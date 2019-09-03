Yum Brands : Hut, Hut, What?! Pizza Hut® Launches Collect-And-Win Game Hut Hut Win To Reward Fans With Chance To Win Millions Of Prizes All Season Long

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new playbook is simple – Buy. Play. Win. That's it. Buy Pizza Hut, play the brand-new interactive NFL-themed game Hut Hut Win and earn the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime NFL experiences and millions of instant win prizes. That's right, football is officially back.

To play Hut Hut Win, join Hut Rewards, spend just $5 at Pizza Hut and visit HutHutWin.com to register for the game. For every $5 spent at Pizza Hut, earn one of the 32 NFL team virtual game pieces and a chance at millions of instant win prizes, like official NFL merch, free gameday grub, Hut Rewards points and bonus plays. Fill half a game board (16 NFL teams) for a chance to score prizes like a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an NFL player, 2020 NFL Draft Weekend tickets and more. Collect all 32 NFL teams for a chance to win one of three grand prize trips to Miami for Super Bowl LIV with an exclusive opportunity to go on the field during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

"In our second season as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we're taking our partnership to the next level for fans with the launch of Hut Hut Win," said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut. "Our game plan is simple – create unforgettable experiences that connect our fans to their favorite sport – like no one else can. Because we don't just make pizza, we make memories."

And there's more. Pizza Hut is going bigger and bolder by putting one of the big prizes in the hands of fans. That's right, Pizza Hut wants YOU – the fans – to Make The Call on The Ultimate Fan Prize to help launch our first-ever Hut Hut Win game. Today through Sept. 6, get in on the action by visiting Pizza Hut's Twitter account (@pizzahut) to vote on one of three extraordinary NFL-related prizes: an Exclusive Thursday Night Football Experience, a VIP NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas or a One-of-a-Kind NFL Combine Experience in Indianapolis. The Ultimate Fan Prize will be revealed on Friday, Sept. 6, and will be up for grabs through the Hut Hut Win game.

Pizza Hut's NFL player partners are joining in on the action too, and fans playing Hut Hut Win will have the opportunity to win unbelievable experiences with none other than JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyler Lockett, Todd Gurley and Pizza Hut's newest player partner, five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald. The experiences include making pizzas with JuJu at Pizza Hut Global Headquarters, unlocking an escape room with Lockett, a game night with Gurley and a ping pong pizza party with the titan of table tennis himself, Aaron Donald. Each player, and their unique activity of choice, will be highlighted in four new Pizza Hut TV commercials airing this season.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Aaron join the Pizza Hut family! His personality is a perfect fit for our brand and he raises our roster to a new level," said Radley. "We're also psyched to bring back our dynamic players (on and off the field) and fan-favorites Todd, JuJu and Tyler for their second season with team Pizza Hut."

Since becoming the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut has aligned with some of the most passionate fan bases in the league through local partnerships with the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. These partnerships will come to life for fans throughout the season via bold new Pizza Hut packaging, local activations, player partnerships, social impact initiatives and more.

Legal Stuff

No purchase necessary for chance to win prizes. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 13 and older who are members of the Pizza Hut Hut Rewards program are eligible. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 9/1/19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/31/19. Purchases must be made by 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/29/19 to be eligible. For Official Rules, free method of entry, and complete details, visit www.HutHutWin.com. Sponsor is Pizza Hut, LLC. The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

