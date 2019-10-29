Yuhua Energy : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Gao Han has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from the close of trading hours on 29 October 2019. His biography is set out below.

Mr. Gao Han (''Mr. Gao''), aged 42, has been working in the financial industry for over 21 years, previously working with Goldman Sachs as a proprietary trader and working for China Investment Corporation (CIC) as Head of Trading. He later founded Sinolink Securities (HK) Co. Ltd.. Since 2016, He headed China team of HKEX group which designed and implemented stock connects, bond connects and various products and services. Mr. Gao is currently an independent non-executive director of China Graphene Group Limited (stock code: 63).

Mr. Gao obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Tsinghua University, and Master degree in both Statistics and Computer Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science from the University of Chicago.

Pursuant to an appointment letter entered into between Mr. Gao and the Company, Mr. Gao's appointment shall commence on 29 October 2019 for a term of one year and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election according to the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Gao will receive HK$15,000 per month for being an independent non- executive director of the Company which is determined with reference to his responsibilities and prevailing market rate.