Yuhua Energy : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Save as disclosed in this announcement, as at the date hereof, Mr. Gao does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; and (ii) have any relationship with any other directors of the Company, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')).
Mr. Gao does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Gao's appointment which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.
The Board welcomes Mr. Gao in joining the Company.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
The Board also announces that, with effect from the close of trading hours on 29 October 2019:
Mr. Yuan Hongbing, an executive Director, has retired as a member of the Nomination Committee;
Mr. Chen Jinle, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and
Mr. Gao Han, the newly appointed independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company.
COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 14 October 2019, immediately after the resignation of Mr. Xu Changyin, the Company failed to satisfy various requirements under Rules 3.10(1), 3.10A, 3.21 and 3.25 of the Listing Rules and code provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.
Upon the above appointments, (i) the Board has three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin, Mr. Liu Yang and Mr. Gao Han, in compliance with Rule 3.10(1) of the Listing Rules, (ii) the independent non-executive directors represent at least one-third of the Board in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules, (iii) the Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin (chairman), Mr. Liu Yang and Mr. Gao Han in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules, (iv) the Remuneration Committee comprises a majority of independent non-executive directors and chaired by an independent non-executive director in compliance with Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules and (v) the Nomination Committee comprises a majority