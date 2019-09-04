Log in
Yum! Brands, Inc. : Announces Proposed Notes Offering

09/04/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be the Company’s general unsecured senior obligations and will not be guaranteed by any of the Company’s subsidiaries. Net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used to pay the fees and expenses of the offering and for the repayment of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.30% Senior Notes due 2019 and the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Consummation of the offering of the Notes is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that this offering will be completed on the terms described above, or at all.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Accordingly, the Notes will be offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

RELEASE NOTICE

The releases contained on this page may contain dated information. Readers are cautioned that the releases on this page are maintained here solely for the purposes of providing historical background about Yum! Brands, its business and product offerings. As the releases may contain dated information, they should not be relied upon as providing accurate or current information. Yum! Brands disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of the information contained in any of the releases on this page, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 569 M
EBIT 2019 1 980 M
Net income 2019 1 217 M
Debt 2019 10 150 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,20x
EV / Sales2020 7,96x
Capitalization 35 513 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 119,71  $
Last Close Price 116,71  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Creed Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Gibbs President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Robert D. Walter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS26.97%35 513
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION22.75%164 898
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.91.73%22 951
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC43.45%19 634
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC30.15%16 445
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-8.52%9 355
