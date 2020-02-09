Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum Brands    YUM

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/07 04:04:00 pm
102.04 USD   -1.64%
10:19pInstead of Buying Put Options, Investors Opt for 'Leaps' -- Journal Report
DJ
02/06NOEL WHITE : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06Twitter, Tapestry rise; Qualcomm, Yum Brands fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Instead of Buying Put Options, Investors Opt for 'Leaps' -- Journal Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 10:19pm EST

By Nick Ravo

With the stock market at historic highs and volatility close to all-time lows, some investors are considering taking their gains in their stock and ETF positions and buying long-term call options called Leaps (Long-term Equity Anticipation Securities).

Leaps expire 12 to 28 months out and can reduce losses when the inevitable correction comes, and, if the stock price rises enough, they also allow for buyers to participate in the appreciation.

Options trading isn't for everyone; even a seemingly prudent strategy can go wrong, with investors losing everything that they initially invested, or more. With that in mind, the Leaps strategy can be a less-costly alternative to buying "put" options -- a bet that a stock will decline -- as insurance on a stock.

How it works

Let's use the example of Yum Brands. Consider an investor who buys the $97.5 strike calls expiring January 2021 for $900 for a 100-share contract, or $9 a share (Leaps, incidentally, generally expire only in January and June).

In this case, buyers participate in any price appreciation gain above $106.5 (97.5 plus 9) over the next year. That would be a good result for a payment of less than 10% of the full cost of the stock.

If the stock declines, the call buyer's loss is limited to the initial premium paid. Of course, if the stock is stagnant, the cost of the option might be more than any small profit or loss the stock incurred.

And keep in mind that with Leaps, as with any option, buyers forgo dividends, in this instance about 1.7%.

"That makes Leaps more attractive to stocks that pay little or no dividend, and less attractive to stocks with high yields," says Interactive Brokers chief options strategist Steve Sosnick.

Pricing challenge

Leaps can be more difficult to price accurately, even for sophisticated investors, than short-term options. Leaps also tend to have higher implied-volatility levels embedded in them, and the trading activity and open interest (or contracts outstanding) can be low or even nonexistent.

"The spreads are significantly wider in the options than the stock," Mr. Sosnick says. "Buyers should use limit orders and try to buy them inside the posted asking price."

Mr. Ravo is a writer in Seattle. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YUM BRANDS
10:19pInstead of Buying Put Options, Investors Opt for 'Leaps' -- Journal Report
DJ
02/06NOEL WHITE : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06Twitter, Tapestry rise; Qualcomm, Yum Brands fall
AQ
02/06YUM BRANDS : Down 4% After Earnings
DJ
02/06Yum Brands disappoints on Pizza Hut weakness
RE
02/06YUM BRANDS : ends 2019 strong, but China virus will hurt sales
AQ
02/06YUM BRANDS : Down 4% After Earnings
DJ
02/06YUM BRANDS : 4Q Earnings Up
DJ
02/06YUM BRANDS : ends 2019 strong, but China virus could cut sales
AQ
02/06YUM BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 798 M
EBIT 2020 2 009 M
Net income 2020 1 196 M
Debt 2020 10 353 M
Yield 2020 1,85%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,07x
EV / Sales2021 6,76x
Capitalization 30 612 M
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 109,43  $
Last Close Price 102,04  $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS1.30%32 242
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.08%162 804
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.24%24 458
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.14%18 489
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.04%16 580
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-6.22%11 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group