Yuk Wing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBERED 3(A) AT THE AGM 0 08/14/2020 | 08:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited 煜 榮 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01536) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBERED 3(A) AT THE AGM RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 14 August 2020, Mr. He Xiaoming ("Mr. He") has resigned as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company and ceased to act as a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company and the authorised representative (the "Authorised Representative") of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), due to his own business engagement which requires more of his attention and dedication. Mr. He has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, the Board committees and the Company; and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. He for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office. - 1 - WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBERED 3(A) AT THE AGM References are made to the notice of annual general meeting dated 15 July 2020 (the "AGM Notice"), the circular dated 15 July 2020 (the "AGM Circular") and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") issued by the Company in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 1703-1704,World-Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the "AGM"). Due to the resignation of Mr. He, the ordinary resolution numbered 3(a) in respect of the re-election of Mr. He as set out in the AGM Circular, the AGM Notice and the Proxy Form are no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the AGM. Those forms of proxy already lodged by Shareholders remain valid except that no poll will be conducted or counted for the ordinary resolution numbered 3(a). Shareholders are reminded to read the AGM Circular and the AGM Notice, including their notes, for details in respect of other resolutions which will be remain scheduled for consideration and approval at the AGM, eligibility for attending the AGM, proxy and other relevant matters. NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES According to the Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules, the Company must ensure that, at all times, it has two Authorised Representatives. Following the resignation of Mr. He as an Authorised Representative, the Company only has Ms. Choi Yee Man, the company secretary of the Company, as the Authorised Representative and therefore failed to meet the relevant requirement. The Company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of the Authorised Representative, and will make further announcement as soon as the replacement has been appointed. By Order of the Board Yuk Wing Group Holdings Limited Huang Shixin Executive Director Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Huang Shixin and Mr. Wong Ka Shing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Lam Hoi Yu Nicki, Mr. Lau Leong Yuen and Mr. Yiu To Wa. In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text. - 2 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Yuk Wing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 12:32:06 UTC 0 All news about YUK WING GROUP HOLDINGS LI 08:33a YUK WING : Resignation of executive director, chairman and chief executive offic.. PU 07/31 YUK WING : 2019/20 environmental, social and governance report PU