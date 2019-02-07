Log in
Dear Pizza Hut Fans: Is There Any Way We Can Thank You For An Incredible Football Season?

02/07/2019 | 11:37am EST

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It may now officially be the off-season, but Pizza Hut has one more move left in its playbook. Hot off its first Super Bowl as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut is saying thank you to the fans that helped make this football season one for the books. Available today through February 17, pizza lovers can purchase ANY Large Pizza Hut pizza for just $10.99 when they use the promo code "THANKYOU" at checkout. This limited-time offer is valid for carry out only and available for ANY toppings, ANY specialties (including Meat Lover's® and Supreme) and ANY crust including Original Pan®.

"Throughout the entire NFL season, our fans proved to be the real MVPs," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "While we're at our busiest, we're at our best – and Super Bowl Sunday was no exception. To keep the momentum going, we're showing our gratitude to customers by offering up a special deal on the Pizza Hut pizza they know and love, right in time for National Pizza Day."  

Just how passionate were customers about the restaurant's oven hot pie during Super Bowl LIII? See below for stats about the busiest pizza day of the year for Pizza Hut:

  • Pizza Hut gameday sales broke records with the highest ever digital sales and transactions for the restaurant.
  • On the busiest day of the year, Pizza Hut delivery drivers were in gameday form, with 70% of orders delivered in thirty minutes or less.
  • On Super Bowl Sunday, Pizza Hut sold enough pizza to cover more than 41,000 football fields and served up 10 million ounces of cheese.
  • Pizza Hut customers weren't just ordering oven-hot pies, the restaurant also delivered almost 6 million wings on gameday.
  • Half of the pizzas sold during the big game were larges, feeding gatherings big and small.
  • Peak ordering hour was 6pm ET, where customers ordered 5,000 pizzas a minute across the country.
  • Pizza Hut sold nearly two times as many pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday vs. a typical Sunday, proving that football and pizza truly are the perfect pair!
  • The largest order placed on Super Bowl Sunday was for $5,134.09 to a customer in Kansas.

With National Pizza Day on February 9 – a day some may argue is the Super Bowl for pizza lovers – $10.99 for ANY large pizza is a deal that can't be missed. An extra charge is required for stuffed crust, extra cheese, and pizza orders exceeding five toppings. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices and participation may vary.

For more information about Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. To order now, visit www.pizzahut.com.

About Pizza Hut®
Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut and its franchisees operate over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program, that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

Contact:
Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut
972.338.6730 / Brett.LeVecchio@yum.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dear-pizza-hut-fans-is-there-any-way-we-can-thank-you-for-an-incredible-football-season-300791818.html

SOURCE Pizza Hut


© PRNewswire 2019
