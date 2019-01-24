Yum Brands : KFC Says Plastic Packaging Will be Recoverable by 2025

By Michael Dabaie



Yum Brands Inc.'s (YUM) KFC said Thursday that all plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging will be recoverable or reusable by 2025.

KFC plans to work with major suppliers and franchisees globally to identify plastic alternatives in each market.

The chicken-restaurant chain said it is conducting an audit of current systems with franchisees to identify plastic waste reduction opportunities and partnering with suppliers to identify sustainable packaging alternatives for items like straws, plastic bags, cutlery and lids. KFC said it is setting market-specific goals to reduce, reuse and recycle.

KFC said several markets have unveiled plans to reduce the use of certain plastics. These include KFC Singapore's intention to stop providing plastic straws and cup lids, KFC Romania's and France's goal to replace all plastic straws with paper and KFC India's removal of consumer plastic bags and ongoing transition to alternatives for plastic cups, bowls, sporks and straws.

