qing Xin, Mr. Lam Hiu Lo and Mr. Liang Kang as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive Director; and Mr. Luk Yu King, James, Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven and Mr. Ng Kwok Fu as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yugang International Limited published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 02:23:06 UTC
