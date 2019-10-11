Yuhua Energy : INSIDE INFORMATION - LITIGATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2728)
INSIDE INFORMATION - LITIGATION
This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Enforcement order in respect of disputes over loan agreement taken out by Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited (Xiamen Branch)
A claim in respect of disputes over loan agreement was made by the Xiamen Branch of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited (the ''Plaintiff'') against two subsidiaries of the Company, namely YuHua Energy (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.* (裕華能源(廈門)有限公司) and YuHua Energy Holdings Group (Fujian) Co., Ltd.* (裕華能源控股集團(福建)有限公司), Xiamen Oceanstar Shipping Co., Ltd.* (廈門海之星航運有限公司), Fujian Yuhua Petrochemical Company Limited* (福 建裕華石油化工有限公司), Mr. Lin Caihuo and his wife, Ms. Lin Aihua (collectively, the ''Defendants''). On 12 September 2019, the Intermediate People's Court of Xiamen City, Fujian Province made, inter alia, the following orders:
freezing order be granted against the Defendants for assets equivalent to the amount of RMB30,350,000;
the real property in Xiamen mortgaged by Mr. Lin Caihuo and Ms. Lin Aihua to the Plaintiff be seized, auctioned or realized; and
the real property in Xiamen mortgaged by Xiamen Oceanstar Shipping Co., Ltd. to the Plaintiff be seized, auctioned or realized.