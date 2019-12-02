Log in
YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD    2728

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD

(2728)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/29
0.14 HKD   0.00%
05:55aYUHUA ENERGY : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issued Share Capital
PU
11/27YUHUA ENERGY : Supplemental announcement connected transactions
PU
11/20YUHUA ENERGY : Proposed change of company name
PU
Yuhua Energy : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issued Share Capital

12/02/2019 | 05:55am EST

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited

Stock code: 2728

Date submitted: 2 December 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

existing number of issued

per share of the

Issues of shares

No. of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

3,634,517,408

(Note 2)

31/10/2019

(Note 3)

Allotment and issue of shares

78,000,000

2.15%

HK$0.122

HK$0.139

12.23% discount

pursuant to the subscription

agreement dated 07/08/2019,

completion of which took place

on 22/11/2019

Share repurchases

N/A

Closing balance as at

3,712,517,408

(Note 8)

22/11/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a) _____________

resolution)

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since

____________%

date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any

purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: Zhou Chen (Name)

Title: Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:54:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Bing Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Le Chen Chairman
Cai Huo Lin Executive Director
Yang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Shou Lei Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD6.06%69
RUBIS10.28%5 700
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 444
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED26.11%2 981
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION98.04%2 773
