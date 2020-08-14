Yuk Wing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBERED 3(A) AT THE AGM

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBERED 3(A) AT THE AGM
References are made to the notice of annual general meeting dated 15 July 2020 (the "AGM Notice"), the circular dated 15 July 2020 (the "AGM Circular") and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") issued by the Company in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 1703-1704,World-Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the "AGM").
Due to the resignation of Mr. He, the ordinary resolution numbered 3(a) in respect of the re-election of Mr. He as set out in the AGM Circular, the AGM Notice and the Proxy Form are no longer applicable and will not be put forward for consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the AGM.
Those forms of proxy already lodged by Shareholders remain valid except that no poll will be conducted or counted for the ordinary resolution numbered 3(a).
Shareholders are reminded to read the AGM Circular and the AGM Notice, including their notes, for details in respect of other resolutions which will be remain scheduled for consideration and approval at the AGM, eligibility for attending the AGM, proxy and other relevant matters.
NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES
According to the Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules, the Company must ensure that, at all times, it has two Authorised Representatives. Following the resignation of Mr. He as an Authorised Representative, the Company only has Ms. Choi Yee Man, the company secretary of the Company, as the Authorised Representative and therefore failed to meet the relevant requirement. The Company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of the Authorised Representative, and will make further announcement as soon as the replacement has been appointed.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Huang Shixin and Mr. Wong Ka Shing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Lam Hoi Yu Nicki, Mr. Lau Leong Yuen and Mr. Yiu To Wa.
