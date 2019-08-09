Log in
Yum! Brands, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

08/09/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 48,000 restaurants in more than 145 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s restaurant brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands system opens over eight new restaurants per day on average, making it a leader in global retail development. In 2018, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 562 M
EBIT 2019 1 981 M
Net income 2019 1 211 M
Debt 2019 10 150 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,24x
EV / Sales2020 7,99x
Capitalization 35 665 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 116,63  $
Last Close Price 117,32  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Creed Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Gibbs President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Robert D. Walter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS26.48%35 665
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION22.11%165 566
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.88.53%22 568
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC41.99%19 583
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.76%16 901
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-0.50%10 174
