No One Overdelivers Like The Hut: Official Pizza Sponsor Of The NFL, Pizza Hut Unveils Stacked Value Lineup For Fans

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut has focused on celebrating and rewarding fans across the nation. Now, the brand is pulling out all the stops to overdeliver for football fans and pizza lovers alike for Super Bowl LIII.

In an unprecedented offering, Pizza Hut has utilized its position as the Official Pizza Sponsor of Super Bowl LIII to offer Hut Rewards members an exclusive deal on gameday gear – the only discount for NFL Shop issued on Super Bowl Sunday – when they order from Pizza Hut on Feb. 3. In addition to giving customers value through gear, Pizza Hut will make sure everyone has a menu option that fits the size of their Super Bowl party and the size of their wallet with $7.99 L 2-Top pizzas and $5 Lineup deals.

"Through our NFL partnership, we've always put fans first and focused on giving them next-level gameday experiences," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for both Pizza Hut and the NFL, so in addition to the pizza promos and delivery experience our customers know and love, we're overdelivering to fans in Atlanta and at home by bringing them face-to-face with their favorite NFL players at Super Bowl Experience and giving them the one and only way to earn Official NFL Shop merch for less than the rest during Super Bowl LIII."

Every Hut Rewards member who orders Pizza Hut online this Super Bowl Sunday will receive a unique code to redeem on ALL official NFL merchandise on NFLShop.com. Each code will be delivered via email on February 4 and is valid until the end of the month.

Turning Hotlanta into Hutlanta

Pizza Hut will be overdelivering to the most passionate football fans traveling to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, in a variety of ways that only a football-loving, pizza company can.

Unveiled today, Pizza Hut made a Super Bowl-sized transformation – formally changing the signage from Pizza Hut to Pizza Hut-Hut at a downtown Atlanta restaurant as team members get ready for pizza fans to descend upon the city. Fans outside of Atlanta will see Pizza Hut-Hut branding make its way to the restaurant's website, social channels and gameday email communications. Pizza Hut is also getting team members prepped for gameday with dedicated "prep rallies" -- internal training sessions that include a personalized hype video from Pizza Hut ambassador and NFL player, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The week of Super Bowl, a limited-edition Super Bowl LIII fleet of pizza delivery vehicles, powered by fellow NFL sponsor Hyundai and its Santa Fe SUV, will hit the streets of Atlanta ready to overdeliver with Super Bowl-level surprises for fans during this pizza-fueled weekend. And for those that are ready to hit the Super Bowl Experience, they'll have the chance to dance alongside NFL wide receivers Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster via augmented reality and pick their favorite dance to share on social media and pose with the coveted MVP award trophy thanks to their position as presenting sponsor at NFL Honors. Similar to what fans experienced all season long, pizza lovers will have a chance to win prizes and meet NFL players when they tackle the "Let's Make a Delivery" obstacle course.

Super Bowl-Sized Stats

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest pizza day of the year for Pizza Hut. Some fun facts about how well pizza and football go together:

According to a recent survey, 86% of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their Super Bowl Party this year 1 . Pizza Hut now deliveries beer in nearly 300 restaurants across Florida , Iowa , Nebraska , North Carolina , Ohio , California and Arizona .

. Pizza Hut now deliveries beer in nearly 300 restaurants across , , , , , and . Pizza Hut anticipates selling more than 1.5 million pizzas during Super Bowl LIII. That's enough pizza to give every fan inside the Super Bowl LIII stadium in Atlanta 25 pizzas each or 200 slices.

25 pizzas each or 200 slices. Super Bowl Sunday is the highest tipping day of the year

Drivers will log nearly 5 million miles on Super Bowl Sunday

Most popular pizza topping is pepperoni

Peak ordering time is exactly one hour before kickoff

More than 50 percent of orders come via digital channels, i.e. Pizza Hut app and PizzaHut.com

To stay up to date with Pizza Hut and all things Super Bowl LIII, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. To order now, visit www.pizzahut.com.

