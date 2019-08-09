Yum! Brands, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.

