Yum Brands

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
My previous session
News 
News

Yum Brands : Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptoms

02/18/2019 | 10:25pm EST
A view of the skyline of Ulan Bator

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Mongolia has temporarily suspended operations of all KFC restaurants in the country to conduct an inquiry, as 42 people were hospitalized and hundreds showed food poisoning symptoms after eating at one of the outlets of the fast-food chain.

The incident occurred in Ulaanbaatar last week and was caused by poor internal hygiene checks, the city's Metropolitan Professional Inspection Agency said, adding that 247 people had reported food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Preliminary checks show it was caused by the restaurant's water supply where bacteria had bred, the agency said on Monday.

KFC, which is part of Yum Brands Inc, opened its first restaurant in Mongolia in 2013 and currently has 11 restaurants there, all in the capital. They are operated by its franchise partner, Mongolian conglomerate Tavan Bogd Group.

"We deeply regret the negative impact that many people have suffered, especially to our guests of the Zaisan restaurant, and we are working to support our team members and customers during this difficult time," a spokeswoman for KFC Global told Reuters in an e-mail on Tuesday.

"KFC Mongolia is cooperating fully with the government's investigation and recommendations around addressing the source of the incident. This includes a thorough investigation of all KFC Mongolia restaurants, and specifically into determining the exact cause of the reported incident."

Tavan Bogd apologized in a separate statement, saying the incident had happened due to weak internal quality checks and that daily standards and rules were poorly implemented.

(Reporting by Suvdantsetseg Tsagaanbaatar in Ulaanbaatar; Writing by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 485 M
EBIT 2019 1 958 M
Net income 2019 1 193 M
Debt 2019 10 103 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
P/E ratio 2020 22,30
EV / Sales 2019 7,20x
EV / Sales 2020 7,00x
Capitalization 29 394 M
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 97,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Creed Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Gibbs President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Robert D. Walter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS2.39%29 394
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.35%138 741
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC20.13%30 235
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.40.32%16 758
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC21.35%15 425
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.13.57%11 715
