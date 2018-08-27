Pizza Hut :® Back On Campus For Fourth Season As Official Pizza Sponsor Of ESPN's College GameDay

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like millions of college students, Pizza Hut is preparing to head back to campus in a few weeks after announcing it will be returning for a fourth season as the Official Pizza Sponsor of ESPN College GameDay built by the Home Depot.

Each week, Pizza Hut will be onsite with its "House of Pi" homegating setup, featuring a lounge to enjoy the full GameDay experience, pizza sampling and plenty of swag for the early risers staking out premium spots to view the show.

"ESPN College GameDay is a staple of Saturday mornings during college football season, and we're looking forward to getting back in the game with college football's most passionate fans," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut, U.S. "Partnering with GameDay gives us the platform to bring fandom and food together, all while elevating the game-watching experience for fans at home."

Pizza Hut is also continuing its work with Maria Taylor, who joined the award-winning College GameDay crew last year. During the 2018 season, Taylor will team up with Pizza Hut to create custom content and interview the schools' biggest fans on air each week.

"What better way is there to celebrate the return of college football than with pizza?!" added Taylor. "Pizza Hut has been an important member of the GameDay team the past few seasons. In this exciting new chapter, we'll identify each school's most passionate fans who go the extra yard to deliver the home field advantage at every game – bringing Pizza Hut pizza along the way, of course."

Pizza Hut became the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL earlier this year and recently announced its extension as the Official Pizza of the NCAA through the 2020-21 season. This makes Pizza Hut the only brand to have national partnerships with both the NCAA and NFL, feeding the passion and excitement of sports fans at every level.

To stay up to date on Pizza Hut and its alignment with ESPN College GameDay, the NCAA and NFL, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. To order now, check out www.PizzaHut.com.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 16,700 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has the only loyalty program, Hut Rewards, in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food online.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.PizzaHut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

