Yuhua Energy : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNATION OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMMITTEE MEMBERS

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Xu Changyin (''Mr. Xu'') has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, a member of each of the Audit Committee (the ''Audit Committee'') and the remuneration committee (the ''Remuneration Committee'') and the chairman of the nomination committee (the ''Nomination Committee'') of the Company with effect from 14 October 2019 as he would like to pursue other business opportunities.

Mr. Xu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Xu for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

Following the resignation of Mr. Xu, the Board comprises two independent non-executive Directors, hence fails to meet the requirements of having: